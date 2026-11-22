In a recent judgment handed down in the High Court of South Africa, Gauteng Division, Johannesburg, on 8 September 2026, Nicolas Riga v Voltex (Pty) Ltd the Court was called upon to decide whether the substitution of a contractual cause of action for a statutory one under the Protected Disclosures Act 26 of 2000 (“PDA”) gave rise to a new and different “debt” for prescription purposes.

Mr Nicolas Riga (“Mr Riga”) was employed as the Internal Audit Manager for Voltex (Pty) Ltd (“Voltex”) for almost 30 years until he was dismissed on 1 June 2020. He alleges that he was dismissed because he uncovered a series of payments and accounting manoeuvres between 2017 and 2020 that he regarded as suspicious.

He suggests that the payments may have been made in order to corruptly obtain business from the state or to procure stolen goods. Additionally, the value of Voltex’s inventory may have been deliberately overstated so as to enhance its reportable financial position. He reported the details of these payments and accounting manoeuvres to Voltex’s executives, including its managing director. Consequently, he was demoted and ultimately dismissed, solely or predominantly for disclosing these audit findings.

On 25 May 2023, Mr Riga instituted a claim against Voltex for breach of contract in the form of wrongful dismissal. He initially asked that the common law rule, that damages for the breach of an employment contract do not generally exceed two weeks’ salary, be developed under the Constitution, 1996, to allow him to claim what would have been due to him had his employment with Voltex subsisted until retirement.

Mr Riga amended his particulars of claim on 23 February 2024 abandoning the contractual claim and substituting it with a claim under the PDA, alleging that his demotion and dismissal constituted an occupational detriment under the PDA arising solely from his reporting of the audit findings, which constituted protected disclosures under the PDA. He alleges that the PDA creates a statutory duty not to subject him to an occupational detriment merely for making such disclosures. His demotion and dismissal were accordingly wrongful, and he is entitled to be compensated by being placed in the position he would have been in had he not been dismissed. The value of that claim is identical to his initial claim for breach of employment contract.

Voltex raised a special plea of prescription under the Prescription Act 68 of 1969 (“Prescription Act”) and also a plea over in the event that the special plea failed. Voltex argued that Mr Riga’s amended claim filed on 23 February 2024 introduced a debt substantially different from the one claimed in the original 2023 particulars. Since any debt arising from Mr Riga’s dismissal had to be claimed within three years, and the amended particulars fell outside that period, Voltex contended that the claim had prescribed.

The special plea of prescription was enrolled for hearing in the opposed motion court during the week of 24 August 2026 by agreement between the parties and endorsed by the order of the Honourable Justice Manoim on 27 February 2025. It is standard practice in the Johannesburg High Court for a special plea to be enrolled as an opposed motion if both parties agree that the plea may be determined on the face of the documents filed in the trial action. The practice is meant to save the time that would otherwise be wasted by separating a special plea from the remaining issues in a trial action and placing the special plea on the trial roll, for which a hearing takes much longer to materialise than from the opposed motion roll. The parties agreed that the special plea could be determined on the face of the pleadings as they stood.

The legal question that the court was required to determine was whether the substitution of a contractual cause of action for a statutory one under the PDA gave rise to a new and different “debt” for prescription purposes.

Substitution of a contractual cause of action with a statutory cause of action

Voltex alleges that Mr Riga’s claim introduced on 23 February 2024 prescribed because it seeks payment of a debt substantially different from the debt claimed in Mr Riga’s particulars of claim dated 25 May 2023. The debt that Mr Riga says is due had to be claimed by no later than three years from the day he was dismissed. Mr Riga served his 25 May 2023 particulars of claim well within this period, but service of the 23 February 2024 amended particulars fell substantially beyond it. It follows that, if the debt claimed in the 2024 particulars really is different from the debt claimed in the 2023 particulars, Mr Riga’s claim had prescribed, and the special plea must be upheld – and the statutory claim ought to be dismissed.

In order to determine whether the two sets of particulars refer to different debts, the Court engaged in a careful analysis of the construction/meaning to be given to the word “debt” under the Prescription Act. The Prescription Act itself does not explicitly define the word “debt”. Courts have consistently held that a “debt” is something different from a “cause of action”. A cause of action is:

“the entire set of facts which gives rise to an enforceable claim and includes every fact which is material to be proved to entitle a plaintiff to succeed in his claim” (Abrahamse & Sons v SA Railways and Harbours 1933 CPD 626, endorsed in Evins v Shield Insurance Co Ltd 1980 (2) SA 814 (A) ( Evins ), 838G-H);

), 838G-H); “every fact which it would be necessary for the plaintiff to prove, if traversed, in order to support his right to judgment of the Court. It does not comprise every piece of evidence which is necessary to prove each fact, but every fact which is necessary to be proved” (McKenzie v Farmers’ Cooperative Meat Industries Ltd 1922 AD 16).

