Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 15 NOVEMBER 2026

Closing The Peptide Gap: SAHPRA’s New Guideline On Synthetic Peptides

Adams & Adams
Adams & Adams
Contributor
Adams & Adams

Adams & Adams

Who we are: Established in 1908, Adams & Adams is an internationally recognised and leading African...

View firm profile
Explore more from Adams & Adams

South Africa's health regulator has issued its first guideline on synthetic peptides, establishing a clear registration pathway for chemically manufactured peptide medicines like semaglutide. The move follows a landmark court case that halted large-scale compounding of unregistered weight-loss drugs, closing a regulatory gap that had allowed synthetic copies to bypass formal approval processes.

South AfricaFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Danie Dohmen
Danie Dohmen
Ramon Pereira
Ramon Pereira
Russell Bagnall
Russell Bagnall
Author LinkedIn connections

Weight-loss and diabetes medicines such as semaglutide have become some of the most sought-after medicines in the world. In South Africa, that demand has been met in part by large-scale compounding of unregistered copies. On 8 October 2026 the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) responded with its first Guideline on the Quality and Clinical Aspects of Synthetic Peptides. The guideline explains how chemically made peptide medicines can be brought lawfully to market.

The backdrop: Illicit Compounding and the iDexis matter

In June 2026, Adams & Adams represented Novo Nordisk South Africa, the maker of Ozempic and Wegovy, in a semi-urgent application against the compounding pharmacy group iDexis. The evidence before the court was that iDexis was supplying about 84,500 units of compounded semaglutide base a month, more than the combined local sales of the registered products.

The Pretoria High Court granted an interim interdict halting the practice. It held that compounding is permitted only with the same active ingredient as a registered medicine, not merely a similar one. Importantly, iDexis used a synthetic semaglutide base of unknown origin, quality and efficacy, while semaglutide used in the registered products is made by way of an approved and regulated biological process.

The gap the guideline closes

Peptides sit between conventional chemical medicines and biological medicines. Some biological products made by recombinant biological technology which are originally registered as biological products can be made by chemical synthesis. SAHPRA’s biosimilar pathway is open only to biosimilar products made by way of a biological process, and as a result a synthetic copy of a biologically made peptide had no clear registration route.

The new guideline removes that stumbling block. Its main features are as follows:

  • Synthetic peptides are confirmed as medicines that require registration. They are evaluated on their quality, safety and efficacy, with peptide-specific quality and impurity standards.
  • A generic company may rely on an originator’s biological product as its reference medicine. However, it must show through head-to-head testing that its synthetic product is highly similar in structure, activity, impurities and immunogenicity risk. Any differences must be justified, and SAHPRA may require further studies.
  • Entirely new synthetic peptides still require full non-clinical and clinical data.
  • The guideline does not expressly deal with a generic manufacturer that relies on an already registered synthetic peptide. It does, however, confirm that the usual bioequivalence guidelines apply to synthetic peptides as they do to other medicines, and its peptide-specific quality and impurity standards apply to every synthetic peptide application. Applicants in this position would be well advised to seek early guidance from SAHPRA.

In short, there is now a defined registration route for synthetic peptides, and that route runs through rigorous registration. It does not run through compounding.

What this means in practice

For originators, the guideline reinforces the principle in iDexis: an unregistered synthetic copy is not a substitute for a registered medicine. For generic manufacturers, it offers a clearer, if demanding, path to market. For pharmacies and compounders, it narrows the scope to argue that synthetic peptides fall into a regulatory grey zone.

Download the Synthetic Peptide Guideline PDF

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Building Africa’s Next Generation Of Plant Breeders

African nations are advancing agricultural innovation and biotechnology through targeted training programmes and strategic investments. From plant breeding capacity development across 10 countries to Egypt's exploration of a dedicated biotech investment fund, the continent is positioning itself to address food security and healthcare challenges through scientific advancement.
South AfricaFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Adams & Adams
Adams & Adams
Article

Frozen Accounts And Fraudulent Funds: Navigating The Rights Of Banks, Customers And SARS

A South African High Court has ruled on the lawfulness of account freezing by banks based on fraud suspicions and affirmed SARS's authority to issue third-party notices under section 179 of the Tax Administration Act. The case arose after a close corporation fraudulently claimed a VAT refund of R3.28 million, transferred R900,000 to an individual's account, prompting the bank to freeze the account and SARS to pursue recovery through a third-party notice.
South AfricaTax
Adams & Adams
Adams & Adams
Article

Nigeria Clarifies Copyright Ownership Of Musical Works

A Nigerian Federal High Court has ruled on a high-stakes copyright dispute over the globally acclaimed gospel song "Way Maker," examining whether a music producer's technical contributions to a recording constitute co-authorship. The judgment clarifies the critical distinction between creative authorship and production services in determining copyright ownership. This decision carries significant implications for how the music industry documents and allocates rights between artists and technical contributor
NigeriaIntellectual Property
Adams & Adams
Adams & Adams
Article

Constitutional Court Delivers Landmark But Incomplete Copyright Ruling. Parliament Must Now Seize The Opportunity To Modernise South Africa’s Copyright Law For The AI Era

South Africa's Constitutional Court has delivered a landmark ruling on the Copyright Amendment Bill, upholding the controversial shift to 'fair use' while striking down broad educational exceptions for textbook copying. The judgment leaves critical questions unresolved about contract terms, ministerial powers, and the Bill's complete silence on generative AI—creating both constraints and opportunities as Parliament must now revisit legislation conceived over a decade ago.
South AfricaIntellectual Property
Adams & Adams
Adams & Adams
Article

Mozambique Adopts New IP Strategy With Focus On AI And Digital Transformation

Mozambique has adopted a new National Intellectual Property Policy and Strategy (PEPI) 2026-2035, marking the country's first comprehensive national policy dedicated exclusively to IP. The strategy aims to modernise the country's IP framework to address challenges and opportunities presented by the digital economy and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, with implementation planned through 2035.
MozambiqueIntellectual Property
Adams & Adams
Adams & Adams