An attorney who was unable to account for more than ZAR800 000 in deceased estate funds was suspended by the High Court for a fixed period of 18 months, relief which the South African Legal Practice Council had not sought. The issue on appeal was not whether he ought to be removed from practice pending the final determination, but the test by which that question falls to be decided: whether, at the interim stage, the court is required to determine if he is a fit and proper person to practise, or whether it suffices that the ordinary requirements for an interim interdict are satisfied.

In Bouwer v The South African Legal Practice Council, the Supreme Court of Appeal (‘the SCA’) (Mocumie JA, Makgoka and Nicholls JJA and Basson and Mabesele AJJA concurring) upheld the appeal in part. It set aside the order of the Gauteng Division of the High Court, Pretoria (‘the High Court’) and suspended Mr Johan Nicolaas Bouwer (‘the appellant’) pending the hearing, within six months, of Part B of the application brought by the South African Legal Practice Council (‘the LPC’), with the costs of the appeal on the attorney-and-client scale. The suspension is a precautionary interim measure, not a sanction; the appellant’s fitness to practise is left for Part B.

Background

The appellant, admitted in 1985, ceased practising for his own account in 2018 and has since worked as a consultant at Bouwer Malherbe Attorneys in Roodepoort, without a fidelity fund certificate. In 2013, he was instructed to assist the executor of the late Ms Erica Steenberg’s estate. According to the LPC, ZAR809 720.14 was deposited into the estate account in 2014 and almost all of it was transferred out by 2015, including into his own trust account, leaving a debit balance of ZAR1 201.32 by August 2022. An heir, Ms Renate Louw, complained to the LPC in August 2020 after her requests for an explanation went unanswered.

In March 2023, the LPC launched a two-part application: Part A for the appellant’s suspension pending Part B, and Part B for his removal from the roll or final suspension. The appellant denied misappropriation, saying he had acted on the executor’s instructions. On 16 January 2024, the High Court found that he had misappropriated the funds and was no longer fit and proper but declined to strike him off because he no longer handled trust funds. Instead, it suspended him for 18 months and directed him to account for the estate funds.

Preliminary points: authority and the absence of a disciplinary inquiry

The appellant argued that the chairperson of the LPC’s Gauteng Provincial office, who deposed to the founding affidavit, could not act on behalf of the LPC. The SCA rejected this. Relying on its earlier decision in Limpopo Provincial Council of the South African Legal Practice Council v Chueu Incorporated Attorneys and Others, it reaffirmed that the correct way to challenge a litigant’s authority is through a notice under rule 7(1) of the Uniform Rules of Court. The appellant had never delivered such a notice, and absent a timeous challenge it is ‘close to impossible’ to raise lack of authority on appeal. The deponent had personal knowledge of the matter and deposed on behalf of the LPC, not the Gauteng Provincial office.

The appellant also argued that the LPC could not approach the High Court before its investigating and disciplinary committees had dealt with the complaint under section 37 of the Legal Practice Act 28 of 2014 (‘the LPA’). Relying on South African Legal Practice Council v Louw and Others the SCA held that this is not a prerequisite. Section 44(1) of the LPA preserves the High Court’s common-law power to discipline its officers, and making that power conditional on a prior disciplinary inquiry would be inconsistent with its preservation.

The central issue: which test applies to an interim suspension?

The LPC asked for two forms of relief: an interim suspension under Part A, pending Part B, in which it would seek the appellant’s removal from the roll or final suspension. The question was what the LPC had to prove to obtain the interim order, and whether the High Court was entitled, at that stage, to decide whether the appellant was fit and proper to practise and to impose a sanction.

When the LPC seeks final relief, the court follows the three-stage enquiry described in Law Society of the Northern Provinces v Mogami and Others:

First, the court decides whether the alleged misconduct has been proved on the facts.

Second, it makes a value judgment on whether the legal practitioner is a fit and proper person to continue practising.

Third, if the legal practitioner is not fit and proper, the court exercises its discretion to decide whether he or she should be suspended for a fixed period or struck from the roll.

