A New Era For Trading In Tokenized Stock: The SEC Temporarily Exempts Tokenized Securities Venues From Registration

Last month, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued an order1 granting a five-year exemption from registration as a national securities exchange under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Exchange Act) for tokenized securities venues (TSVs), to permit trading in tokens representing national market system (NMS) stock on these systems. At the same time, the SEC issued an order granting a five-year exemption from broker-dealer registration under the Exchange Act for certain liquidity providers to an automated market maker (AMM) liquidity pool that facilitates trading on a TSV. The exemptions are subject to a series of conditions, including volume limitations.

It remains to be seen whether the exemptions will promote the trading of tokenized stock on an appreciable scale, or whether changes to the exemptive regime will be required to jump-start trading in significant quantities on TSVs. It is also an open question whether issuers will buy into tokenized trading of their stock on TSVs, as the exemption is not available over the objection of the issuer of the stock.2

What are tokenized securities?

The SEC staff defines a tokenized security as “a financial instrument enumerated in the definition of ‘security’ under the federal securities laws that is formatted as or represented by a crypto asset, where the record ownership is maintained in whole or in part on or through one or more crypto networks.”3 A crypto network is a digital system that uses distributed ledger technology (DLT) to securely record data with cryptography across multiple computer sites (nodes), creating a tamper-resistant database without central authority. As explained by the SEC staff, tokenized securities can be sponsored either by the issuer of the securities or by a third party that is unaffiliated with the issuer. Both types of tokenized security can be traded on a TSV that is eligible for the exemption.

While all types of securities may in principle be tokenized, the exemption is limited to trading of NMS stocks.4 Effectively, this limits the exemption to trading in tokenized equity securities that are listed on a national securities exchange such as the New York Stock Exchange or the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, but excludes options, warrants and other rights.5

TSV basics

The Exemptive Order describes a TSV as:

an organization, association, or group of persons that brings together buyers and sellers of Tokenized NMS Stock by: (1) providing one or more AMM Liquidity Pool(s) for permissioned participants to interact and agree to terms of a trade and (2) setting standards for persons to access trading on such AMM Liquidity Pool(s).

The Exemptive Order further explains that:

a TSV can make available for trading only a Tokenized NMS Stock that is trading in a pair with another Tokenized NMS Stock, a non-security crypto asset (e.g., a payment stablecoin issued by a permitted payment stablecoin issuer), or a tokenized money market fund.

As the description implies, there are four basic components to tokenized stock trading on a TSV:

The process of tokenizing the stock6, which can be sponsored either by the issuer or by a third party and which involves minting tokens by the issuer or by a custodian of shares of the underlying stock. A liquidity pool, which must consist of both the relevant securities tokens and another crypto asset used for payment (e.g., stablecoin) (payment tokens). An AMM, which is a smart contract that administers the liquidity pool (its stock tokens and payment tokens), issues LP tokens (see below), optionally receives and updates information relevant to pricing (oracle inputs), prices trades via a prescribed pricing mechanism, enforces permissioning of participants (referred to as whitelisting or allowlisting), and executes trades submitted by participants The TSV itself, which performs all of the off-chain functions required to facilitate trading — for example, it selects the tokenized securities trading on the platform; determines permissioned participation on the platform (including performance of KYC); conducts real-time surveillance of the platform; if necessary, suspends trading; maintains records and coordinates with custodians and others holding the shares underlying the tokens traded on the platform; and generally establishes the rules and protocols for the platform.

The following diagram illustrates the relationship between these components and investors:

There are numerous actions required to set up tokenized trading on a TSV, but the following are the steps in basic outline form:

XYZ Corp. or a custodian holding shares of XYZ stock mints tokens representing XYZ stock on a blockchain.7 The TSV determines an allowed list of wallets (a whitelist or allowedlist) that are permissioned to trade in XYZ tokens on the TSV. One or more liquidity providers (LPs) contribute XYZ tokens and stablecoins to the liquidity pool, referred to in the Exemptive Order as the AMM liquidity pool. In turn, the LPs receive LP tokens, entitling the LP to share proportionately in trading fees (and potentially other rewards). An AMM smart contract is implemented to conduct trading in XYZ tokens in the AMM liquidity pool..

