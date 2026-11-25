On 21 October 2026, the Information Regulator issued an enforcement notice to First National Bank (“FNB”) under the Protection of Personal Information Act 4 of 2013 (“POPIA”). The notice records the Regulator's findings across several conditions for lawful processing, including accountability, collection from the data subject, retention, further processing and security safeguards. It also records a finding in relation to section 105 of POPIA, which concerns account numbers.

The notice is of interest to the wider financial sector for two reasons. First, it addresses the collection of personal information from public sources such as newspapers, a practice closely linked to anti-money laundering (“AML”) screening under the Financial Intelligence Centre Act 38 of 2001 (“FICA”). Second, it raises questions about how POPIA's offence and administrative fine provisions operate.

The background, as recorded in the notice

According to the notice, a misclassification of certain account holders resulted in a number of individuals being able to view in-progress home loan applications of other customers in the FNB banking app. The notice records the Regulator's finding that this engaged section 19(1)(b) of POPIA, which requires a responsible party to take appropriate, reasonable technical and organisational measures to prevent unlawful access to or processing of personal information.

Public sources and section 12(2) of POPIA

Section 12(1) of POPIA requires personal information to be collected directly from the data subject, subject to the exceptions in section 12(2). One exception, in section 12(2)(a), applies where the information is contained in or derived from a "public record", or has deliberately been made public by the data subject. Other exceptions include consent, collection necessary to comply with an obligation imposed by law, to avoid prejudice to the maintenance of the law by a public body, or to maintain the legitimate interests of the responsible party, and cases where direct collection is not reasonably practicable.

In the notice, the Regulator considered information collected from newspapers against section 12(2)(a). It drew a distinction between a "public record", which POPIA defines by reference to records held by or under the control of a public body, and a "public source". The notice directs that the lawful justification for such collection be stated and, where section 12(2)(a) does not apply, that any other lawful justification under POPIA be assessed and documented.

The notice also addresses the grounds relied on for further processing under section 15(3) and the retention of records under section 14.

The FICA perspective: Guidance Note 7B

On 3 August 2026 the Financial Intelligence Centre (“FIC”) issued Guidance Note 7B, which replaces Guidance Notes 7, 7A and the Revised 7A. The FIC describes its guidance as authoritative, and states that institutions which do not follow it should be able to demonstrate an equivalent level of compliance. Several passages are relevant to adverse media:

adverse information about a client "available from public or commercial sources" is listed as a client risk indicator;

the use of "media articles and internet search engines" to test the reliability and completeness of client information is recommended as good practice (paragraph 152);

monitoring of the media is identified as a means of identifying family members and known close associates of politically exposed and prominent influential persons (paragraph 157); and

the risk management and compliance programme (RMCP) must describe the sources of information used (paragraphs 36 and 160).

Guidance Note 7B also states that processing for FICA purposes may only be done within the confines of POPIA, and cautions institutions about third-party data sources that may have obtained personal information without the client's knowledge or consent (paragraph 119).

Issues for accountable institutions

Read together, the notice and Guidance Note 7B raise a number of questions that are relevant to any accountable institution under FICA, including banks, conducting adverse media screening:

Which of the exceptions in section 12(2), and which processing grounds in section 11, best support adverse media collection in a given context?

How should information about alleged offences, which is special personal information under section 26(b), be authorised under sections 27 or 33?

How do the notification requirements in section 18 interact with the prohibition on tipping off under section 29 of FICA?

How should FICA record-keeping periods be aligned with the retention requirements of section 14?

How much detail about sources and lawful bases should the RMCP and privacy notice contain?

The section 105 and section 109 framework

Section 105 of POPIA creates an offence where a responsible party contravenes section 8 in a manner that compromises a data subject’s account number, subject to the further requirements set out in that section, including that the contravention be substantial and that the responsible party knew or ought to have known of the risk and failed to take reasonable steps to prevent it. Section 107 sets out the penalties on conviction, and section 108 confers jurisdiction on the Magistrates’ Court.

Section 109 provides an alternative administrative procedure: the Regulator may deliver an infringement notice imposing an administrative fine of up to R10 million. The recipient may pay the fine, arrange to pay in instalments, or elect to be tried in court, and the section regulates how the administrative and criminal routes interact. POPIA also provides, in section 97, a right of appeal to the High Court against an enforcement notice within 30 days.

How these provisions apply in any particular matter will depend on its facts and on the further steps taken by the parties.

Practical steps for accountable institutions

Accountable institutions should treat AML screening as a compliance exercise under both FICA and POPIA. In particular, institutions should consider:

reviewing and updating their RMCP against Guidance Note 7B, including the board-approval and documentation requirements and the description of the sources of information used;

mapping screening activities to the FICA obligation it serves and the specific POPIA ground relied on, including the section 12(2) exception and any authorisation required for special personal information under sections 27 or 33;

identifying the sources and vendors used, conduct due diligence on how commercial data providers obtain their data, and negotiate appropriate contractual protections with those providers;

reviewing privacy notices and retention schedules against sections 12, 14, 15 and 18 of POPIA, taking into account FICA record-keeping periods and the prohibition on tipping off; and

responding to Information Regulator investigations, enforcement notices and infringement notices, including advising on appeals to the High Court under section 97 and the options available under section 109 of POPIA.

Conclusion

The notice and Guidance Note 7B both address the use of public information about clients, from different regulatory perspectives. Accountable institutions will wish to consider both when reviewing their screening practices. We will continue to monitor developments and provide any updatesas they arise.