A foreign object in a restaurant meal does not, on its own, make the restaurant liable. An injured diner must still prove negligence, and the maxim res ipsa loquitur (the facts speak for themselves) cannot fill gaps in that evidence.

This is the central lesson of Beyerskloof Wine Bar (Pty) Ltd v Williams [2026] ZAWCHC 593, delivered by a Full Bench of the High Court of South Africa, Western Cape Division, Cape Town (‘the High Court’) on 12 October 2026. The High Court upheld the appeal of Beyerskloof Wine Bar (Pty) Ltd (‘the restaurant’) and dismissed the claim brought by the injured diner, Ms Maxine Williams (‘Ms Williams’).

On 3 October 2020, something lodged in Ms Williams’s throat while she was eating a hamburger at the restaurant. Hospital X-rays revealed a needle-like object, and she spent five days in hospital under observation until it was no longer visible. She sued for damages but could not say whether the object was in the bun, the patty or the garnish, or how it got there, and led no medical evidence.

The parties agreed to separate the issues, and the trial proceeded on liability only. On 29 May 2025, the trial court found the restaurant liable for such damages as Ms Williams might later prove; no amount of damages was ever determined. Relying heavily on the principle that ‘the facts speak for themselves’, the trial court treated the restaurant’s inability to explain the object as shifting the burden of proof, and held that the restaurant was ‘at fault for their failure to serve the plaintiff safe food’. The Supreme Court of Appeal granted the restaurant special leave to appeal to the Full Bench.

‘The facts speak for themselves’: the burden of proof stays with Ms Williams

In a unanimous judgment (Van Zyl J, with Le Grange J and Kusevitsky J concurring), the High Court observed that the ‘facts speak for themselves’ principle had played a leading role at trial when it ‘should have stayed in the wings’. Relying on Sardi and Others v Standard and General Insurance Co Ltd 1977 (3) SA 776 (A), Arthur v Bezuidenhout and Mieny 1962 (2) SA 566 (A) and Neethling and Potgieter’s Law of Delict, the High Court confirmed that, where it applies, the principle gives rise to an inference rather than a presumption. It is merely an argument on the probabilities. It does not create a prima facie case, and the onus of proving negligence remains on the plaintiff throughout. A defendant faced with such an inference may lead evidence to explain that the occurrence was unrelated to any negligence on its part, but the court must still decide, on all the evidence, whether the plaintiff has proved negligence on a balance of probabilities.

The trial court erred by first drawing an inference of negligence from the incident itself, elevating it to a prima facie case, and then asking whether the restaurant had rebutted it. It had also confused the restaurant’s control over its ingredients with control over a foreign object that the restaurant did not know was there. On the evidence as a whole, Ms Williams’s case fell short of the required standard from the outset, and the principle could not swing the balance..

Negligence: not established

Applying the well-known test in Kruger v Coetzee 1966 (2) SA 428 (A), the High Court asked whether a reasonable person in the restaurant’s position would have foreseen the reasonable possibility of harm and taken reasonable steps to guard against it. It noted that a reasonable person need not take precautions whose cost and difficulty outweigh the gravity of the risk. The restaurant’s general manager gave undisputed evidence that no similar incident had ever occurred, and that all hamburger ingredients came from third-party suppliers, including a patty supplier in business since about the 1960s.

He further testified that he received and checked most deliveries, that the restaurant had health and safety protocols in place and trained its staff, and that no metal brushes were used to clean the grills. Notably, he was not on duty on the evening in question, and none of the staff who worked that night testified. The restaurant’s evidence of its general systems and practices was nonetheless sufficient.

Ms Williams argued that the restaurant needed to foresee only the general manner of the harm, not a needle specifically. The High Court accepted that a defendant need not foresee the exact or specific harm that occurred, relying on Standard Chartered Bank of Canada v Nedperm Bank Ltd 1994 (4) SA 747 (A), but held that a reasonable person in the restaurant’s position would not have foreseen a foreign object in an unidentified ingredient, given that there had been no previous incident or warning signs.

In any event, even if the risk had been foreseeable, a reasonable person would not have taken more steps than the restaurant did. The alternatives, such as X-raying every ingredient, scanning every dish with a metal detector or not selling food at all, ‘border on the absurd’.

The High Court also noted that Ms Williams’s grounds of negligence were pleaded in general terms. As the trial court could make no finding on how the object came to be in the food, it could not find negligence or causation, and the claim should have been dismissed whether or not the ‘facts speak for themselves’ principle was invoked.

Defective products: no strict liability at common law

The trial court’s finding that the restaurant was at fault for failing to serve safe food suggested that it had treated the sale of a defective product as making the seller strictly liable. The High Court dealt with this briefly. It relied on Wagener v Pharmacare Ltd; Cuttings v Pharmacare Ltd 2003 (4) SA 285 (SCA), in which the Supreme Court of Appeal declined to develop the common law to hold a manufacturer of a defective product strictly liable. The High Court held that the Aquilian action, which requires proof of fault, remains the remedy, and that if strict liability is to be imposed, it is for the Legislature to do so. Strict liability therefore did not arise, and to the extent that the trial court had applied it, it erred.

Outcome and costs

The appeal was upheld and the trial court’s order was replaced with an order dismissing the claim. Applying the ordinary rule that costs follow the event, the High Court ordered Ms Williams to pay the restaurant’s costs in all four proceedings, from the trial to the appeal, with counsel’s fees taxed on Scale C.

Practical implications for businesses and consumers

Beyerskloof clarifies how claims arising from foreign objects in food will be decided. The onus stays with the plaintiff: for restaurants and others who prepare and serve food, an unexplained incident may give rise to a claim, but it will not, without more, found liability.

For restaurants and other food businesses, the judgment confirms that the standard is reasonable care, not perfection. The High Court declined to require precautions such as X-raying every ingredient or scanning each dish with a metal detector, describing such measures as bordering on the absurd.

The restaurant succeeded, however, because its general manager gave credible and unchallenged evidence of its sourcing from established suppliers, its delivery checks, its health and safety protocols, its staff training and its kitchen practices. That evidence carried the day even though he was not on duty on the evening in question and no member of staff who worked that night testified. Food businesses would therefore be well advised to ensure that their food safety measures are properly documented and that a knowledgeable witness is able to explain them in detail should a claim arise. A business unable to produce comparable evidence may not fare as well.

For consumers and their legal advisers, the judgment is a reminder that the presence of a foreign object in a meal will not, without more, establish liability, and that the ‘facts speak for themselves’ principle cannot be used to fill gaps in the evidence. Ms Williams could not say in which part of the hamburger the object had been lodged or how it came to be there, she led no medical evidence, and her grounds of negligence were pleaded in general terms.

A claimant who wishes to succeed should, as far as possible, identify the object and its likely source, support the claim with medical evidence and plead specific grounds of negligence from the outset. The costs order in this matter, which required Ms Williams to pay the restaurant’s costs at every stage of the litigation, illustrates the financial risk of pursuing a claim that does not meet that standard.

Ultimately, Beyerskloof confirms that liability in negligence turns on proof and the pleaded case, not on the mere occurrence of misfortune. A business that exercises reasonable care is not required to ensure that every meal it serves is entirely free of hidden hazards.