Permissioned investors can then trade on the TSV by either acquiring XYZ tokens from the AMM liquidity pool making payment in the form of stablecoins or selling XYZ tokens to the AMM liquidity pool receiving payment in the form of stablecoins.

Securities law issues

Tokenized securities. As the SEC observed in its interpretive release addressing application of the federal securities laws to crypto assets, 8] “[a] security is a security regardless of whether it is issued, or otherwise represented, offchain or onchain.” Tokenized securities, described in the release as financial instruments that are enumerated in the definition of “security” under the Securities Act and the Exchange Act and are represented as a crypto asset, are therefore securities subject to the full panoply of regulation under the federal securities laws.

Securities exchange registration. Section 3(a) of the Exchange Act defines an exchange as “any organization, association, or group of persons . . . which constitutes, maintains, or provides a market place or facilities for bringing together purchasers and sellers of securities.” Section 5 of the Exchange Act makes it unlawful for any broker, dealer or exchange to use the facilities of an exchange to effect or report a securities transaction unless the exchange is registered under Section 6 of the Exchange Act. It is readily apparent, therefore, that a TSV must either be registered with the SEC under the Exchange Act or be exempted from such registration.9

Broker-dealer registration. Section 3(a)(5) of the Exchange Act defines a dealer as “any person engaged in the business of buying and selling securities . . . for such person’s own account through a broker or otherwise,” but excludes from this definition a person that buys or sells securities for such person’s own account and not as a part of a regular business. Absent an exception or exemption, a dealer may not engage in securities transactions unless it is registered with the SEC under Section 15 of the Exchange Act. In the Exemptive Order, the SEC concedes that providing liquidity to facilitate trading on a TSV, in and of itself, would not make a person a dealer. However, a liquidity provider may perform other functions, such as “providing pricing to customers[,] or assert control over pricing and inventory of committed liquidity to AMM Liquidity Pools pursuant to agreements, arrangements, or other understandings,” which may raise questions or concerns about its status as a dealer.

Securities Act registration. The Exemptive Order does not provide an exemption from registration under the Securities Act.10 The SEC therefore states that offers and sales of tokenized stock on a TSV must either be registered under the Securities Act or be exempt from registration. If the tokenized securities are minted by the issuer, their sale would likely require registration as a primary offering. If they are minted by a third party, the sale might be deemed a primary offering of securities of the third party or an underwriting on behalf of the issuer. As the TSV model does not contemplate registration under the Securities Act, in practice all trades will necessarily be conducted pursuant to an exemption from registration under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act and/or Regulation D (and perhaps offshore investors under Regulation S), such that only accredited investors may be permissioned to participate in trading on the TSV.

The Exemptive Order

The exchange exemption

The primary thrust of the Exemptive Order is the exemption of TSVs from the definition of “exchange,” and hence from registration as a national securities exchange, under the Exchange Act. The exemption comes with a series of conditions, summarized below, that in some ways compensate for the absence of registration and requirements imposed on registered exchanges and alternative trading systems (ATSs).11

Smart contracts (distributed ledger applications). The smart contracts used by the TSV to record trading activity must be auditable, public and placed on a permissionless distributed ledger, meaning that anyone can access and write to the ledger.

US person. The TSV must be a US person, so that it is required to comply with US sanctions laws and regulations.

Public notice. At least 30 days before beginning operation, the TSV must post a notice to its website with an extensive list of disclosures prescribed by the Exemptive Order, with email notice to the SEC at least one business day before posting this notice. Among other things, the notice must provide required disclaimers (see below) and include information regarding the structure and organization of the TSV; the types of persons authorized to participate in the TSV and the permissioning criteria; the tokenized stock and paired crypto assets that trade on the TSV; the distributed ledger technology (e.g., the smart contracts) used by the TSV; procedures for trading; procedures related to the liquidity pool; off-chain functionality; hours of operation; oracles and other external market data used by the TSV; dissemination of trading information; fee structure; procedures for resolving disputes and protecting participant information; system safeguards; clearing procedures; risks; service providers; trading oversight; and circumstances when trading may be stopped. 12

Issuer notice and objection. If the tokenized stock is being minted by a third party rather than by the issuer of the underlying security, the TSV must provide 30 days’ advance notice to the issuer and may not trade tokenized stock of the issuer if the issuer delivers a notice of objection in that 30-day period.

