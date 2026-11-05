Buying More Than Yield: The Regulatory Questions For African Banks Investing In Fintech Credit Funds

Absa’s investment in the Lendable MSME Fintech Credit Fund II demonstrates how African banks may begin participating more actively in the private credit structures financing emerging-market fintechs.

The transaction

In September 2026, Lendable announced the final closure of Lendable MSME Fintech Credit Fund II at USD 255 million. The fund closed oversubscribed, above its original target, and is structured as a blended-finance vehicle backing financial services companies across emerging markets. Its investors include FinDev Canada, AXA XL and Absa, with Absa becoming the first African bank investor in the fund.

This is significant because emerging-market fintech credit has historically relied heavily on development finance institutions, specialist credit funds and impact-oriented capital. The entry of a large African banking group into the investor base suggests that the asset class is increasingly viewed as a commercial investment. Lendable itself described the participation of Absa, AXA XL and a US-based public financial institution as a rare achievement for a blended-finance strategy, where attracting large-scale private commercial capital has historically been difficult.

Structure credit advisor, not sponsored

Absa reportedly subscribed for senior notes in the fund and provided a subscription line to support the deployment of capital. A senior note investment places Absa within the more protected part of the fund’s capital structure, while a subscription line allows the fund to deploy capital before committed investor capital is drawn. In practical terms, Absa is participating as a structured credit investor in an emerging-market private debt strategy, rather than simply sponsoring financial inclusion.

This distinction features both legal and regulatory consequences. Exposure to fintech credit through a rated fund may be more familiar than direct lending to growth-stage fintechs, but it is not risk-free simply because it is intermediated through a fund. Investors still need to consider the prudential treatment of the exposure, concentration and liquidity risk, governance approvals, the regulatory status of the fund and its manager, and whether the investment fits their risk appetite and risk-management frameworks. For South African banks, those considerations will be framed by the expectations of the Prudential Authority (“PA”), while the conduct of the wider financial sector remains a focus for the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (“FSCA”).

The role of the rating

The investment-grade rating of the fund’s senior tranche, which Lendable stated was upgraded after initial portfolio deployment, is central to this. Banks, insurers and asset managers are constrained by mandate, capital treatment, risk appetite and internal credit parameters. A rated senior tranche can open emerging-market fintech credit to institutions that might otherwise be unable or unwilling to lend directly to growth-stage fintechs and allows the exposure to be assessed more readily within the credit, capital and governance frameworks that apply to them.

Moving the risk, not removing it

Fintechs serving micro, small and medium enterprises (“MSMEs”) need scalable debt funding for their loan books rather than further equity. They often fill a gap left by traditional banks, which may struggle to serve smaller or less formally documented businesses at scale, by using alternative data, digital onboarding and faster underwriting.

That does not make the risk disappear, but it does move it. A fintech lending model raises conduct and regulatory questions as well as credit questions, particularly around underwriting discipline, collections practices, responsible lending, data use, anti-money laundering controls and local licensing. A fund that finances fintech lenders must therefore assess both the credit quality of the fintech and the regulatory and conduct quality of its lending model.

A strategic opportunity for African banks

This creates a strategic opportunity for African banks. Direct lending to MSMEs remains important, but banks can also support access to finance indirectly by funding the platforms that already serve those markets. This may take the form of warehouse facilities, forward-flow arrangements, risk-sharing facilities, fund investments, subscription lines or structured note exposure. Each structure carries different regulatory, capital, credit and operational consequences.

Due diligence question

As banks increasingly finance fintechs through fund structures and private credit vehicles, the diligence question changes. A bank is not simply buying yield. It is taking exposure, directly or indirectly, to lending models, borrower protection practices, collections strategies, data practices and regulatory environments across multiple jurisdictions. Diligence should therefore extend beyond the fund documents and rating to the operational and compliance quality of the underlying fintechs.

That point is especially relevant in Africa, where fintechs often operate across markets with different licensing regimes, credit laws, data protection requirements, foreign exchange controls and anti-money laundering responsibilities. A fintech lender may be regulated as a credit provider in one market, a payment services participant in another and a technology platform in a third, which makes regulatory due diligence a core part of the credit analysis.

A South African lens

In South Africa, diligence should test the legal environment in which the underlying fintechs lend, collect, process data and move money. As a result of the fund investing across markets, exchange control requirements will also be relevant to how a South African institution structures its offshore exposure. Where the underlying lending activity has a South African nexus, credit regulation may become relevant depending on the borrower, the nature of the agreement and applicable exclusions. Where fund interests or notes are advised on, marketed or intermediated in South Africa, the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act, 2002 (“FAIS”) may also need to be considered.

Anti-money laundering

From an anti-money laundering (“AML”) perspective, investors seek comfort that the fintechs being financed have defensible customer due diligence, transaction monitoring, suspicious transaction reporting, sanctions screening and source-of-funds controls. Thus, fintech credit exposure increasingly calls for a look-through assessment of the lenders being financed.

Blended finance

The fund also illustrates blended finance at work. Development-oriented or catalytic capital is used to improve the risk-return profile for commercial investors, attracting banks, insurers and institutional investors that might not otherwise allocate capital to emerging-market credit. Lendable has also indicated that the fund is complemented by a USD1.6 million technical assistance facility intended to support impact, sustainability and internal processes.

The wider significance of Absa’s investment lies in what it reveals about how fintech lending is being funded. Regulated African financial institutions are beginning to take exposure to the sector through fund structures, which call for careful credit, prudential, conduct, AML and cross-border regulatory analysis.