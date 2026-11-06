South Africa Opens ARC Vaccine IP To Private Manufacturing

South Africa opened a new commercial route for public agricultural biotechnology in September when the Agricultural Research Council (ARC) approved conditional licensing of its foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) vaccine IP to qualifying private manufacturers. The ARC vaccine targets local FMD strains and requires a single annual administration, but current manufacturing capacity limits large-scale production. Under the new model, local and international companies can manufacture the vaccine while the ARC rebuilds its own facilities, with licensing income ringfenced for additional manufacturing capacity. Significantly, the structure uses IP licensing not only to monetise publicly funded research, but to expand supply during a biosecurity challenge while retaining institutional capability. For agricultural biotechnology developers and manufacturers, the model demonstrates how licensing structures can align production incentives with quality assurance and long-term technology stewardship while creating a commercial pathway for public innovation without permanently transferring strategic IP.