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ARTICLE · 02 NOVEMBER 2026

Industrial Development Corporation V Modika : Can A Protected Disclosure Stop A Disciplinary Hearing? (Podcast)

Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
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Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr

Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr

Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr (CDH) is one of the largest full-service business law firms in South Africa,...

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The Labour Appeal Court's judgment in Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa v Modika addresses critical questions about when protected disclosures under the Labour Relations Act can halt or redirect disciplinary proceedings. This case examines the intersection between whistleblowing protections and an employer's right to conduct internal disciplinary processes, offering guidance on when employees may bypass traditional hearings in favor of pre-dismissal arbitration.

South AfricaEmployment and HR
Thabang Rapuleng
Thabang Rapuleng
Thato Makoaba
Thato Makoaba

When an employee claims to be a whistleblower, can an employer continue with disciplinary proceedings?

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In the latest episode of CDH Conversations, Thabang Rapuleng and Thato Makoaba in the Employment Law practice explore the Labour Appeal Court’s judgment in Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa v Modika, which provides important guidance on protected disclosures, disciplinary proceedings, and section 188A(11) of the Labour Relations Act.

The discussion unpacks when an employee may require a pre-dismissal arbitration instead of an internal disciplinary hearing, why not every workplace grievance qualifies as a protected disclosure, and the importance of establishing a link between the disclosure and the alleged occupational detriment.

They discuss:

  • When a protected disclosure may affect ongoing disciplinary proceedings.
  • The role of the CCMA and other authorised bodies in accepting section 188A(11) referrals.
  • Why employers should investigate complaints and maintain a clear record of events.
  • The circumstances in which courts may intervene in ongoing disciplinary proceedings.

Listen to the podcast to explore the judgment and its practical implications for employers, HR professionals and labour law practitioners.

Click here to listen.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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