High Court Sets Aside Fraud Conviction Where Accused Was Represented By An Unregistered Candidate Attorney

Mr Alijan pleaded guilty to fraud, was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment and began serving his sentence. More than a year later, it emerged that the person who stood beside him in the regional court had never been entitled to do so. The question that followed is deceptively simple: can a conviction survive when the accused’s representative had no right of appearance at all?

In Alijan v S (Review No DR 76/2026), the High Court of South Africa, KwaZulu-Natal Local Division, Durban ("the High Court") (Mathenjwa J, Khuzwayo AJ concurring) answered no. On special review, it set aside the proceedings, conviction and sentence of Mr Farouk Oosman Alijan ("the accused"), sent the matter back for a fresh trial before another presiding officer should the Director of Public Prosecutions decide to reinstate the charge, and referred the judgment to the Legal Practice Council ("the LPC").

The accused faced a single count of fraud under Sections 99 and 103 of the Criminal Procedure Act 51 of 1977 ("the CPA"). It was alleged that he had acted with common purpose to deceive Bid Freight Port Operations into accepting that invoices issued by Feroz Trucking (Pty) Ltd for transport services were authentic, resulting in payments totalling R464 983.63. At the start of the trial in the Regional Court on 1 July 2024, he was represented by Mr Melani, a Candidate Attorney at Amod Attorneys, who sought to enter a plea before the charge had been put to the accused.

The case resumed on 15 August 2024 and the accused pleaded guilty and, on 14 November 2024, was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment, two years of which were suspended for five years. At sentencing, Mr Amod appeared on behalf of the absent Mr Melani. An application for leave to appeal against the sentence was refused on 29 January 2025.

When the matter came before the regional court magistrate again on 5 March 2026, it was recorded that the matter had been finalised but that Mr Melani appeared not to have a right of appearance, and the regional court magistrate ordered that the record be transcribed for special review.

On enquiry by the court manager, the LPC later confirmed that Mr Melani had previously been registered for practical vocational training but was required to redo part of it. An application to re-register his practical vocational training contract was only received on 9 April 2026, and no practical vocational training contract was registered for him during the period in which he represented the accused. The Acting Regional Court President referred the matter to the High Court for special review under section 304(4) of the CPA.

Right of appearance: reserved for those the Legal Practice Act permits

Under section 25 of the Legal Practice Act 28 of 2014 ("the LPA"), legal representation in Court is reserved for persons admitted and enrolled to practise. A Candidate Attorney’s right is derivative: under section 25(5)(a), he or she may appear in courts other than the High Court, the Supreme Court of Appeal and the Constitutional Court only ‘instead of and on behalf of’ the person under whose supervision he or she is undergoing practical vocational training.

Under section 25(5)(b), appearance in a Regional Court additionally requires at least one year of practical vocational training (or at least one year’s prior practice as an advocate). The High Court read these provisions as requiring a practical vocational training contract registered with the LPC to be in place at the time of the appearance.

On the LPC’s records, no such contract existed when Mr Melani represented the accused. The High Court therefore held that the accused had been defended by a person lacking the qualifications to provide legal representation, and observed that Mr Amod appeared to have condoned the conduct by appearing on Mr Melani’s behalf.

Fair trial: conviction and sentence set aside

The High Court linked the right to legal representation to the right to a fair trial under section 35(3) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996, relying on S v Rudman and Another; S v Mthwana 1992 (1) SA 343 (A) for the proposition that a fair trial is one conducted in accordance with established rules and principles. It held that those who represent an accused must have appropriate legal training and must have been admitted by the High Court after establishing that they are fit and proper persons, citing Ex parte Sebatsana [2024] ZAGPPHC 784.

On prejudice, the High Court found that the record indicated that the accused might not have received proper and effective representation, pointing to Mr Melani’s attempt to tender a plea before the charge had been put. It concluded that the representation was not only irregular but also prejudicial and likely to have rendered the trial unfair. Although mindful that the offence was serious and that the accused had served part of his sentence, it set aside the conviction and sentence.

Remedy: trial de novo, not acquittal

The High Court did not acquit the accused. It remitted the matter for trial de novo before another presiding officer, leaving it to the Director of Public Prosecutions to decide whether to reinstate the charge, and directed the Registrar to send a copy of the judgment to the LPC.

Practical implications: what this means for legal practices, accused persons and the courts

Candidate Attorneys routinely appear in the lower courts, and a lapse in registration is not only a regulatory risk for the firm; it can invalidate a client’s trial. Before every appearance, firms should confirm that the candidate attorney’s practical vocational training contract is registered with the LPC and, for regional court work, that the one-year threshold has been met. A principal who covers for a Candidate Attorney without a right of appearance risks being seen to condone the conduct.

Accused persons and their families should be equally vigilant. An accused is entitled to know who is representing him or her and in what capacity, and the LPC’s records can be checked where there is doubt. Although the LPC records only provide for a list of admitted legal practitioners, a Candidate Attorney representing an accused may be requested to produce the certificate of right of appearance which is provided by the LPC following registration of the practical vocational training contract.

A conviction obtained while the accused was represented by a person without a right of appearance may be challenged on review, even after a guilty plea and sentence.

For presiding officers and court administrators, the lesson is that the right of appearance of anyone who represents an accused, particularly a Candidate Attorney, should be established at the outset. Here, the irregularity came to light more than a year after sentence. By then, the cost had been borne by almost everyone other than the person who caused it.

The accused had served time on a conviction that could not stand; the complainant and the State must now consider starting again; and the court system absorbed a trial that has to be repeated. A five-minute check of the Candidate Attorney’s registration would have prevented all of it. The right of appearance is not paperwork to be sorted out later, but the foundation on which a client’s trial rests.