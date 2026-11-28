On 26 October 2026, the Information Regulator ("Regulator") announced administrative fines of ZAR1 million against First National Bank ("FNB") and ZAR500 000 against Central Johannesburg TVET College ("College"). The headlines have focused on the amounts. However, the FNB enforcement notice also contains a finding that is likely to matter well beyond banking: information published in a newspaper is not a "public record" under the Protection of Personal Information Act, 2013 ("POPIA").

For any organisation that gathers personal information from the press, search engines or other open sources, the distinction between a public source and a public record warrants a closer look.

The infringement notices in brief

The FNB matter arose from a fault in its banking app. Some account holders had been classified as employees and could view other customers' in-progress home loan applications. The Regulator found that an offence under section 105 of POPIA was committed and issued an enforcement notice and an infringement notice on the same day, 21 October 2026. See our earlier article on this topic here.

The College was fined for a different reason. A May 2026 enforcement notice followed an internal email that circulated staff verification reports to people with no need to see them. When the 120-day compliance period ended, the Regulator found that the College had not complied with the enforcement notice and imposed a fine under section 109 of POPIA.

Public record versus public source

Section 12(1) of POPIA requires personal information to be collected directly from the data subject, unless an exception exists. Section 12(2)(a) provides that where the information is contained in or derived from a public record, or has deliberately been made public by the data subject, then a responsible party is not required to collect personal information directly from that data subject.

POPIA defines a "public record" as a record that is accessible in the public domain and is in the possession or under the control of a public body. Public accessibility alone is therefore not enough. "Public source", by contrast, is not a defined term in POPIA.

Collecting personal information from public sources such as newspapers, company registers, online search engines, deeds registries, public social media posts and public directories, does not in the Regulator’s view constitute collection from a public record. The Regulator therefore noted that newspaper content is neither a public record nor information deliberately made public by the data subject, and as such the section 12(2)(a) exception cannot be relied on.

On this reasoning, company registries and deeds registries are likely to qualify as public records, since public bodies hold them. Newspapers, search engine results and privately maintained directories are unlikely to. Social media posts may in some cases fall under the "deliberately made public" limb, where the data subject posted the information themselves.

Importantly, the Regulator found that the responsible party relied on the wrong basis for processing its personal information, not that collecting personal information from newspapers is unlawful in every case.

Practical learnings from these infringement notices