No primary issuance; same rights. A primary or initial offering of securities of an issuer is not permitted on a TSV. The tokenized stock must provide holders with the same rights and privileges that traditional stock of an equivalent class provides, including the right to receive the same dividends, the same voting rights (and availability of proxy materials), and the right to receive the same share of the residual assets upon liquidation. 13

Limitation on number of symbols and volume. The Exemptive Order divides tokenized stock into Tier 1 Tokenized NMS Stock and Tier 2 Tokenized NMS Stock. Tier 1 consists of all NMS stocks included in the S&P 500 Index, the Russell 1000 Index and certain exchange-traded products that trade over $2 million in notional consolidated average daily volume. Tier 2 consists of all NMS stocks that are not Tier 1 stocks and are not rights and warrants. Tier 1 Tokenized NMS Stock traded on a TSV cannot exceed 75 symbols and 0.25% of the average daily share volume during the prior month in the relevant NMS stock. Tier 2 Tokenized NMS Stock traded on a TSV cannot exceed 250 symbols and 2.5% of the average daily share volume during the prior month in the relevant NMS stock. Exceeding the volume limit in any tokenized stock on two occasions will require the TSV to pause trading in the applicable tokenized stock for three months.

Transaction transparency. A TSV must make publicly available certain US-denominated data concerning transactions conducted within the past 30 days, with transaction data being uploaded within 10 minutes of a transaction.

Stoppage of trading. A TSV must stop trading in a tokenized stock concurrently with any stoppage of trading in the underlying stock on the primary listing exchange and notify its participants of the stoppage.

Significant operational event. A TSV must immediately notify its participants, and promptly notify the SEC, of an event that has a significant impact on the operation of the TSV or on its participants. Also, a TSV must remedy any known significant operational events as soon as reasonably practicable and notify its participants of the remediation.

No leverage. A TSV cannot engage in financing activities. It cannot borrow securities or the paired crypto assets on the TSV, hypothecate them or extend credit to a participant for purposes of purchasing a tokenized stock on the TSV.

No misrepresentation; public disclaimer. A TSV cannot make any statements to the effect that it is “registered” with the SEC and must affirmatively state in its public notice that it is not registered with the SEC.

Books and records. A TSV must maintain current trading records of information prescribed by the Exemptive Order.

The dealer exemption

Because of the uncertainty about whether a liquidity provider for a TSV (Covered Firm) may be engaged in activities that require registration as a broker-dealer (see above), the Exemptive Order also provides an exemption from the definition of “dealer” for these liquidity providers. This exemption is subject to the following conditions:

The Covered Firm’s activities must be limited to trading tokenized stock in an AMM liquidity pool pursuant to a TSV exemption.

The Covered Firm must be acting solely for its own proprietary account and may not hold customer assets.

The Covered Firm must maintain records relating to its assets, the liquidity it supplies to the AMM liquidity pool, related agreements, and forms of compensation that it receives for providing liquidity.

The Covered Firm must post on its public website a disclaimer that it is not a registered broker-dealer along with its arrangements with the TSV and its compensation arrangements.

A Covered Firm must notify the SEC by email of its role as a Covered Firm and include in the notice prescribed information such as, among other things, an overview of its risk controls, a description of any liquidity provision or market-making agreements or arrangements, a description of any fees and other incentives it receives, and an acknowledgment that neither the Covered Firm nor any of its affiliates is subject to statutory disqualification.

