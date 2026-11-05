Africa Tax In Brief

ANGOLA: List of diamond and oil companies exempt from special contribution on foreign exchange operations published

On 24 September 2026, the Angolan Tax Administration (Administração Geral Tributária, (“AGT”)) has issued Circular No. 08/2026, listing the diamond and oil companies exempt from the special contribution on foreign exchange operations (Contribuição Especial sobre as Operações Cambiais, (“CEOC”)).

The CEOC was introduced by Law 14/25 of 30 December 2025, which approved the 2026 State Budget (Orçamento Geral do Estado) and applies at a rate of 10% to transfers requested by legal persons and 2.5% to transfers requested by individuals.

Companies engaged exclusively in diamond mining and oil investment companies are exempt from the CEOC. Financial institutions, which are responsible for assessing the contribution and paying it to the AGT, may process a transfer without the contribution only after confirming that the company requesting the transfer appears on the list published in the Circular.

The identification of other taxpayers in the oil or diamond sectors exempt from the CEOC is carried out through the issuance of an exemption certification granted by the Directorate of Collection, Reimbursement and Restitution of the AGT.

ANGOLA: 2% provisional industrial tax calculation for 2026 clarified

On 27 August 2026, the AGT has issued a communiqué clarifying that taxpayers must calculate the provisional self-assessment of industrial tax (provided for under article 66 of the Industrial Tax Code (Código do Imposto Industrial)) by applying 2% to the total turnover from sales of goods and supplies of services not subject to withholding tax during the first six months of the tax year 2026.

The communiqué further states that:

Taxpayers that recorded a loss in the preceding tax year must submit the corresponding declaration through the taxpayer portal (Portal do Contribuinte) reporting that fact, even though article 66(10) of the Industrial Tax Code exempts them from the provisional self-assessment requirement;

Taxpayers whose activities are subject to the supervisory powers of the National Bank of Angola (Banco Nacional de Angola, BNA), the Angolan Insurance Regulation and Supervision Agency (Agência Angolana de Regulação e Supervisão de Seguros, ARSEG), the Gaming Supervision Institute (Instituto de Supervisão de Jogos, ISJ), or the Capital Market Commission (Comissão do Mercado de Capitais, CMC) must apply the same rate of 2%. However, they must apply the rate to the total turnover derived from financial intermediation operations, insurance and reinsurance premiums, or gaming activities, as determined during the first six months of the preceding tax year, excluding income subject to investment income tax (imposto sobre a aplicação de capitais); and

After the voluntary period for the self-assessment and payment of the provisional tax expires, the AGT will use the information available to it to notify taxpayers who have failed to comply or reported inconsistent information.

BENIN: 5% Profit tax advance payment extended to legal entities with deactivated tax identification numbers

In an official notice published on 3 September 2026, the Directorate-General of Taxes has announced the extension of the 5% advance payment of profit tax (acompte sur impôts assis sur les bénéfices, (“AIB”)) to legal entities whose tax identification number (identifiant fiscal unique, (“IFU”)) has been deactivated for non-compliance with their tax obligations, with effect from 7 September 2026.

The measure, which had already been applied in a first phase to individual service providers and consultants, applies as follows:

From 7 September 2026, affected taxpayers, including legal entities, sole proprietorships and members of the liberal professions, will automatically be subject to the 5% AIB on standardised invoices they issue while their IFU remains deactivated. Deactivation may result from failure to file tax returns, pay taxes due or comply with any other tax obligation requiring their tax position to be updated;

Taxpayers already registered in the taxpayer file whose IFU has been deactivated must regularise their outstanding tax obligations and request reactivation. Once fully regularised, they will cease to be subject to the 5% AIB. Entities that paid the AIB as a result of temporary non-compliance may claim an offset for the AIB previously paid; and

duly established entities that are not yet registered in the taxpayer file must complete their registration with the competent tax office.

Micro and small enterprises that have been in existence for no more than 12 months continue to benefit from the tax provisions applicable in their favour and are invited to complete their registration formalities.

