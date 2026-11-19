ARTICLE · 19 NOVEMBER 2026
New South African National Research Facility For Local Manufacturing Of Pharmaceuticals
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South Africa's CSIR has launched FuturePHARMA, a groundbreaking national research facility designed to bridge the gap between medical research and pharmaceutical manufacturing. The facility will focus on investigational manufacturing to produce clinical-grade materials for testing, marking a significant step in the country's industrial pharmaceutical strategy.
A new national research facility of South Africa’s Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) was officially opened on 7 October 2026.
Known as FuturePHARMA, the facility forms part of the CSIR’s industrial strategy to help convert South African medical research into pharmaceutical products. In particular, the facility will conduct investigational manufacturing of pharmaceutical product concepts to produce clinical-grade materials for clinical trial testing.
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