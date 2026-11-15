What Happens When A Company's Funds Start Drying Up? (Video)

Join Nastascha Harduth and Denzil Mhlongo in the second video of our short series, where they continue unpacking the burning questions shaping South Africa's Corporate Debt, Turnaround & Restructuring (CDTR) landscape.

Drawing on their practical experience in restructuring and insolvency matters, they explore the challenges businesses face when financial pressure mounts, and why understanding your options and knowing when to seek advice can make all the difference. Whether you're a business owner, financier or creditor, this series offers practical insights into the questions that matter most when navigating financial distress.

Watch Episode Two below and stay tuned for more insights in the series.