BOTSWANA & MOZAMBIQUE: Revision to tax treaty signed

On 28 September 2026, Botswana and Mozambique signed a revision to update the not-yet-in-force Botswana - Mozambique Income Tax Treaty (2009), in Gaborone. Details are yet to be reported.

BOTSWANA: Guidance on VAT reporting for reverse-charged supplies issued

The Botswana Unified Revenue Service (“BURS”) has issued a Guidance Note for Reporting Value Added Tax (“VAT”) on Reverse Charged Supplies by VAT Registered Persons, Government Entities and Large Unregistered Persons. The Guidance Note provides information on charging, reporting and remitting value VAT on reverse-charged supplies for VAT-registered persons, government entities and large unregistered persons under the Value Added Tax Act 2026, which came into effect on 1 July 2026.

The Guidance Note provides for:

Definitions of "large unregistered persons", "government entities" and "remote services";

The requirements for VAT-registered persons to account for VAT on reverse-charged supplies, including the preparation of recipient-created tax invoices;

The notification requirements applicable to VAT-registered persons that receive remote services from suppliers outside Botswana;

The VAT registration requirements for government entities and large unregistered persons for the purpose of reporting reverse-charged VAT;

The reporting requirements and tax periods applicable to government entities and large unregistered persons; and

The effective dates applicable to the different categories of VAT-registered persons and entities for reporting reverse-charged supplies.

The BURS will communicate the effective date for reverse charging for government entities and large unregistered persons through their registration approval letters. In addition, entities must fully report and account for supplies received before registration approval by submitting a Declaration of VAT Due on Imported Services (Form VAT.017.1).

BURKINA FASO: Draft Amending Finance Law 2026 presented to Legislative Assembly

The draft amending finance law for 2026 was presented by the Minister of Economy and Finance to the finance committee of the People's Legislative Assembly (Assemblée législative du Peuple) on 12 September 2026 and is due to be examined in plenary.

The Minister announced that the law would grant tax exemptions to the livestock sector and extend the support measures for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) adopted in 2023. Further details will be reported once the amending finance law is adopted and published.

CHAD: Animal feed and fodder production inputs exempted from import duties and taxes

Order No. 135/MFBEPCI/SE/SG/DGDDI/2026 introduced an exemption animal feed, as well as inputs and equipment used in fodder production, from import duties and taxes with effect from 9 September 2026.

The exemption covers fodder seeds, fodder, feed and other products used exclusively to feed livestock, as well as agricultural inputs, machinery and equipment used in fodder production, including drilling, pumping and water-supply equipment. Wheat, maize, millet, rice, cereal flour other than wheat flour and semolina remain exempt from import duties and taxes.

CôTE D’IVOIRE: Tax treaty with Qatar enters into force

On 10 June 2026, the Côte d’Ivoire - Qatar Income Tax Treaty (2022) entered into force and generally applies from 1 January 2027 for withholding and other taxes.

CôTE D’IVOIRE: Customs compliance certificate procedure for VAT refunds revised

Through Circular No. 2423/MEFB/DGD, the Directorate-General of Customs (Direction Générale des Douanes, (“DGD”)) has revised the procedure for issuing customs compliance certificates (Attestations de Régularité Douanière, ARDs) that businesses need to claim refunds of VAT credits relating to both imports and exports with effect from 15 September 2026. The procedure was previously confined to mineral exports.

Applications are made online, with registration and completion of the application form on the Customs website, followed by the filing of a physical supporting file pending full digitalisation of the procedure. For exports, the file must include the electronic standardized invoice (facture normalisée électronique, FNE), together with the other supporting documents required depending on the mode of transport.

A business may submit only one certificate application in any 48-hour period and the application must be processed within five working days from the date of submission on the platform. In the event of rejection or suspension, the processing period is suspended until the relevant irregularities are remedied.

CôTE D’IVOIRE: 45-day deadline set for e-invoicing interface compliance

Through an official notice issued on 14 September 2026, the DGD has granted businesses 45 days from that date to bring their application programming interface (“API”)-based electronic invoicing solutions in line with the technical specifications of the standardised electronic invoicing system (Facturation Normalisée Électronique, (“FNE”)).

