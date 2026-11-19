AFSA’s appointment of Professor Lise Bosman as the inaugural president of its International Court was a clear statement of intent. Her career has moved between practice, academia and arbitral institutions: from apartheid-era campus politics at the University of Cape Town, the Iran–US Claims Tribunal in The Hague, practising commercial arbitration at Freshfields, leadership of the International Council for Commercial Arbitration (ICCA) and two decades teaching arbitration law at the University of Cape Town (UCT).

She also serves as senior counsel to the Permanent Court of Arbitration. When she sat down with Jonathan Ripley-Evans, the conversation ranged across the current state of South African arbitration, how the AFSA International Court works, and how younger practitioners can build credible careers in the field.