A word about trading tokenized securities on an ATS

Trading of tokenized securities is not limited to TSVs. For example, they may trade on ATSs,14 which are trading systems operated by a broker-dealer registered with the SEC.15, 16], The trading of tokenized securities on an ATS may be recorded and settled on a blockchain. Other aspects of the process may be more conventional, involving off-chain order matching and market making. Alternatively, trading of tokenized securities on an ATS may also be conducted through an on-chain AMM similar to a TSV.17

By reason of the Exemptive Order, TSVs have a much lower regulatory burden than ATSs, opening tokenized securities trading to a broader population of platform sponsors. TSVs may also offer certain advantages to trading participants as compared to ATSs. With fewer intermediaries and reduced regulation, operational costs and fees will be reduced. For investors whose financial activity occurs predominantly on blockchain, trading tokenized stock on TSVs fits seamlessly in that environment.18 On the other hand, an ATS may offer greater regulatory oversight and market surveillance; integration with other market functions such as margining and short selling; consolidated reporting; closer price equivalence with the underlying stock (which will not necessarily be the case for tokens traded on a TSV, which are priced based on the ratio of assets in the liquidity pool; see Appendix); and in principle, because a broker is involved, SIPC protection. Also, ATSs are not subject to the volume limitations for TSVs, which are among the conditions of the Exemptive Order as noted above.

Conclusion

The Exemptive Order removes a substantial regulatory burden by allowing TSVs to trade tokenized stocks without being registered as a national securities exchange or treated as an ATS. However, the exemption from registration comes with numerous conditions, perhaps most significantly tight volume limitations. While the Exemptive Order has a five-year sunset, given the rapid evolution in the crypto world, it is likely that developments will overtake the trading architecture on which the Exemptive Order is premised in a considerably shorter time frame. Also, the Exemptive Order may be modified in response to comments that the order solicits.19 Regardless of whether the Exemptive Order remains in its current form, however, the order is directionally significant, as it moves US securities regulation toward addressing new and technologically advancing forms of securities ownership.

Appendix

A simplified example of trading on a TSV

A TSV provides for trading of XYZ stock tokens paired with stablecoins (USDC). As is expected to be common, the AMM associated with the TSV uses a constant product formula in the form of x * y = k, where x is the number of stock tokens representing XYZ shares in the liquidity pool, y is the dollar amount of USDC in the liquidity pool, and k is a constant.20

The starting pool consists of 10,000 stock tokens and $1 million of USDC, so that the implied price per share of the XYZ stock is $100.

k is $10 billion.

The fee is 0.3%.

Buying Tokens. Alice (A) seeks to buy stock tokens with $50,000 of USDC. The 0.3% fee comes to $150, so that $49,850 is applied to the purchase of the tokens.

The amount of USDC in the pool goes up to $1,049,850. Under the constant pricing formula, this corresponds to an amount of tokens of $10,000,000,000/$1,049,850 = 9,525.17, so that 10,000 - 9,525.17 = 474.83 tokens are released to A. A’s price paid per token is $105.30. The pool now has 9,525.17 stock tokens and $1,049,850 of USDC, at a price per token of $110.22.

Selling Tokens. Bob (B) now wishes to sell 300 stock tokens. The 0.3% fee comes to 0.9 tokens, leaving B with 299.1 tokens to sell.

The amount of tokens in the pool goes up to 9,525.17 + 299.1 = 9,824.27. Under the constant pricing formula, this corresponds to USDC of $10,000,000,000/9,824.27 = $1,017,887, so $1,049,850 - $1,017,887 = $31,963 is released to B. B’s price received per token is $106.54. The pool now has 9,824.27 tokens and $1,017,887 of USDC, at a price per token of $103.61.

