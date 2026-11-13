Gene Editing And AI Accelerate Africa’s Next Crop Breeding Cycle

Crop breeding entered a faster technology cycle in Q3 as gene editing, artificial intelligence (AI) and hybrid seed systems moved towards practical deployment. The International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) secured long-term access to the genome-editing tool CRISPR-Cas9, while Nigeria broadened its biotechnology policy and Egypt and China advanced stress-tolerant crop research. In East Africa, hybrid potato breeding and true potato seed systems have offered more resilient planting material, while AI began shortening selection cycles using genomic, environmental and field data. In southern Nigeria, distribution of improved cowpea seed signalled farmer-level adoption. Regional biosafety cooperation gained attention as COMESA’s Biotechnology and Biosafety Policy offered a route to coordinating oversight of genetically modified crops and gene editing while retaining national authority. In Ethiopia, El Niño has already disrupted seed production, prompting calls for short-cycle, drought-tolerant, and locally adapted varieties. As breeding technologies converge, advantage will depend on converting scientific advances into protected, approved and scalable varieties before climate pressure outpaces conventional breeding cycles.