The requirement applies to businesses using the derogatory procedure to generate standardised invoices through API interfacing, as well as to accredited publishers and integrators of interface solutions. The measure follows compliance gaps identified in the data transmitted to the FNE platform.

Failure to comply within the 45-day deadline may result in temporary suspension of the API key for access to the FNE platform, without prejudice to the tax penalties provided for by law.

DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO: Tax incentive framework for future stock exchange established

Title VII of Law No. 26/034 of 20 August 2026 on Stock Markets (Loi relative aux marchés boursiers en République Démocratique du Congo), published in the Official Journal on 2 September 2026, established a tax incentive framework to support the development of its future stock exchange effective from 20 August 2026.

The application of the incentives, which cover listed companies, financial instruments and collective investment schemes, will depend on the conditions, rates, ceilings and holding periods to be specified in a future Finance Law and implementing regulations.

Significant measures include providing:

For exemptions from corporate income tax (“ CIT ”) and the tax on movable capital (impôt mobilier), subject to certain exclusions, on: interest on negotiable debt securities issued by the State, provinces and decentralised territorial entities, and interest on Treasury bills and bonds. Interest from other financial instruments covered by the Law is also exempt, provided that, for purposes of the tax on movable capital, the instruments are held for a minimum period to be set by regulation and, for CIT purposes, they are held as part of an investment activity consistent with the company's corporate purpose; capital gains on those financial instruments, subject to the holding conditions set by the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers, (“ AMF ”)); and for individuals, dividends and income from units in collective investment schemes up to an annual ceiling set by the Finance Law.

”) and the tax on movable capital (impôt mobilier), subject to certain exclusions, on: That listed companies may benefit from a reduced CIT rate if they comply with the transparency and governance obligations set by the Law, regularly publish certified financial statements and have not been sanctioned by the AMF over the previous three financial years;

That prudential provisions set aside by investment service providers and collective investment schemes may be deducted for CIT purposes if they comply with applicable accounting standards and AMF prudential requirements;

That services directly and exclusively related to stock-market transactions that are supplied to non-residents by the market operator, central securities depository or approved financial intermediaries are treated as exports for VAT purposes under conditions to be set by regulation; and

That the incorporation of public limited companies by public offering and capital increases of listed companies and open-ended investment companies (sociétés d'investissement à capital variable, SICAVs) are exempt from proportional company-registration duties, up to a ceiling set by the Finance Law. The exemption does not apply to internal restructurings or capital increases without new contributions.

The State may also grant temporary tax incentives to encourage stock-market listings, bond issues, collective investment schemes, institutional investors and commodity exchanges.

Equatorial Guinea: Reduction of employer social security contribution rate for new hires proposed

At a government meeting held on 1 September 2026, Equatorial Guinea has proposed reducing the employer social security contribution rate (cotización empresarial) applicable to newly hired workers from 22.5% to 16% as part of measures aimed at lowering hiring costs and promoting formal employment. Under the proposal:

The employer contribution rate for new hires would be reduced by 6.5 percentage points, from 22.5% to 16%, representing a 28.9% reduction in the current employer contribution burden; and

The government expects the reduced rate to lower recruitment costs, encourage hiring, draw more workers and contributors into the social security system, reduce unemployment, improve the business environment and strengthen the country's attractiveness to foreign investment.

GHANA: Effective date for amended individual income tax rates announced

On 24 September 2026, the Ghana Revenue Authority (“GRA”) has published a press release announcing that:

The amended individual income tax rates introduced by the Income Tax (Amendment) Act 2026 (Act 1178) took effect from 1 September 2026; and

The turnover threshold for presumptive taxation under the Modified Taxation Scheme (MTS) was increased. Accordingly, individuals with an annual business turnover of between GHS20 000 and GHS750 000 (previously, GHS500 000) will be subject to presumptive tax at a rate of 3% of annual business turnover.

