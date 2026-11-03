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ARTICLE · 03 NOVEMBER 2026

Age-based Separation Packages: PRASA Ordered To Pay R1.5 Million For Age Discrimination

Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
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A recent Labour Court judgment demonstrates that structuring voluntary separation packages by age, without evidence to justify the distinction, may constitute unfair discrimination under the Employment Equity Act. The case examines whether an employee who accepts a lower age-based package waives their right to challenge it, and explores the limits of contractual agreements in overriding constitutional protections against age discrimination.

South AfricaEmployment and HR
Yvonne Mkefa
Yvonne Mkefa
Sashin Naidoo
Sashin Naidoo

Voluntary severance and early retirement schemes are common tools for reducing headcount. A recent Labour Court judgment shows that structuring them by age, without evidence to justify the distinction, may be unfair discrimination under the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 (EEA), and that an employee who accepts the lower package does not waive the right to challenge it.

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At a glance

  • A recent Labour Court judgment shows that structuring them by age, without evidence to justify the distinction, may be unfair discrimination under the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 (EEA), and that an employee who accepts the lower package does not waive the right to challenge it.
  • Age is a listed ground for unfair discrimination under section 6(1) of the EEA. Under section 11(1), once discrimination on a listed ground is alleged, the employer must prove that the differentiation is not unfair discrimination, or was rational and not unfair or otherwise justifiable, failing which it is unfair.
  • The common thread is that recording unfair discrimination in an agreement does not, without more, convert it into fair discrimination.

In Bosch v Passenger Rail Agency of SA (2026) 47 ILJ 2054 (LC), the Labour Court held that the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) had unfairly discriminated against an employee on the ground of age by offering him voluntary early retirement instead of a more generous voluntary severance package.

The Facts

Mr Bosch was employed by PRASA from January 1979 until 31 October 2023. On 4 July 2023, PRASA announced a board decision to reduce its headcount. It approved a voluntary severance package (VSP) for all employees, but employees aged 60 to 63 would instead receive voluntary early retirement (VER), where the VSP would be the higher amount. The VSP included a “sweetener” of 2.5 weeks’ salary for each year of service; the VER was a lump sum covering the months left to retirement. PRASA’s retirement age was 63.

Mr Bosch, then 62, requested a VSP quote and was told it would be R2,087,588.46 plus one month’s notice pay. He applied for the VSP on 17 July 2023. On 22 September 2023, he was instead told that his early retirement application had been accepted and that he would receive only R657,906.67, being seven months’ salary to his retirement age plus notice pay.

He lodged a grievance and escalated it to the office of the Chief Executive, complaining that the VER package offered to employees aged between 60 and 63 was age discriminatory. The acting CEO found that the VSP rules were clear and that Mr Bosch could withdraw his VER application if he was unhappy with the offer.

Mr Bosch accepted the VER option, was paid in terms of the VER agreement, left PRASA and referred an unfair discrimination claim under section 10(6) of the EEA.

The judgment

Age is a listed ground for unfair discrimination under section 6(1) of the EEA. Under section 11(1), once discrimination on a listed ground is alleged, the employer must prove that the differentiation is not unfair discrimination, or was rational and not unfair or otherwise justifiable, failing which it is unfair.

It was common cause that the only reason Mr Bosch received the VER rather than the VSP was that he was over 60 years.

PRASA’s witnesses testified that the board had taken the decision and did not know why packages were differentiated by age. PRASA failed to call a board member or anyone involved in making the decision to testify on the reason for the differentiation; thus, no evidence was led on the reasons. PRASA gave no details of the savings from denying the VSP to employees over 60; the evidence was that they were negligible. It therefore failed to discharge its onus.

PRASA argued that Mr Bosch could have withdrawn his application but chose to accept the VER, relying on a “full and final settlement” clause he had signed. Applying the principles in Barkhuizen v Napier 2007 (5) SA 323 (CC), the court held that constitutional rights are fundamental, inalienable and supreme and override contrary agreements. Accepting the VER was not a waiver of his right to challenge the discrimination; nor does waiver show that the discrimination did not occur or was justified.

The same principle applies to agreements more broadly. A VSP or VER is a voluntary arrangement, taken up by agreement, and a collective agreement is likewise a product of collective bargaining, concluded on employees’ behalf by their majority union.

In South African Airways (Pty) Ltd v Jansen van Vuuren and Another [2014] ZALAC 108 (12 June 2014), a collective agreement between SAA and the pilots’ union cut the salaries of pilots over 60 who continued to fly. The Labour Appeal Court held that this unfairly discriminated against employees on the ground of age, and that its origin in negotiation with the recognised majority union neither made it fair nor justified it, because a collective agreement remains subject to the Constitution and the EEA.

The common thread is that recording unfair discrimination in an agreement does not, without more, convert it into fair discrimination. Whether the agreement is an individual’s acceptance of a package, as in Bosch, or a collective agreement concluded by a majority union, as in Jansen van Vuuren, it cannot be used to contract out of the right not to be discriminated against on the ground of age.

The court declared PRASA’s age-based policy in breach of the EEA and ordered it to pay R1,511,920.12, the difference between the VSP due and the VER paid, plus one month’s notice pay, subject to tax and with interest from 31 October 2023. It also ordered PRASA to pay costs, so that the employee would not be out of pocket for asserting his right not to be discriminated against.

What does this mean for employers?

  • Age-based tiers in separation agreements are presumptively unfair. Offering older employees a less favourable package because of their age is discrimination on a listed ground, and the employer bears the onus of justifying it.
  • The decision-makers, or someone who can explain the rationale and financial modelling, must testify. Witnesses who merely implemented a board decision will not discharge the onus.
  • If the rationale is that employees close to retirement need less compensation, it must be articulated, evidenced and shown to be fair and proportionate.
  • A “full and final settlement” clause, or acceptance of a package under protest, will not necessarily bar a later unfair discrimination claim.
  • Employers with separation arrangements or packages that differentiate by age should review them, quantify the savings they produce and consider a neutral alternative, such as a cap linked to remaining service or paying the higher of the two packages.
  • The right not to be discriminated against cannot be negotiated away, whether by an individual settlement agreement or by a collective agreement concluded by a majority union.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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