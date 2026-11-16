Negotiations around warranties and indemnities remain a contentious stage in any mergers and acquisitions (M&A) transaction, with most transacting parties often leaving the negotiations as the last item to negotiate. Buyers naturally want the anticipated value of their purchase without any surprises after the transaction closes, whilst sellers seek a clean exit, without the burden of contingent post-closing liability. These negotiations can be fraught, especially when the requested scope of warranties and indemnities includes unknown risks or risks which may be outside of the sellers' control, and can delay deal execution and sometimes become dealbreakers. Buyers desire a clean asset, and sellers desire a clean exit. These competing desires set in motion the intricate dance and negotiation for risk allocation.

The clean exit is no longer simply a desirable outcome; it is becoming a structural expectation in M&A transactions (at least from a seller’s perspective and in South Africa). Across Africa, a convergence of market forces is driving sellers, initially driven by private equity (PE) sellers, to demand transaction structures that sever post-closing liability cleanly and comprehensively. Warranty and indemnity (W&I) insurance has been one of the most visible instruments of this shift, but it is not the only. Understanding the market dynamics that incentivise the use of W&I is essential to achieving deal close in African M&A.

How to Achieve a Clean Exit

W&I insurance is one of the tools used to address this structural tension directly, as it is an instrument used to transfer the risks arising from breach of warranties and indemnities, from the buyer or seller to the W&I insurer. This specialised insurance product provides financial protection to buyers and sellers and enables the seller a clean exit, whilst providing comfort to the buyer that its claims will be met. What was once a niche product typically used in more developed markets, is now firmly embedded in the African M&A market, and its influence on deal architecture is growing.

However, as many an experienced deal maker will tell you, W&I insurance does not eliminate all risks – W&I insurance policies do not cover all warranties and liabilities. Warranties relating to anti-bribery and corruption (ABC), for example, are excluded as a matter of course, as are pension fund deficits. In certain industries, environmental warranties relating to pollution and contamination are excluded from the start.

Notwithstanding these limitations, W&I insurance has catalysed a broader transformation in deal architecture. Its influence extends well beyond the policies themselves, reshaping seller expectations and the structural dynamics of M&A transactions across the continent.

The Seller-Friendly Shift

The most consequential impact of W&I insurance on deal structures has been the consolidation of the "clean exit." Sellers increasingly expect no liability on exit, even where identified risks fall outside the scope of W&I coverage. This expectation extends to risks of which the sellers are aware, reflecting a fundamental shift in the allocation of post-closing risk.

Several structural forces have converged to accelerate the shift towards insured, seller-friendly deals:

Competitive Auction Dynamics: To enhance price, sellers often opt for an auction process (which may be a closed auction process) over a bilateral process. In an auction, the seller and its advisors set the deal terms, including the W&I architecture. A bidder who insists on a conventional escrow structure or broader seller recourse may simply be less competitive than one who accepts the seller’s nil recourse structure. The first draft of the purchase agreement is prepared by the seller and is seller-friendly and often minimal amendments are recommended to ensure the buyer reaches preferred bidder status. This represents a shift in the African M&A market as most deals are proprietary and bilateral. However, even when there is little scope of multiple buyers, sellers are often choosing the auction route to preserve a seller-friendly environment, in pursuit of a “clean exit”; with the prospect of achieving exclusivity being the carrot (or sometimes stick) used to ensure that buyers accept seller friendly terms in order to remain competitive.

Private Equity Exit Strategies: Private equity sellers are structurally compelled to favour clean exits, and this risk-averse approach has had a major influence on seller behaviour, even outside the private equity market. The proliferation of PE-backed businesses coming to market, and the expectation of continued exit activity will sustain this trend. W&I insurance was initially primarily driven by PE firms seeking clean exits, thereby entrenching a seller-friendly environment. Consequently, today more corporates, strategic buyers and sellers are recognising the clean exit proposition that W&I insurance brings to their transactions. This shift from exclusively PE-led adoption to broader market participation reflects the growing sophistication of African dealmakers.

Buyers' Acceptance of Limited Recourse: There has been a marked shift in the market with buyers accepting a reduced level of seller recourse. Even where a seller will accept liability, liability caps have reduced from 100% of the purchase price for general warranties, to anywhere between 30% to 50% of the purchase price. In the UK market, liability caps can be as low as 10% of the purchase price. As a result of W&I Insurance, sellers increasingly only accept liability for specific and identified risks (indemnities), and then, with a liability cap and defined time horizons for such liability.

Speed-to-Close: In complex, time-sensitive deals, speed of execution is a material factor in bid attractiveness. Sellers use this point of speed of execution to push for seller-friendly deals. However, this does not relieve the responsibility of the buyer to slow the process down to ensure that all matters are adequately addressed. However, despite this, an emerging trend in the African PE market is longer exit timelines, which indicates buyer caution. Globally, the emerging trend is a longer lead time to close, on account of the complexity of transactions, and the regulatory approvals required.

Deal trends

Clean exits are fast becoming the industry standard, and sellers are demanding them, often creating the environment that will incentivise a complete severance of post-closing liability. They are becoming a deal enabler, particularly in competitive or high-value transactions. The South African M&A market is maturing rapidly: insurer appetite is deepening, pricing is becoming more competitive, and the nil recourse structure is fast becoming the default expectation.

This shift, initially driven by W&I insurance and the PE market, has been embraced by sellers outside the PE sphere, further entrenching the use of W&I insurance as a transactional norm. It has fundamentally changed the dynamics of transactions, and in certain instances, lengthened transaction lead times as buyers grapple with the seller's insistence on a clean exit in the face of clearly identified risks. It represents a move away from owner responsibility towards maximising value on exit, although, sellers will at times sacrifice price to achieve finality.

The question that remains, however, is what the cost of a seller's clean exit is for the buyer. In a nil recourse environment, the buyer assumes the full burden of post-closing risk, which risk is shared with the insurer if W&I insurance is obtained. This necessitates a more rigorous and expansive due diligence process, often increasing both cost and transaction lead times. In recent transactions, some risks we have seen commonly excluded from W&I coverage have included those relating to anti-bribery and corruption, environmental liabilities (pollution and contamination), and pension fund deficits. One of the key considerations in these transactions then became how such risks, which are not insurable, must be dealt with and allocated. The common outcome was that the risks must be priced into the transaction (i.e. a purchase price reduction) or if the seller does not want to price them in, the seller must accept liability for any such residual exposure and provide a specific indemnity, resulting in a not so clean exit.

Buyers must also contend with the reality that, in a competitive auction, the pressure to accept seller-friendly terms may limit their ability to negotiate adequate protections. The clean exit, therefore, does not eliminate risk - it transfers it. For buyers, the imperative is to ensure that the price paid, the scope of W&I coverage obtained, and the due diligence undertaken collectively reflect the true risk profile of the target. In this evolving landscape, the sophistication of the buyer's risk assessment framework is no longer a competitive advantage; it is a necessity.