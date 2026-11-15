VIDEO · 15 NOVEMBER 2026
What Happens When A Company's Funds Start Drying Up? (Video)
Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr (CDH) is one of the largest full-service business law firms in South Africa,...View firm profile
The Constitutional Court examines whether courts can liquidate a company directly through corporate veil-piercing relief under section 20(9) of the Companies Act, or whether creditors must follow standard liquidation procedures. This case addresses the intersection of veil-piercing remedies and the formal requirements for company liquidation, with significant implications for corporate law enforcement.
Join Nastascha Harduth and Denzil Mhlongo in the second video of our short series, where they continue unpacking the burning questions shaping South Africa's Corporate Debt, Turnaround & Restructuring (CDTR) landscape.
Drawing on their practical experience in restructuring and insolvency matters, they explore the challenges businesses face when financial pressure mounts, and why understanding your options and knowing when to seek advice can make all the difference. Whether you're a business owner, financier or creditor, this series offers practical insights into the questions that matter most when navigating financial distress.
Watch Episode Two below and stay tuned for more insights in the series.
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