An interim suspension is different. It is a precautionary measure to protect trust funds and the public while the final application is pending, and the LPC need only show facts that justify it. The SCA held that the question is whether the LPC has met the established requirements for an interim interdict:

a prima facie right; a well-grounded apprehension of irreparable harm if interim relief is not granted and final relief is eventually granted; and a balance of convenience favouring interim relief; and (d) the absence of any other satisfactory remedy.

The LPC’s founding affidavit did not draw this distinction and instead conflated the two tests. The High Court then applied the three-stage enquiry to an application for interim relief, found the appellant no longer fit and proper and imposed a fixed 18-month suspension. The SCA held that this was a misdirection: the High Court had decided questions reserved for Part B and granted a punitive order that the LPC had not sought.

Applying the requirements for an interim interdict, the SCA found each of them satisfied. On the appellant’s own version, he had not produced all the documents relating to the trust funds or the amounts he claimed to have invested on his client’s instructions, which was enough to establish a prima facie right. Faced with serious allegations, he offered only an alleged denial of his right to be heard and his refusal to disclose the estate’s finances, which the SCA held was ‘no defence at all’; the apprehension of harm was therefore well grounded. The LPC had no alternative means of performing its oversight function, and the appellant pointed to none. Finally, because the appellant continues to give legal advice as a consultant, members of the public, including in Roodepoort, remain exposed to the risk of further mismanagement of estates and trust money. The interim suspension should therefore have been granted by the High Court.

The order

The appellant is suspended pending Part B, which must be heard within six months. He must surrender his certificate of enrolment, may not oversee or operate any trust account (subject to the appointment of a curator bonis), must deliver his accounting records and files, and may not act as an executor, curator, guardian, trustee or liquidator pending Part B. Because the LPC had halted its investigation pending the appeal, the SCA directed it to proceed with final relief on an expedited roll.

On costs, the SCA reiterated that the LPC is generally entitled to its costs, even when unsuccessful, and usually on the attorney-and-client scale, because it litigates not as an ordinary party but in discharge of its statutory duty to protect the public. The appellant was not entitled to costs because the appeal succeeded only in part and because of his obstructionist conduct: an officer of the court must maintain the highest ethical standards and assist the LPC by providing documents when called upon.

Practical implications: interim suspension without a ‘fit and proper’ finding

Legal practitioners: the duty to account

The duty to account is fundamental. Section 87(5) of the LPA obliges a legal practitioner to produce trust account records upon request, notwithstanding that he or she may regard them as confidential. A failure or refusal to account, or a bare denial in the face of specific allegations, may of itself found interim relief. Furthermore, a legal practitioner who ceases practice for his or her own account and continues as a consultant thereby does not place himself or herself beyond the reach of the LPC.

A legal practitioner facing an application by the LPC should also raise any challenge to the authority of its deponent at the outset and may not resist proceedings in the High Court on the basis that no disciplinary hearing has yet taken place.

The LPC: framing the application

Applications for interim suspension ought to be framed squarely on the requirements for an interim interdict. Where the interim and final enquiries are conflated, the risk of misdirection is real, as is the attendant delay: in this matter, Part B remains to be heard more than two and a half years after the order of the High Court.

Heirs, beneficiaries and the public: protection pending final relief

The court is empowered to protect heirs, beneficiaries and members of the public while allegations of misconduct remain under investigation. Where a legal practitioner is unable to explain the fate of funds entrusted to him or her, suspension pending the final hearing is available, and the public is not required to bear the risk in the interim.

Key takeaways

An application for the suspension of a legal practitioner pending striking-off proceedings falls to be determined on the requirements for an interim interdict, and not on the three-stage ‘fit and proper’ enquiry. The LPC is not required to complete a disciplinary inquiry before approaching the High Court. A challenge to the authority of the LPC’s deponent must be raised by way of rule 7(1) at the outset. The LPC litigates in the public interest and is thus ordinarily entitled to its costs on the attorney-and-client scale, even where unsuccessful, and a legal practitioner who fails to co-operate with its investigation may expect to bear those costs.

Finally, a trust account is not a convenience for the legal practitioner but a safeguard for the client. A legal practitioner who is unable to account for entrusted funds cannot expect to continue in practice while the matter is determined.