KENYA: Public Notice and guidelines on tax amnesty issued

The Kenya Revenue Authority (“KRA”) recently issued a public notice on the Tax Amnesty program that is in effect from 1 July 2026 to 31 December 2026, covering interest, penalties and fines relating to tax liabilities for periods up to 31 December 2025. The KRA has also released two related guidelines dated 11 September 2026: the Tax Guidelines on Implementation of Tax Amnesty and Taxpayer Guidelines on the Tax Amnesty Payment Plan.

Taxpayers with outstanding principal taxes relating to periods up to 31 December 2025 qualify for the amnesty upon full payment of the qualifying principal tax on or before 31 December 2026. Taxpayers who are unable to settle the qualifying principal tax in a single payment may apply for an Automatic Payment Plan through iTax. However, to benefit from the amnesty, the entire outstanding principal taxes must be fully paid by 31 December 2026.

Taxpayers with unfiled tax returns for periods up to 31 December 2025 should file all outstanding returns during the amnesty period to qualify for the amnesty. Taxpayers filing returns without any outstanding principal taxes (Nil returns) will automatically qualify for amnesty for the late filing penalties. Taxpayers filing returns with principal taxes will qualify for amnesty once the principal taxes are fully paid, on or before 31 December 2026.

Taxpayers who have no outstanding principal tax for periods up to 31 December 2025, but have outstanding interest, penalties or fines, qualify automatically for the amnesty. No application is required.

Once all the qualifying conditions are met, the amnesty will be automatically granted, the taxpayer ledger updated and the Amnesty Certificate and notification will be availed through the iTax system.

LIBERIA: Commitment to start Automatic Exchange of Financial Account Information by 2028

According to a press release of 17 September 2026, published by the OECD, Liberia has committed to implement the international Standard for Automatic Exchange of Financial Account Information in Tax Matters (“AEOI”) by September 2028. This commitment makes Liberia the 131st Global Forum member to commit to start AEOI by a specific date.

MADAGASCAR & SOMALIA: Instrument of ratification of African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement deposited

On 4 September 2026, Somalia deposited its instrument of ratification for the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (“AfCFTA”) as 50th country, following Madagascar's deposit on 13 May 2025 as 49th country. The AfCFTA has so far been signed by 54 countries, entered into force on 30 May 2019 and became effective on 1 January 2021.

MAURITIUS: Services supplied by management licence holders to be VAT exempt

On 2 October 2026, the Mauritius Revenue Authority (“MRA”) issued a communique announcing a change in the VAT treatment from zero-rated to exempt with effect 1 October 2026 of services supplied by management licence holders to:

Operations holding a Global Business Licence;

Trusts whose settlor and the majority of the beneficiaries are non-residents; or

Foundations whose founder and the majority of the beneficiaries are non-residents.

NAMIBIA: New tax guide for local and foreign investors launched

On 4 September 2026, the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) launched Namibia Investment Guide: Tax Laws in Namibia, Volume 5. The Guide provides practical tax information for investors and highlights the key tax principles and provisions applicable to local and foreign investors under Namibia's principal tax legislation, including the Income Tax Act, Act No. 24 of 1981 (as amended); the VAT Act, Act No. 10 of 2000 (as amended); the Stamp Duty Act, Act No. 15 of 1993; and the Transfer Duty Act, Act No. 14 of 1993 (as amended).

NIGER: Amending Finance Law 2026 adopted

Ordinance No. 2026-45 of 21 August 2026, amending the 2026 Finance Law, adopted various tax amendment measures with effect from 21 August 2026. Significant amendments include:

Repealing the tax on money deposits and transfers (taxe sur les dépôts et transferts d'argent, TDTA) which applied to electronic and physical deposits, and transfers made through approved operators, including money-transfer agencies, mobile-money services and rapid-transfer platforms. Previously, the tax was levied at 0.5%, with a 5% rate applying to amounts exceeding F.CFA2-million; and

Providing that the cash-payment tax (taxe sur les paiements en numéraire, (“TPN”)) is now borne by the purchaser in transactions with businesses subject to the standard taxation regime (régime réel normal). The tax is invoiced by that business and paid by the purchaser. Previously, the tax was collected directly by the supplier on cash transactions exceeding F.CFA100 000. Where a cash payment is made at the supplier's request, purchasers subject to the standard taxation regime, as well as the State, its subdivisions, non-governmental organisations and non-profit entities, must withhold the TPN at source on the tax-inclusive amount of the payment and remit it to the Treasury. Previously, no withholding-at-source mechanism applied to the TPN.

