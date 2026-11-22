Artificial intelligence (“AI”) is changing not only how software is developed, but also how easily existing software can be analysed, understood and possibly recreated.

A recent example is Reverse Engineer Anything ("REA"), an open-source tool designed to enable AI coding agents to inspect software, understand how it operates and assist developers in recreating similar functionality.

That capability creates clear commercial opportunities, but it also raises an increasingly important legal question: if AI can work out how software operates, what are businesses legally entitled to do with that knowledge?

Reverse engineering is not automatically unlawful

There are many legitimate reasons to reverse engineer software. A business may need to understand a legacy application where technical documentation is incomplete or the original developer is no longer available. A customer changing technology providers may need to understand how existing systems interact. Cybersecurity teams may analyse applications for vulnerabilities. Developers may need to understand interfaces so that independently developed products can be integrated and interoperate seamlessly.

AI-assisted reverse engineering could make these activities significantly quicker and cheaper. The legal position, however, depends on what is being analysed, how access was obtained and what is ultimately done with the information.

Start with the contract

Copyright is often the first issue considered, but in practice the starting point is the customer’s contract with the software provider.

Software licences, Software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) agreements and cloud contracts commonly prohibit reverse engineering, decompiling or disassembling software, attempts to discover source code, reproduction of functionality, benchmarking, development of competing products, or circumvention of technical or security measures.

A particular activity may therefore not necessarily amount to copyright infringement, but could still constitute a breach of contract. Before allowing an AI agent to analyse third-party software, businesses should check what their licence with their software provider actually permits.

Warranties, indemnities and uncapped liability

Businesses should also look beyond express reverse engineering restrictions. Technology contracts often contain warranties or undertakings regarding the permitted use of software, compliance with documentation, intellectual property rights, security controls and the conduct of employees, contractors and other authorised users.

An AI-assisted reverse engineering exercise could therefore result in a breach of warranty even where the agreement does not expressly prohibit the particular technique being used. The exposure can become significantly more serious where the warranty is linked to an indemnity.

Some contracts contain provisions that require customers to indemnify suppliers against claims, losses, damages or costs arising from matters such as intellectual property infringement, misuse of technology, breach of confidentiality, unauthorised access or breach of specified warranties.

Many agreements also carve these types of breaches out of the ordinary limitation of liability regime, meaning that liability is typically uncapped for these sorts of breaches. The result can be that a reverse engineering exercise which appears operationally minor exposes the customer to liability that is not subject to the general liability cap and may result in potentially unlimited liability.

Businesses should therefore assess whether the relevant obligation is framed as a warranty, whether a breach triggers an indemnity, whether the indemnity covers first-party or third-party losses, whether it is capped, and whether the relevant breach is excluded from the general liability cap.

Copyright remains a key consideration

Computer programs are protected by copyright. There is, however, an important distinction between understanding an idea, method or functionality and copying the protected expression of that functionality.

AI makes this more difficult to manage because it can shorten the time between analysing software and recreating it. A developer may begin by asking an AI tool to explain how a particular function works and then immediately ask it to create an equivalent function. That raises an important governance question: at what point does legitimate analysis become unlawful reproduction, reverse engineering or adaptation?

South Africa's developing copyright framework also recognises that there may be legitimate circumstances in which software is observed, studied or tested, particularly where interoperability is involved. That should not, however, be treated as a general right to clone another person's software.

Confidentiality and cybersecurity still matter

Reverse engineering may reveal far more than visible software functionality. It could expose architecture, algorithms, configuration information, API structures, database design, authentication processes, security controls and proprietary know-how. Some of that information may constitute confidential information or trade secrets.

There is also an important distinction between analysing software which a business is authorised to use and directing an AI agent to investigate systems which the business has no right to access. Once an exercise involves unauthorised access to systems, data, application programming interface (“API”) structures or infrastructure, cybersecurity and cybercrime laws may become relevant.

A useful governance principle is that an AI agent should never be permitted to exercise greater access rights than the person instructing it.

The commercial opportunities are significant

Used responsibly, AI-assisted reverse engineering could help businesses understand poorly documented legacy systems, investigate cybersecurity incidents, identify vulnerabilities, assess technology during mergers and acquisitions, migrate away from incumbent suppliers, develop interoperable products, reduce vendor lock-in and preserve business continuity where technical knowledge has been lost.

AI-assisted reverse engineering should also influence technology contracting. Customers negotiating major technology agreements may increasingly want express rights to conduct limited reverse engineering for cybersecurity, interoperability, regulatory compliance, migration, audit, business continuity and transition assistance. They should also consider whether warranties, indemnities and liability carve-outs are drafted so broadly that otherwise legitimate analysis could create disproportionate exposure.

Technology suppliers, conversely, may need to reconsider broad legacy restrictions and define more clearly what forms of AI-assisted analysis are prohibited.

From technical capability to legal authority

Until recently, sophisticated reverse engineering required specialist expertise and considerable effort. AI is rapidly reducing this barrier.

The key question is whether businesses are legally and contractually entitled to do with what they discover via reverse engineering and whether liability could follow if proper processes were not followed.