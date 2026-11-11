New Requirements For Certain Unlisted Companies To Qualify As A REITs

Unlisted property companies (owned by certain institutional investors, such as insurers and retirement funds, certain state-owned companies or listed REITs) can now qualify as REITs. The Minister of Finance published Notice R.7839 in Government Gazette 55221 on 19 August 2026, which sets the requirements an unlisted company must meet to qualify as a REIT under paragraph (b) of the "REIT" definition in section 1(1) of the Income Tax Act (“Notice”).

The REIT regime provides tax certainty and benefits to qualifying property companies.

This follows the Taxation Laws Amendment Act No. 42 of 2024, which widened the REIT definition as a precursor to the expanded regime. The definition now includes companies that meet requirements the Minister sets by notice. Thus far, all unlisted companies have been excluded.

To qualify, a company must meet all of the following conditions:

It must be a wholly owned subsidiary. This means all its equity shares are held directly, alone or in any combination, by insurers, short-term insurers, retirement funds, state-owned companies listed in Part B of Schedule 3 to the Public Finance Management Act No.1 of 1999, or listed REITs.

At least 80% of the value of its assets must be directly attributable to immovable property or a “property company”.

At least 75% of its revenue must come from rental income.

Its liabilities must not exceed 60% of its total assets.

It must have gross assets of at least R300 million.

It must distribute at least 75% of its total distributable profits to shareholders within six months of the year end, subject to the Companies Act solvency and liquidity test.

It must be South African tax resident.

These tests are measured against audited or reviewed annual financial statements prepared under IFRS or the Companies Act. The company's audit committee or risk committee must also adopt a risk management policy that follows industry practice and prohibits derivative transactions outside the normal course of business. Each year, that committee must report in the annual report on its monitoring and on the company's compliance with the policy.

The requirements took effect on publication of the Notice and apply to years of assessment starting after 19 August 2026.