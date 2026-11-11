Step-in Rights In Technology Contracts

Businesses increasingly rely on third-party technology providers to perform functions that are integral to their day-to-day operations. These range from cloud infrastructure and hosted software to fully managed IT environments. When such a provider fails, the consequences can extend well beyond an ordinary contractual breach. A disruption can affect access to systems and data and, ultimately, the customer's ability to keep operating.

Traditional contractual remedies such as damages, service credits and termination remain important, but they may not solve the customer's immediate problem: how does it keep a critical service operational while the provider is unable or unwilling to perform?

This is where step-in rights become particularly valuable.

What are step-in rights?

A step-in right is a contractual mechanism that allows a customer, or a third party appointed by it, to take temporarily control of, manage or perform some or all of the services ordinarily provided by the service provider when specified circumstances arise.

Step-in differs from termination. Termination brings the contractual relationship, or the relevant part of it, to an end. Step-in is ordinarily intended as a temporary intervention, allowing the customer to stabilise the service while the underlying problem is addressed or longer-term arrangements are made.

For example, an Infrastructure as a Service provider might host infrastructure supporting a customer's business-critical applications. If a serious service failure occurs and the provider is unable to restore the environment, simply having a right to terminate may be of limited immediate assistance. The customer still needs its systems to operate. An appropriately drafted step-in provision could allow the customer, or a replacement technical provider, to intervene temporarily to maintain or restore the affected services.

Why do step-in rights matter?

The significance of step-in rights is closely connected to business continuity. Technology outsourcing can create dependencies on a provider's systems, personnel, infrastructure, licences, documentation and technical expertise. The greater the customer's dependence on the outsourced service, the greater the potential impact of disruption.

Step-in rights provide an intermediate contractual remedy between requiring the provider to fix the problem and terminating the agreement altogether. They are particularly relevant where termination would not immediately solve the operational consequences of provider failure.

In practice, the circumstances triggering step-in need to be carefully defined. Depending on the transaction, these may include a material or persistent service failure, an event threatening the continuity of critical services, insolvency, prolonged disruption or circumstances requiring intervention to satisfy legal or regulatory requirements. Technology contract formulations also commonly deal expressly with notice, cure periods and the services affected by an intervention.

A right on paper is not enough

The effectiveness of a step-in clause depends heavily on how it is drafted. A broadly worded right to “take over the services” may have little practical value if the customer cannot obtain the access necessary to do so.

A workable step-in regime should therefore consider not only when step-in may occur but how it will work. Depending on the service, this may require contractual rights dealing with access to systems and information, necessary licences, relevant documentation, provider personnel and subcontractors, customer data, security and confidentiality, allocation of costs, and cooperation with a replacement provider.

The agreement should also address the other side of the process: step-out. Once the triggering problem has been resolved, responsibility needs to transition back to the provider, or the customer may elect to proceed towards termination and transition to an alternative supplier.

What happens if step-in rights are excluded?

Not every service arrangement requires extensive step-in rights. Their importance should be assessed against the criticality of the service and the customer's ability to continue operating without the provider.

However, where a customer is materially dependent on continuously available outsourced technology, omitting step-in rights can create a significant gap between contractual remedies and operational reality. A customer may technically have a claim for breach while simultaneously lacking the contractual mechanisms needed to stabilise the service itself.

For customers procuring critical Software , and/or Services or, excluding appropriate step-in rights may therefore leave them exposed to:

business continuity risk, where critical services cannot readily be maintained during provider failure;

operational disruption, particularly where the affected technology supports core business processes;

provider dependency and lock-in, where the customer cannot practically operate the service without the incumbent provider;

data-access risk, where continued access to customer data depends on the provider's systems;

transition risk, if another provider cannot obtain the information, access or cooperation needed to assume the service;

financial loss arising from prolonged service interruption or the cost of emergency alternative arrangements;

regulatory and compliance exposure, particularly where the disrupted service supports regulated activities; an

reputational harm where technology failures affect the customer's own clients or service delivery.

Ultimately, step-in rights are not intended to replace termination, damages or service-level remedies. They address a different question: what happens when the customer cannot afford to wait for those remedies to run their course?

In technology contracts involving critical services, that question deserves to be answered before the service fails, not afterwards.