Footnotes

1 See Securities and Exchange Commission, Order Granting Temporary Conditional Exemptive Relief, Pursuant to Section 36(a)(1) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, from the Definition of “Exchange” in Section 3(a)(1) of the Exchange Act for the Use of Certain Distributed Ledger Trading Venues for Tokenized NMS Stocks and from the Definition of “Dealer” in Section 3(a)(5) of the Exchange Act for Certain Liquidity Providers for Tokenized NMS Stocks, and Request for Comment (September 17, 2026), available at https://www.sec.gov/files/rules/exorders/2026/34-106402.pdf (Exemptive Order). The exemptive relief is being referred to as the Innovation Exemption. See Paul S. Atkins, Chairman, “Statement on the Innovation Exemption: A Bridge Toward Durable Rulemaking” (September 17, 2026), available at https://www.sec.gov/newsroom/speeches-statements/atkins-innovation-exemption-bridge-toward-durable-rulemaking-091726. On October 20, 2026, the staff of the Division of Trading and Markets of the SEC released a series of Frequently Asked Questions on the Innovation Exemption, available at https://www.sec.gov/rules-regulations/staff-guidance/trading-markets-frequently-asked-questions/frequently-asked-questions-innovation-exemption.

2 See, e.g., Nasdaq, FAQs on the Innovation Exemption and Considerations for Issuers (September 17, 2026)(“ As an issuer ourselves, having carefully reviewed and weighed these current considerations of the Innovation Exemption, we intend for Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ) to opt out of TSVs.”), available at https://www.nasdaq.com/docs/listings/faq-sec-innovation-exemption.

3 See SEC Division of Corporation Finance, Division of Investment Management, Division of Trading and Markets, Statement on Tokenized Securities (January 28, 2026), available at https://www.sec.gov/newsroom/speeches-statements/corp-fin-statement-tokenized-securities-012826-statement-tokenized-securities (Tokenization Statement).

4 An NMS stock is defined as “any NMS security other than an option.” An NMS security is defined, insofar as relevant, as “any security or class of securities for which transaction reports are collected, processed, and made available pursuant to an effective transaction reporting plan.” A transaction reporting plan is defined as “any plan for collecting, processing, making available or disseminating transaction reports with respect to transactions in securities filed with the Commission pursuant to, and meeting the requirements of, §242.601 [which requires national securities exchanges to file transaction reporting plans regarding transactions in listed equity securities] .” See 17 CFR 242.600(b).

5 Also excluded are tokenized “linked securities,” which are securities issued by third parties and that provide synthetic exposure to a reference security, and tokenized “security-based swaps,” as defined in Section 3(a)(68) of the Exchange Act. See Exemptive Order at n.4 and Tokenization Statement.

6 A smart contract is a computer program or a transaction protocol that is intended to automatically execute, control or document events and actions according to the terms of a contract or an agreement. A smart contract is typically deployed, and its computations take place, on a blockchain. See https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Smart_contract.

7 A blockchain is a form of distributed ledger with a growing list of records that are linked together. See, e.g., https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Blockchain.

8 See “Application of the Federal Securities Laws to Certain Types of Crypto Assets and Certain Transactions Involving Crypto Assets,” Release Nos. 33-11412, 34-105020 (March 23, 2026), available at https://www.sec.gov/files/rules/interp/2026/33-11412.pdf(Crypto Interpretive Release). See also “Regulation Crypto Assets,” Release Nos. 33-11434, 34-106150 (August 18, 2026), available at https://www.sec.gov/files/rules/proposed/2026/33-11434.pdf.

9 Moreover, the Exemptive Order observes, “Given the nature of the TSV business model and the unique characteristics of trading tokenized securities, a TSV may face substantial challenges as a national securities exchange or ATS for Tokenized NMS Stock under Regulation NMS. For example, as prices on AMM Liquidity Pools are generally set based on the ratio of the quantities of the assets in a liquidity pool without directly considering external pricing, a TSV using an AMM Liquidity Pool may be unable to comply with the trade-through requirements of Rule 611 under Regulation NMS.” See in this regard the pricing example in the Appendix.

10 See Exemptive Order n.48.

11 Also, the TSV exemption cannot be relied upon by a person subject to a statutory disqualification under section 3(a)(39) of the Exchange Act.

12 See, e.g., Public Notice of OKXICE TSV (October 4, 2026), available at https://www.okx.com/cdn/assets/files/2610/798CC1267CB56FB2.pdf (OKXICE TSV Public Notice).

