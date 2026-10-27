Understanding The Common Mechanisms In Commercial Agreements That Allow For Unwinding

Until a deal is “signed, sealed and delivered”, there is often a degree of uncertainty between negotiating parties to a transaction. Until a transaction is ultimately implemented, there are often still many moving parts, which may mean that one or both of the parties wants to step away, even once the paperwork has been signed. We frequently advise clients on how they can create this flexibility in their contractual arrangements, often with a view to allow them to avoid unnecessary and costly disputes and enable a quick exit where things do not quite work out as planned.

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At a glance This article sets out a high level overview of a three common mechanisms that are built into commercial agreements, allowing for a quick exit or to unwind a commercial and legal relationship. Ultimately, the types of unwind mechanisms that ought to be included in commercial agreements depend on the facts and the position of each of the parties; each has advantages and disadvantages. Companies need to be clear on what they want to achieve commercially before deciding on the appropriate legal mechanisms to include in a transaction.



This article sets out a high level overview of a three common mechanisms that are built into commercial agreements, allowing for a quick exit or to unwind a commercial and legal relationship.

Conditions precedent

Conditions precedent or suspensive conditions are probably the most common mechanism built into a contract to allow one or both parties to walk away prior to needing to perform substantive obligations. The contract is signed, and certain of its provisions become immediately operative, but the overall agreement does not come into effect (and, accordingly, the parties are not required to substantively perform) until the conditions precedent are met.

While the types of conditions precedent that the parties may wish to include will depend on the parties and the transaction, common types include:

Regulatory conditions: These are typically required inclusions as, where some form of regulatory approval is required to implement a transaction, it follows that the parties cannot implement until such time as the regulatory approval is granted. Regulatory approvals include exchange control approvals, takeover regulation panel approvals or waivers, Competition Commission approval or ministerial consent for certain licences. Where parties seek to implement a transaction without having obtained any required regulatory approvals, this may result in the transaction being voided or harsh penalties being imposed by the relevant regulator.

These are typically required inclusions as, where some form of regulatory approval is required to implement a transaction, it follows that the parties cannot implement until such time as the regulatory approval is granted. Regulatory approvals include exchange control approvals, takeover regulation panel approvals or waivers, Competition Commission approval or ministerial consent for certain licences. Where parties seek to implement a transaction without having obtained any required regulatory approvals, this may result in the transaction being voided or harsh penalties being imposed by the relevant regulator. Board/shareholder approval: It is sometimes important to move quickly to take advantage of a commercial opportunity before the boards or, in certain cases, shareholders have had an opportunity to approve the transaction. In this case, the transaction documents can be signed but the implementation of the transaction is dependent on the board, and in certain cases, the shareholder(s) giving approval.

It is sometimes important to move quickly to take advantage of a commercial opportunity before the boards or, in certain cases, shareholders have had an opportunity to approve the transaction. In this case, the transaction documents can be signed but the implementation of the transaction is dependent on the board, and in certain cases, the shareholder(s) giving approval. Funding: The implementation of the transaction may also be subject to certain funding requirements, for example, payment of a deposit or the purchaser securing sufficient funding to proceed.

Ultimately, the decision to include conditions precedent, and if so what these should look like, will depend on the circumstances of the transaction in question. Take a seller who wishes to sell an asset and who has received multiple offers. From that seller’s perspective, a purchaser who already has its board (and, if applicable, shareholder) approvals in place and who has its funding lined up is a more attractive proposition than a purchaser (even one offering a higher price) where there is uncertainty as to whether that purchaser will be able to ultimately perform its obligations.

If an agreement is subject to conditions precedent which are not fulfilled (or, in certain circumstances, waived) by the time agreed between the parties that they should be fulfilled (or waived), then generally:

the substantive provisions of the agreement (i.e. the provisions that implement the transaction itself) never comes into force or effect; and

the parties must be restored as near as possible to the position they were in before they signed the agreement.

It is possible to impose a penalty where a transaction does not proceed due to a failure of one or more of the conditions precedent but, often, the agreement provides that each party can walk away and no penalty is imposed.

Resolutive conditions

A resolutive condition is the opposite of a suspensive condition and are less common. Where a resolutive condition is included in an agreement, the agreement becomes immediately effective and binding and the parties are expected to perform under it. However, if the resolutive condition occurs, then the transaction is unwound – i.e. any performance already made must be undone and the parties restored to the position they were in before they entered into the transaction.

The practical challenge with resolutive conditions is that it can be very difficult to “unwind” something that has already taken place, particularly in transactions with several steps or where money has been paid and has been spent or allocated to other things. The question, “But how do you unscramble an egg?” is often used to describe trying to unwind a transaction subject to a resolutive condition. However, they are helpful in certain circumstances.

Shotgun or Texas shoot-out clauses

A shotgun mechanism is a deadlock breaking mechanism that is often used in companies with two (or more) shareholders where the shareholders are unable to agree on certain things and they decide it is better for them to part ways. It allows a party to exit on the terms agreed and is usually found in shareholders’ or joint venture agreements.

Take an example of a company that has two shareholders (Shareholder A and Shareholder B), where they have a dispute or deadlock and they decide that it is best for them, and the company, for one of them to sell their shares.

In the case of a shotgun clause, one shareholder (Shareholder A) will make an offer to Shareholder B at a price determined by Shareholder A. Shareholder B then can either accept Shareholder A’s offer and sell its shares to Shareholder A for that price or it can decide that it wants to buy Shareholder A’s shares at the price offered by Shareholder A. So, when Shareholder A is putting its offer together, it doesn’t know whether it will be buying Shareholder B’s shares at that price or whether Shareholder B will buy its shares at that price.

A Texas shoot-out is where both Shareholder A and Shareholder B make an offer to acquire the other’s shares. The shareholder with the highest bid will acquire the shares of the shareholder with the lowest bid.

Dispute resolution mechanisms, like the examples above, are important where shareholders find themselves deadlocked on certain key issues and that deadlock means that the company becomes paralysed and unable to operate. It is often far better to anticipate that these types of deadlocks may arise, and to provide a mechanism to deal with them if they do, rather than leave it to the parties to agree at the time.

Considerations when choosing to include an unwinding mechanism

Ultimately, the types of unwind mechanisms that ought to be included in commercial agreements depend on the facts and the position of each of the parties. Each has advantages and disadvantages. When we advise our clients, we listen to what they want to achieve commercially before then advising on the appropriate legal mechanisms to include in a transaction. It is not a ‘one-size-fits-all’ exercise and creative thinking is often required for designing mechanisms that suit the parties and the transaction itself.