Mahesh Acharya, Duane Wekesa and Angela Wanjohi from ENS in Kenya have contributed an in-country chapter on Kenya to the IBA Banking & Financial Law Committee's global guide, How the Financial Innovation Industry is Taking Shape Around the World.

Their contribution examines Kenya's evolving legal and regulatory landscape for fintech and financial innovation, covering the Virtual Asset Service Providers Act, 2025, digital credit regulation, payment service providers, regulatory sandboxes, open banking and anti-money laundering compliance. It also explores the regulation of crypto assets, tokenisation and secured transactions, providing practical insights into the frameworks shaping financial innovation, market entry and regulatory compliance in Kenya.

The guide brings together perspectives from jurisdictions around the world, offering legal practitioners, financial institutions, investors and industry professionals a valuable reference on how fintech and digital assets are regulated across different markets.

Read the Kenya chapter here.

To read the full guide, click here.