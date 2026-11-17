ARTICLE · 17 NOVEMBER 2026
Tax in brief - Issue 179
ENS tax brief issue 179 provides a comprehensive snapshot of recent South African tax developments including court judgments, legislative amendments, SARS publications, customs and excise updates, exchange control circulars, and international tax cooperation guidance.
South AfricaTax
Below, please find issue 179 of ENS’ tax in brief, a snapshot of the latest tax developments in South Africa.
case law
- High Court | Commissioner for the South African Revenue Service v Africa Cash and Carry (Crown Mines) (Pty) Ltd and Another (42076/2022) [2026] ZAGPPHC (2 October 2026)
- The Commissioner for the South African Revenue Service (“SARS”) brought an application to hold Africa Cash and Carry (Crown Mines) (Pty) Ltd (“Crown Mines”) jointly and severally liable for the tax debts of Africa Cash and Carry (Pty) Ltd (“ACC”), following the transfer of ACC’s business and assets to Crown Mines.
- The High Court held that the incorporation of Crown Mines and the transfer of ACC’s business constituted an unconscionable abuse of its separate juristic personality as contemplated in section 20(9) of the Companies Act, No. 71 of
- The High Court also rejected Crown Mines’ argument that the tax debt had prescribed, holding that section 171 of the Tax Administration Act, 28 of 2011 (“TAA”), provides for a prescription period of 15 years in respect of the recovery of tax debts.
- Crown Mines was accordingly held jointly and severally liable for ACC’s tax debt of approximately 5 billion, together with interest from 21 November 2019.
- Find a copy of the judgment here.
- Tax Court | Taxpayer Olie v The Commissioner for the South African Revenue Service (IT 76811) [2026] ZATC JHB (4 September 2026)
- The appellant appealed against SARS’ disallowance of deductions claimed in respect of expenditure incurred to maintain the mining operations of an associated company whose mine had been placed under care and maintenance.
- The issue before the Tax Court was whether the expenditure qualified for a deduction under section 11(a), read with section 23(g), of the Income Tax Act, No. 58 of 1962 (“ITA”).
- The Tax Court held that the expenditure was incurred to preserve a potential future source of supply, rather than in the production of the appellant’s income or for the purposes of its trade.
- The Tax Court also found that expenditure incurred in previous years could not be claimed in the 2018 year of assessment and that the requirements for a bad debt deduction had not been met.
- The appeal was dismissed, and the additional assessments for the 2018, 2019 and 2020 years of assessment were confirmed, together with interest and costs.
- Find a copy of the judgment here.
- Tax Court | Taxpayer TQ v The Commissioner for the South African Revenue Service (VAT 2138) [2026] ZATC JHB (13 August 2026)
- The appellant appealed against SARS’ disallowance of input value-added tax (“VAT”) claims amounting to approximately R6.37 million and the imposition of understatement penalties.
- SARS disallowed the claims on the basis that they were supported by fictitious tax invoices. The appellant argued that its eFiling profile had been compromised and that the relevant VAT returns had been submitted without its authorisation.
- The Tax Court held that the appellant had failed to prove that its eFiling profile had been compromised, particularly in the absence of reliable expert IT evidence.
- The Tax Court also referred to section 250(2) of the TAA, in terms of which a return purporting to have been submitted by or on behalf of a taxpayer is regarded as duly submitted unless proven otherwise.
- The appeal was dismissed with costs, and SARS’ disallowance of the input VAT claims and imposition of understatement penalties were upheld.
- Find a copy of the judgment here.
legislation and draft legislation
- Taxation Laws Amendment Act, 2024 ("TLAA") | Determination of the date of commencement of section 1(1)(f)
- Notice R.7838, published in Government Gazette 55220 of 19 August 2026, determines the date upon which section 1(1)(f) of the TLAA shall come into operation.
- Find a copy of the notice here.
- ITA | Requirements and conditions for unlisted property companies to qualify as a REIT
- Notice R.7839, published in Government Gazette 55221 of 19 August 2026, sets out the requirements and conditions that must be met by a company for the purposes of paragraph (b) of the definition of "REIT" in section 1(1) of the ITA.
- Find a copy of the notice here.
- Taxation Laws Amendment Bill, 2026 (“TLAB”) | Explanatory Summary
- An explanatory summary of the TLAB has been published.
- Find a copy here.
- The Minister of Finance intends to introduce the TLAB in the National Assembly in the near future.