Case law is not clear about what constitutes a “debt”. In Evins the court said that a “debt” is necessarily the correlative of a right of action vested in the creditor, which likewise becomes extinguished simultaneously with the debt. Where a creditor has two rights or causes of action then there are two corresponding debts. Insofar as the judicial interruption of prescription is concerned, if the process seeks to enforce two debts (or causes of action), it will only interrupt prescription in respect of both if it is effective as a means of commencing legal proceedings in respect of both (842E-G).

On the face of it, this judgment ties the two concepts of debt and cause of action closely together. A debt is merely the right to payment that would result if a specific cause of action is made out. Applying Evins, it follows that if an amendment substitutes one cause of action for another, then it also substitutes one debt for another. A change in cause of action would produce a different debt.

However, in CGU Insurance v Rumdel Construction (Pty Ltd 2004 (2) SA 622 (SCA), the SCA took a looser approach and said that the word “debt” in the Prescription Act must bear a “wide and general meaning” neither identical to “cause of action” nor tightly correlated with it. The debt is not the set of material facts. It is that which comes from a set of material facts (628B-C). The use of the word “material” introduced some confusion since a material fact is usually only “material” in relation to a particular cause of action. However, the background facts in CGU indicate that a “debt” need not be as tightly tied to a “cause of action” as was suggested in Evins.

In CGU, the plaintiff, Rumdel, had initially claimed indemnification for storm damage under a single contract of insurance which did not prima facie cover some of the damage for which Rumdel claimed. Rumdel later (after the claim would otherwise have prescribed) amended its particulars of claim to introduce a second contract of insurance which covered the damage to which the first contract did not extend. CGU argued that the debt claimed in the amended particulars was different to the debt claimed in the original. The SCA held that the debt was substantially the same debt since the amount claimed had not changed and the claim was still one for indemnification under a contract of insurance. All that had changed were the terms of contract under which indemnification was due. That changed Rumdel’s cause of action, but it did not alter the nature of the debt.

The court found that Mr Riga’s case is similar. When Mr Riga amended his particulars of claim, he did not alter the amount he claimed. The nature of his claim did not really change, it was and remains for loss caused by what he alleges was his wrongful dismissal. The facts underlying the claim have not changed either. Mr Riga was dismissed for bringing to light audit problems over which his superiors would rather have drawn a veil. All that changed was the basis on which Mr Riga claimed that his dismissal was wrongful. He initially claimed that it was wrongful because it breached his contract and now, he claims that it was wrongful because it was in breach of the PDA. It follows that Mr Riga’s preference for direct reliance on the statute did not fundamentally alter the nature of the debt he claimed in his amended particulars.

This interpretation accords with the purpose of the Prescription Act in allowing claims to prescribe to ensure that those who may be subject to them have a reasonable opportunity to preserve the evidence necessary to contest them and to plan for the contingent liability that a lawsuit creates. The Prescription Act tells potential defendants that they need not worry about all this if a “debt” has not been pursued for more than three years after it fell due.

The Prescription Act is designed to penalise inaction, not legal ineptitude (Neon and Cold Cathode Illuminations (Ply) Ltd v Ephron 1978 ( 1) SA 463 (A), 473F-G). Voltex has not been prejudiced in any way the Prescription Act is meant to prevent. The facts underlying Mr Riga’s claim and the liability Voltex must anticipate have not changed.

The court favoured the more flexible approach adopted by the SCA in CGU that “debt” bears a wide and general meaning and need not be tightly correlated with a specific cause of action. Applying the CGU reasoning, the court found that Mr Riga’s amendment did not alter the nature of the debt.

The amount claimed remained identical, the claim was still for loss caused by an allegedly wrongful dismissal, and the underlying facts (that Mr Riga was dismissed for exposing audit irregularities) were unchanged. The only thing that changed was the legal basis on which the dismissal was said to be wrongful, from a breach of contract to a breach of the PDA. The court also noted that had Mr Riga simply pleaded the PDA provisions as implied terms of his employment contract, Voltex accepted that the special plea could not have been sustained. A concession that underscored the artificiality of treating the amended claim as a different debt.

The court ultimately dismissed the special plea with costs including costs of two counsel, to be taxed on scale C.

Conclusion

The Court dismissed Voltex’s special plea of prescription, holding that the debt claimed in the 2024 amended particulars was substantially the same as the debt claimed in the 2023 particulars. The decision reinforces the principle from CGU that a change in the legal basis of a claim does not necessarily give rise to a new debt for prescription purposes, provided the factual foundation, the nature of the loss, and the quantum remain the same. The ruling is a welcome development for whistleblower litigants, confirming that the courts will look to the substance of a claim rather than its legal label when adjudicating prescription disputes.