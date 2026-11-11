Full Court Upholds Dismissal Of Dormant Claim

On 16 October 2026, a full bench of the Gauteng Division of the High Court, Johannesburg, delivered judgment in an appeal concerning the dismissal of an action for want of prosecution. The judgment usefully restates the principles that apply when a plaintiff has allowed a claim to lie dormant for an extended period and confirms that such a delay may result in the claim being dismissed. Significantly, the Court held that an inordinate and unexplained delay may in itself constitute an abuse of process, regardless of the plaintiff’s intentions.

In TUHF Ltd v Sasria SOC Limited, the Court dismissed an appeal against an order of the High Court (the Court a quo) dismissing TUHF’s action against Sasria on the basis that TUHF had inexcusably delayed in prosecuting it.

Background

TUHF instituted action against Sasria and two other defendants in March 2017, claiming indemnification from Sasria under the Sasria Coupons for Special Risks in respect of damage to buildings in the Johannesburg inner city during 2014 and 2015. The matter was set down for trial on 7 February 2019. In November 2018, however, the parties accepted that, because TUHF had not prosecuted the matter for a prolonged period, it was not ripe for hearing, and it was postponed sine die.

In April 2019, TUHF withdrew its action against the other two defendants following an out-of-Court settlement. Sasria requested the terms of that settlement, which were not provided, leaving it unaware of how much TUHF had recovered. TUHF took no further step in the proceedings thereafter.

In July 2021, Sasria’s attorneys sought confirmation that TUHF intended to proceed with the action. TUHF’s attorneys responded that it did, that experts were being engaged, and that a fuller response would follow. No fuller response was forthcoming, and almost two further years passed without any step being taken. In May 2023, Sasria applied for the dismissal of the action.

The legal test

The Court began by agreeing with TUHF that dismissing a claim for want of prosecution is a drastic remedy, to be granted sparingly and only in exceptional circumstances. This is because it deprives a litigant of the adjudication of its claim and limits the right of access to Courts under section 34 of the Constitution, which guarantees everyone the right to have any dispute that can be resolved by the application of the law decided in a fair public hearing before a Court or, where appropriate, another independent and impartial tribunal or forum.

The Court then applied the test laid down by the Supreme Court of Appeal in Cassimjee v Minister of Finance the leading authority on when an action may be dismissed for want of prosecution. In terms of that test, there must be a delay in the prosecution of the action, the delay must be inexcusable, and the defendant must be seriously prejudiced by it. The enquiry calls for a close and careful examination of all the relevant circumstances, including the length of the delay, the reasons for it and any prejudice caused to the defendant.

The Court’s findings

TUHF’s principal argument on appeal was that the Court a quo had substituted considerations of prejudice and fairness for the Cassimjee requirement of abuse. The full Court was not persuaded. Reading the judgment of the Court a quo as a whole, it held that the Court had in fact found TUHF’s conduct to be abusive, and that the complaint was, to some extent, a question of semantics. The Court then turned to TUHF’s remaining arguments.

First, TUHF contended that it had always intended to proceed. The Court agreed with Sasria that even a litigant acting with the best intentions may abuse the court process, because what matters is the effect of the litigant’s conduct, not its motive.

Second, TUHF contended that its experts had been working throughout. Yet throughout that period it never delivered a notice under Rule 36(9)(a) of the Uniform Rules of Court, which signifies a party’s intention to call an expert witness at trial. Its counsel conceded that preparing for four years without updating Sasria was unfair.

Third, TUHF contended that Sasria was required to identify specific witnesses who were no longer available. The Court disagreed, accepting that, given that the events in issue occurred more than a decade ago, witnesses would be difficult to trace and their evidence less reliable. It added that TUHF’s failure to amend its particulars of claim after settling with the other defendants compounded the prejudice, as Sasria did not know the case it had to meet.

Fourth, the Court rejected TUHF’s attempt to share responsibility for the delay with Sasria, holding that, while a defendant’s conduct is relevant, it cannot be viewed in isolation from the plaintiff’s failure, as dominus litis, to prosecute the action expeditiously.

On the question of what constitutes an inordinate delay, the Court endorsed the view that there is no fixed period: what is or is not inordinate depends on the facts of each case. Here, approximately four years of silence, without any observable step to bring the matter to finality, sufficed. Notably, the Court also stated that the onus was on TUHF to demonstrate that its delay was not inordinate and had not prejudiced Sasria. This sits uneasily with Cassimjee, which frames the requirements as matters for the defendant to establish, although a plaintiff who fails to offer a credible excuse will ordinarily face the inference that its delay is inexcusable.

Finally, the Court held that the Court a quo was correct in finding that TUHF’s delay was inexcusable, vaguely explained, unnecessary and prejudicial to Sasria. The appeal was dismissed with costs.

Implications for litigants

The judgment confirms that courts will not readily accept vague explanations for long periods of inactivity. Plaintiffs should keep their opponents informed of progress and, where necessary, seek an indulgence. Visible procedural steps, such as delivering expert notices, demonstrate that a claim is genuinely being pursued, as do prompt responses to correspondence and the fulfilment of undertakings. After a partial settlement, the pleadings should be amended so that the remaining parties know the case they must meet. For defendants, the judgment affirms that an application to dismiss remains an effective remedy where a plaintiff has allowed a matter to lie dormant for years.

Delays in litigation are sometimes unavoidable, and the judgment does not suggest that every delay will be fatal. It does, however, make clear that courts expect plaintiffs to keep their matters moving and their opponents informed.