SARS publications
- e@syFile Employer | Release Notes 8.0.2_418
- SARS has published updated release notes for e@syFile Employer version 8.0.2_418, which was deployed on 2 October 2026.
- The update introduces an amended Employer Reconciliation Declaration (EMP501) form, aligned with version 25.0.3 of the SARS PAYE Business Requirement Specification.
- Find a copy here.
- SARS Annual Report | 2025/26
- SARS has published its 2025/26 Annual Report, which presents a comprehensive account of SARS' performance, achievements, governance and financial results for the 2025/26 financial year.
- Find a copy here.
- SARS Payment Rules | Updated guide
- The SARS Payment Guide has been amended to include Investec Bank as the designated banking institution for the processing of Global Minimum Tax foreign payments via SWIFT, using the prescribed Payment Reference Number.
- Find a copy here.
- Monthly Tax Digest | October Issue
- The newsletter considers the Employer Interim Reconciliation Filing Season 2026 and reminds Non-Provisional Individual Taxpayers of the 23 October 2026 Filing Season deadline.
- Find a copy here.
- Guide for Provisional Tax | Updated guide
- The Guide for Provisional Tax has been updated as follows:
- In terms of paragraph 19(3), a provisional taxpayer may be asked to justify any estimate made or to furnish full particulars of income, expenditure and/or any other particulars that may be required.
- If SARS is not satisfied with the response, the estimate may be increased to an amount which is considered reasonable.
- This increase in the estimate by SARS is not subject to objection and appeal.
- SARS will issue a paragraph 19(3) engagement letter via eFiling and email to notify the taxpayer and request the supporting documents. The requested supporting documents must be uploaded on eFiling or SOQS within 10 business days. Once the submitted supporting documents have been evaluated, a revised estimate could be issued to recalculate the taxpayer’s provisional tax liability.
- In terms of paragraph 19(3), a provisional taxpayer may be asked to justify any estimate made or to furnish full particulars of income, expenditure and/or any other particulars that may be required.
- Find a copy here.
- The Guide for Provisional Tax has been updated as follows:
customs and excise
- Customs and Excise Act, No. 91 of 1964 (“Customs and Excise Act”) | Draft amendments to Form DA 63
- SARS has published draft amendments to Form DA 63, which is used when applying for refunds on duty-paid imported goods that are subsequently exported.
- The amendments propose to amend the title of the form to align it with the provisions governing drawback items 522.03, 522.07 and 541.01 in Schedule
No. 5 to the Customs and Excise Act.
- The proposed amendments are administrative in nature and do not change the requirements or conditions applicable to the relevant drawback and refund provisions.oThe due date for public comments is 22 October 2026.
- Find a copy here.
- Customs and Excise Act | Rule Amendments 2026
- Notice R.7992
- Notice R.7992, published in Government Gazette 55506 of 9 October 2026, relates to the amendment of rule 64E.20(2) under sections 64E and 120 of the Customs and Excise Act, concerning the accreditation of customs clients.
- The amendment extends the period referred to in rule 64E.20(2) from six calendar months to eighteen calendar months.
- The amendment applies retrospectively from 1 September 2025.
- Find a copy here.
- Notice R.7992
- Notice R.8022
- Notice R.8022, published in Government Gazette 55544 of 16 October 2026, relates to the amendments to rules under sections 19A and 120 of the Customs and Excise Act – Substitution of petroleum accounts (DAR282).
- Find a copy of the notice here.
- Customs and Excise Act | Tariff Amendments 2026
- Notice R.7991
- Notice R.7991, published in Government Gazette 55506 of 9 October 2026, relates to the amendment of Part 1 of Schedule No. 2 to the Customs and Excise Act.
- The amendment substitutes various items under item 215.02 to identify the rebate items excluded from the anti-dumping duties applicable to certain hot-rolled flat steel products originating in or imported from China, Japan and Chinese Taipei.
- The amendment applies retrospectively from 19 March 2026.
- Find a copy here.
- Notice R.7991
- Notice R.8023
- Notice R.8023, published in Government Gazette 55544 of 16 October 2026, relates to the amendment of provisional payment in relation to anti-dumping duties against the alleged dumping of flat-rolled products of iron or non-alloy steel, of a width of 600 mm or more, painted, varnished or coated with plastics, classifiable under tariff subheadings 7210.70.20, 7210.70.30, 7210.70.40 and 7210.70.90, originating in or imported from the People's Republic of China, in order to correct the exporters' names to read "Shandong Shinmade Material Tech Co. Ltd" and "Yieh Phui (China) Technomaterial Co. Ltd", respectively, where they appear in Notice R.7865 of Government Gazette 55269 of 28 August 2026.
