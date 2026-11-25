In Johannes v Waterzone (Pty) Ltd and Others the Mpumalanga High Court considered what happens when a tick-box B-BBEE arrangement comes to an end.

For 14 years, Mr Johannes held 26% of Waterzone (Pty) Ltd, a mining-sector supplier. The court found that he was brought in solely to meet the company’s B-BBEE requirements, that his shares were a gift, and that he served as a so-called “tick-box”: someone included for his status to help the company win contracts, but never genuinely involved in the business. In August 2024, he was told to make way for a black woman to improve the company’s scorecard. He refused to give up his shares and resign, and disciplinary proceedings followed. He brought an urgent application seeking, among other things, the company’s records. The parties then signed a Mutual Separation Agreement that dealt only with terminating his employment. When he sought to enforce it, the company argued that it was really a buy-out of his shares and should be rectified.

The court rejected that argument, enforced the agreement as written and ordered the company to hand over the records. It stressed that the B-BBEE legislation was not intended solely for historically white-owned companies to hand money to black individuals so that they could keep winning contracts. Beyond redistributing wealth, it aims to pass on knowledge, experience, business acumen and practical know-how, so that previously disadvantaged people can perform on the same footing as those who were historically advantaged. A passive, uninformed shareholder is the opposite of that. In the court’s words, “[a]fter 23 years, it is inexcusable and sad that a Court is necessitated to write on what can only be regarded as an irregular application of the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act and a misappreciation of what the Act seeks to achieve”.

The court was clear, however, that Mr Johannes was not without blame. For 14 years he seemed willing to go along with the scheme, and he had duties of his own: as a director, a fiduciary duty to obtain the information relevant to his role and perform his mandate, and as a shareholder, to exercise his rights appropriately. But that did not defeat his claim to the records. The court held that he was entitled to them, and that withholding information from a director or shareholder “seemingly only because such a party is either a minority shareholder or a so-called B-BBEE partner, is unacceptable and offends public policy”.

Why the rectification defence failed

Rectification allows a court to correct a written agreement that, through a mistake, does not reflect what the parties actually agreed. The party relying on it must prove the parties’ common continuing intention when they signed, on a balance of probabilities and “in the clearest and most satisfactory manner”. Although it said in November 2024 that it would apply for rectification, the company never did. It raised rectification only as a defence, so the question was whether that defence was genuine and bona fide. The court would not answer that by looking at the contract alone. It had to consider “the relationship between the parties, how the relationship came into existence, [and] the conduct of the respective parties”. Mr Johannes had been brought in to satisfy B-BBEE requirements, and the company sought to replace him once he no longer served that purpose. Had he not been the majority shareholder’s B-BBEE partner, the court had “very little difficulty in believing that a totally different approach to the matter” would have been taken to any sale of his shares. The court did not elaborate, but the implication appears to be that an ordinary share sale would have involved a valuation, disclosure of the company’s finances and negotiation of the price. None of that happened here.

To succeed, the company had to show that both parties intended a share sale. But it is hard to see how Mr Johannes could have agreed to sell at a price he had no means of assessing. He had not been involved in the company’s finances for 14 years, and the company was still resisting his request for its records. The court asked how he “would be in any sort of a position to make a true and bona fide evaluation and calculation of the value of the shares” without them, and noted that, without all available information, a person cannot be expected to make an informed decision about the value to be received for their shares. On this reading, the same lack of involvement that made this a tick-box arrangement also made a genuine agreement to sell implausible. The court was not persuaded that the parties shared any such intention.

A ZAR30 million stake, a ZAR4 million exit

The company’s own paperwork also counted against it. In 2020, when contractors regarded the company’s B-BBEE rating as insufficient, it gave Mr Johannes an option to buy a further 25% for ZAR30.6 million. Yet the settlement it now called a buy-out of his 26% was worth about ZAR4 million: ZAR1 million upfront, ZAR42,000 a month for 48 months and an Amarok vehicle. The court accepted that valuing shares involves many variables but would not ignore entirely the value “the parties themselves, at a certain stage, placed on these shares”. The company never explained the gap, how it reached the figure, or whether it had discussed it with Mr Johannes.

Not drafted as a share sale

The company drafted the Mutual Separation Agreement itself and explained its silence on the shares by calling it “generic”. The court disagreed: if it had truly been a share sale, it “simply makes no logical sense that it would be drafted as it was”. With no evidence of the business’s value, how the shares were valued or what was discussed, the company’s defence failed.

Conclusion

The message of Johannes goes beyond “don’t tick boxes”. Alongside the familiar risks such as fronting, a tick-box arrangement can cause problems when the parties try to end it. A B-BBEE partner who has been kept in the dark is badly placed to agree a price for his shares, and a court may be slow to accept that he did. Companies wanting to unwind an arrangement should keep their partners properly informed, state plainly in any settlement if shares are being sold and be ready to explain any departure from earlier valuations. B-BBEE partners, in turn, should insist on the information to which they are entitled. Empowerment that exists only on paper leaves a paper trail, and if the relationship ends in a dispute, that trail can be used against the company that created it.

Needless to say, the better course is not to tick boxes at all. After 23 years of the B-BBEE legislation, empowerment cannot be a gift of shares to a silent partner who is told to make way when the scorecard demands it. Empowerment transactions should be structured and implemented in the true spirit of transformation: with real value, genuine participation, full access to information and the transfer of skills and know-how that the legislation envisages. Meaningful empowerment is not only the right thing to do but, as Johannes shows, also the safer one.