13 Absent this requirement, the rights of the holders of a tokenized security might not be the same as those attaching to the underlying security. See Crypto Interpretive Release §III.E (“There are a variety of models used to tokenize securities, but they may vary in terms of structure and the rights afforded to holders. As such, the rights of a holder of the crypto asset may be materially different from the rights of a holder of the underlying security, including economic and voting rights.”).

14 For securities law purposes, an ATS is governed by Regulation ATS, 17 CFR 242.300-304. An alternative trading system is defined in §242.300(a) as “any organization, association, person, group of persons, or system: (1) That constitutes, maintains, or provides a market place or facilities for bringing together purchasers and sellers of securities or for otherwise performing with respect to securities the functions commonly performed by a stock exchange within the meaning of § 240.3b-16 of this chapter; and (2) That does not: (i) Set rules governing the conduct of subscribers other than the conduct of such subscribers’ trading on such organization, association, person, group of persons, or system; or (ii) Discipline subscribers other than by exclusion from trading.”

15 See, e.g., “Securitize Launches Global Onchain Trading of U.S. Stocks with Security Entitlements” (October 8, 2026), available at https://securitize.io/learn/press/securitize-launches-tokenized-us-stocks(Securitize October Press Release). Securitize Corp. (NYSE: SECZ) stated that it would be using Solana as its blockchain platform and that its initial offering of tokenized stock on the Securitize platform will include a number of high-profile stocks. According to Securitize, the tokenized stock would trade on Securitize’s registered broker-dealer platform (i.e., its ATS) and is also expected to trade on a digital trading ATS being developed by the New York Stock Exchange. See Yahoo Finance, “NYSE Taps Blockchain.com to Reach Crypto Investors With Tokenized Stocks” (September 23, 2026), available at https://finance.yahoo.com/markets/crypto/articles/nyse-taps-blockchain-com-reach-163603716.html.

16 Yet another model of tokenized stock is offered by Dinari Securities LLC, a registered broker-dealer. After receiving an order from a customer to purchase shares of publicly traded stock, Dinari sends an order to a brokerage firm, which purchases the stock. The shares themselves are held in a brokerage account for the benefit of the customer. Dinari mints tokens referred to as dShares on a public blockchain, representing the purchased shares of stock on a one-for-one basis, as a secondary record. The dShares may be transferred to the customer’s self-custody digital wallet. Payments for the shares may be made by the customer, and dividends received on the shares are credited by Dinari to the customer in the form of stablecoin. See https://dinari.com/us.

17 See “Securitize, Jump Trading Group, and Jupiter Launch Fully Onchain, Regulated Trading for Tokenized Equities” (May 5, 2026), available at https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/securitize-jump-trading-group-and-jupiter-launch-fully-onchain-regulated-trading-for-tokenized-equities-302762248.html.

18 In various other aspects of tokenized securities trading, there may be little or no distinction between TSVs and ATSs. Atomic settlement, whereby both sides of a trade (the transfer of the tokenized stock and payment) occur in a single, indivisible transaction, and real-time verification of credentials (e.g., KYC and accredited investor status) are not limited to a particular tokenized platform. See Douglas Borthwick, Tokenized Tomorrow (2d ed. 2026). As noted in the text, trading on an ATS opposite an AMM (operated by a broker-dealer) offers similar functionality to an AMM liquidity pool, although pricing differs. Whether on an ATS or a TSV, tokens may be backed on a one-for-one basis by shares underlying the tokens held with a registered entity, and they represent a securities entitlement under Article 8 of the UCC, similar to conventional securities held in the street name. See the Securitize October Press Release and the OKXICE TSV Public Notice (“Tokenization of Securities” section).

19 See letter, dated October 19, 2026, of the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) to the SEC, available at https://www.sec.gov/comments/4-927/4927-1098979-3870047.pdf, flagging a multitude practical, operational and legal issues for consideration by the SEC.

20 See the OKXICE TSV Public Notice (“AMM Liquidity Pool Trading Procedures” section). A more general (weighted) constant product formula takes the form of xw1 * yw2 = k, where w1 + w2 = 1 (e.g., 0.2 + 0.8 = 1).