- The amendment applies retrospectively from 28 August 2026.
- Find a copy here.
- Notice R.8024
- Notice R.8024, published in Government Gazette 55544 of 16 October 2026, relates to the imposition of provisional payment in relation to safeguard duties against the alleged increase in imports of office paper, classifiable under tariff subheadings 4802.56.20 and 4802.56.90 (ITAC Report 791).
- The provisional payment applies up to and including 3 May 2027.
- Find a copy of the notice here.
- Notice R.8025
- Notice R.8025, published in Government Gazette 55544 of 16 October 2026, relates to the amendment to Part 1 of Schedule No. 1, by the substitution of tariff subheading 4801.00, in order to increase the general rate of customs duty on newsprint, in rolls or sheets, from free of duty to 5% (ITAC Report 784).
- The amendment is effective from 16 October 2026.
- Find a copy of the notice here.
- Customs and Excise Act | Draft Amendments to Rules
- SARS has published draft amendments to the rules for advance rulings under Chapter IXA and section 120 of the Customs and Excise Act, proposing the insertion of rule 74B, prescribing the procedures and requirements relating to advance rulings under the Customs and Excise Act.
- Find a copy of the draft amendments here.
- Comments on the rules are to be recorded on the Customs & Excise Rule Amendments Comment Sheet, available here.
- The due date for comment is 4 November 2026.
- Customs and Excise Act | Accreditation Policy for the Authorised Economic Operator ("AEO") Programme
- The Accreditation Policy for the AEO Programme has been revised to align with the inserted rule 64E, to cater for the additional transitional provision relating to the transfer of accreditation details in respect of statuses granted before 8 December 2023.
- Rule 64E.20 has also been amended and the transitional period extended to 18 months.
- Find a copy of the updated policy here.
exchange control
- Exchange Control Circular No. 20/2026 | Appointment of an Authorised Dealer with limited authority
- On 5 October 2026, the South African Reserve Bank (“SARB”) issued Exchange Control Circular No. 20/2026, confirming the appointment of Wise Payments South Africa (Pty) Ltd as a Category Two Authorised Dealer in foreign exchange with limited authority.
- The name of Wise Payments South Africa (Pty) Ltd will accordingly be included in sections A.2(A) and A.2(B) of the relevant Currency and Exchanges Manuals.
- Find a copy here.
- Exchange Control Circular No. 21/2026 | Securities Control – Authorised Banks
- On 8 October 2026, the SARB issued Exchange Control Circular No. 21/2026, amending the list of names contained in section G.(A)(iii)(k) of the Currency and Exchanges Manual for Authorised Dealers (“Authorised Dealer Manual”) under the heading of The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited.
- Find a copy here.
- Exchange Control Circular No. 22/2026 | Nominated branches to transact insurance business
- On 8 October 2026, the SARB issued Exchange Control Circular No. 22/2026, amending the list of names contained in section B.10(K) of the Authorised Dealer Manual under the heading of Absa Bank Limited.
- Find a copy here.
- Exchange Control Circular No. 23/2026 | Amendments to the Balance of Payments categories
- On 8 October 2026, the SARB issued Exchange Control Circular No. 23/2026 recording amendments to the Balance of Payments categories following the implementation of the Southern African Development Community Harmonised Balance of Payments codes within the Common Monetary Area.
- Find a copy here.
International
- Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (“OECD”) | Guidance on confidentiality and information security
- On 6 October 2026, the OECD’s Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes (the “OECD Global Forum”) published Safeguarding Tax Information – Practical Guidance for Tax Authorities on Confidentiality, Information Security Management and Cyber Security.
- Designed to assist jurisdictions, especially developing countries, that wish to participate in the automatic exchange of information for tax purposes by ensuring they meet good practice standards in confidentiality and data safeguarding, it offers general guidance on implementing legal and information security management (ISM) frameworks that protect the confidentiality of taxpayer information.
- The guidance deals with the protection of taxpayer information and provides practical guidance to tax authorities on confidentiality, information security management and cybersecurity in relation to the automatic exchange of tax information.
- Find a copy here.
- OECD | OECD Global Forum
- The OECD Global Forum concluded the first Accelerator Programme on Cross-Border Assistance in the Recovery of Tax Claims, strengthening tax recovery capabilities through international co-operation.
- Find more information here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.