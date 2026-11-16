South Africa may be changing course on cross-border crypto regulation. After months of industry concern over proposed limits on moving crypto assets into and out of the country, National Treasury and the South African Reserve Bank (“SARB”) have accepted that their proposed framework needs another look.

In his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement on 21 October 2026, Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana announced that Treasury and the SARB would revisit their draft Capital Flow Management Regulations after receiving thousands of public comments. The Minister indicated that the revised approach should move away from pre-approvals and focus instead on checking transactions for legitimacy and tax compliance.

This does not mean exchange control oversight is being abandoned. It signals a possible change in how South Africa regulates the cross-border movement of digital assets.

This is important for crypto asset service providers (“CASPs”), financial institutions, fintech businesses and corporates using or exploring digital assets for payments, treasury management and cross-border transactions.

What was proposed

The debate began on 17 April 2026, when National Treasury published the draft Capital Flow Management Regulations. Intended to replace the Exchange Control Regulations of 1961, the draft sought, among other things, to bring crypto assets formally within South Africa’s capital flow management regime.

The reasoning is clear. Crypto assets can move between wallets and across borders without using traditional banking infrastructure. This makes it harder for regulators to monitor capital movements, detect illicit financial flows and enforce exchange control requirements. The challenge was turning those concerns into workable rules.

The April draft introduced extensive controls over crypto-asset transactions, including proposed declarations, permissions and enforcement powers. Further detail followed on 3 August 2026, when the SARB’s Financial Surveillance Department published a draft Crypto Assets Manual for cross-border activities.

Under the draft Manual, individuals could externalise crypto assets through authorised CASPs using their single discretionary allowance or foreign capital allowance, subject to conditions. Corporates faced far tighter limits, with certain cross-border crypto-asset movements by resident entities classified as non-permissible.

The Manual also took a broad view of what counts as a cross-border transaction. Transfers between domestic authorised CASPs and offshore CASPs, and from domestic authorised CASPs to non-custodial wallets, could trigger cross-border reporting. The proposals also treated all crypto assets the same.

Why stablecoins became the sticking point

This became a key point of contention. Not all crypto assets serve the same purpose. Some are bought mainly as speculative investments. Others, particularly stablecoins, are used for payments, remittances, settlement or treasury operations. Treating these activities the same way may lead to outcomes quite different from those for equivalent transactions through traditional financial channels.

For businesses building stablecoin-based payment and settlement solutions, this raised doubts about whether the framework could accommodate legitimate commercial transactions. A payment that could be made through an authorised banking channel might face extra restrictions if made with a stablecoin, simply because of the technology used.

This does not mean stablecoin transactions should escape oversight. They can raise risks relating to reserve assets, redemption rights, financial stability, money laundering and cross-border capital movements. The question is whether to address those risks through blanket restrictions or through rules that consider the purpose and risk profile of each transaction.

From permission to proof

The Minister’s announcement suggests that Treasury and the SARB are now reconsidering this balance. Moving from pre-approval to checking legitimacy and tax compliance would shift the focus from getting permission for a crypto-asset movement to showing that the underlying transaction is lawful, properly documented and compliant.

This would not necessarily lighten the compliance load. Depending on its design, it could place more responsibility on CASPs, financial institutions and other intermediaries to verify transaction purposes, identify customers and counterparties, keep records and report cross-border activity.

This matters because crypto-asset activities in South Africa are already partly regulated.

Certain crypto-asset advice and intermediary services fall within the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act, 2002 (“FAIS”), following the declaration of crypto assets as financial products. The Financial Intelligence Centre Act, 2001 (“FICA”) also applies to persons carrying on specified crypto-asset activities for or on behalf of clients, imposing obligations relating to customer due diligence, risk management, recordkeeping and reporting. The proposed capital flow management regime is meant to sit alongside these laws, not replace them.

The international angle

The Minister also referred to the Financial Stability Board (“FSB”). The FSB’s international recommendations follow the principle of “same activity, same risk, same regulation,” which supports regulation in proportion to the risks of crypto-asset activities while recognising their different uses.

For South Africa, this could help distinguish between investment, payments, custody and cross-border transfers, rather than treating every crypto-asset movement as the same risk. However, the FSB’s recommendations do not call for removing domestic exchange controls. Their impact will depend on how Treasury and the SARB apply them in South Africa’s capital flow management framework.

What remains unclear

Several key questions remain open. It is unclear whether the revised proposals will allow broader corporate use of crypto assets, how transfers involving non-custodial wallets will be treated, whether stablecoins will be treated differently, and what reporting or verification obligations will replace pre-approval. No timeline has been announced for the second draft, and neither Treasury nor the SARB has identified which provisions will be retained, amended or removed.

What does this mean for your business

Financial institutions and fintech businesses should take note. The announcement does not authorise cross-border crypto transactions that are otherwise restricted. The April regulations and August Manual remain drafts, and the current legal framework applies until any new requirements validly come into force.

Even so, the decision to revisit the proposals is a welcome step. It shows that regulators are weighing the practical impact on legitimate business alongside financial crime and capital flow risks.

Businesses in this space should engage in the next round of consultation. The revised framework will need to address how different digital-asset activities are regulated, the responsibilities of authorised CASPs, how exchange control and tax compliance fit together, and when corporates may use crypto assets in cross-border transactions.

The task for South Africa is to write rules that separate unlawful capital movements from legitimate financial activity without needlessly holding back innovation. It is too early to say whether the revised approach will produce more workable rules. But the next draft is likely to shape how digital assets are used in South Africa’s financial system and across its borders.