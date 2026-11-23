ARTICLE · 23 NOVEMBER 2026
Wits University Seeks Closer Cooperation With WIPO
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The Director General of WIPO, Daren Tang, recently engaged with University of the Witwatersrand leadership to explore strategic partnerships aimed at strengthening intellectual property education and innovation commercialization in South Africa. Key discussions centered on expanding academic IP programs and potentially establishing a Master's degree in IP, innovation and entrepreneurship through collaboration with the WIPO Academy.
The Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), Daren Tang, recently met with Professor Zeblon Vilakazi, the Vice-Chancellor and Principal of South Africa’s University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) and other stakeholders to discuss closer collaboration between Wits and WIPO.
Priorities identified during the discussions included enhancing innovation at Wits with the greater use of commercialisation vehicles, and building on the university’s existing academic IP programmes, including the Postgraduate Diploma in Innovation and Entrepreneurship. The possibility of introducing a Master’s degree in IP, innovation and entrepreneurship in partnership with the WIPO Academy was also mooted. The WIPO Academy has experience in supporting similar academic IP programmes internationally.
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