NIGER: VAT withholding at source codified and list of exempt entities expanded

Through Circular No. 0066/ME/F/SG/DGI/DL/CFI/Div.L/Sel, issued on 4 September 2026, Niger has codified its VAT withholding regime in the General Tax Code (“GTC”) and expanded the list of entities required to withhold VAT from 79 in 2025 to 84.

The GTC now sets out the withholding regime directly. Previously, it only stated the principle of withholding and left the implementing arrangements to regulation. The exemption from withholding, which may be granted by the Director-General of Taxes and previously derived from the 2010 order, is now established at statutory level, with the practical conditions set out in an implementing circular.

The circular sets out the obligations of the listed withholding entities, which must withhold VAT on payments to suppliers, remit the amounts to the competent tax office and comply with the related reporting obligations, subject to the applicable VAT penalties.

NIGERIA: Interest rates for late tax payments reduced from 1 October 2026

On 24 September 2026, the Federal Ministry of Finance has issued the Nigeria Tax Administration (Interest on Late Payment of Tax) Order 2026, introducing a reduction in the interest rate applied to late tax payments denominated in naira. The rate will decrease from five percentage points above the benchmark rate to one percentage point above the Central Bank of Nigeria's Monetary Policy Rate (MPR), provided it is not lower than the 364-day Treasury Bill yield. The new rate will take effect on 1 October 2026 and will apply uniformly across the federal, state and Federal Capital Territory levels.

The Order provides that:

Tax liabilities payable in foreign currency will attract interest at the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (“ SOFR ”) plus six percentage points, and if SOFR is discontinued, the successor rate will apply;

”) plus six percentage points, and if SOFR is discontinued, the successor rate will apply; The Nigeria Revenue Service (“ NRS ”) will determine the applicable rate monthly by reference to the relevant market rate on the last business day of the preceding month. The NRS will publish the rate by the third business day of each month;

”) will determine the applicable rate monthly by reference to the relevant market rate on the last business day of the preceding month. The NRS will publish the rate by the third business day of each month; The interest will be calculated daily on a simple-interest basis from the date the tax becomes due until payment;

The new rates will apply to interest arising from 1 October 2026, including interest on tax liabilities that became due before that date. Interest accruing before 1 October 2026 will continue to be governed by the rules then in force, to the extent specifically provided for;

The existing 10% penalty for late payment remains unchanged. The relevant tax authority may waive all or part of a penalty or interest where good cause is shown; and

The Order supersedes the 2017 notice on interest on unpaid taxes and any earlier notices on the same subject.

NIGERIA: Tax Reform Subcommittee inaugurated to prepare draft Finance Bill 2027, revised Withholding Tax Regulations and Significant Economic Presence Order

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy has inaugurated the Technical Subcommittee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms preparing stakeholder-informed draft versions of the Finance Bill 2027, the revised Withholding Tax Regulations 2027, and an amended Significant Economic Presence (SEP) Order 2027 for consideration by the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee (“PFPTRC”) and the Minister.

The inauguration follows the federal government's public call for inputs on the Finance Bill 2027, which received 134 submissions from stakeholders across Nigeria. The submissions included proposals to:

Simplify and clarify provisions of the new tax laws, particularly those relating to VAT thresholds, withholding tax and capital gains;

Reduce multiple taxation;

Improve coordination among revenue authorities and expand digitalisation and data sharing;

Strengthen taxpayer rights, accelerate tax refunds and introduce safeguards for small businesses; and

Address investment and competitiveness concerns in the mining, renewable energy, healthcare and capital markets sectors.

The Subcommittee will assess all submissions objectively and rigorously, identify key issues, prepare working drafts and conduct a legal review before submitting the draft instruments to the PFPTRC and the Minister for consideration and approval.

SENEGAL: Draft Supplementary Finance Law 2026 submitted to National Assembly

On 18 September 2026, the draft Supplementary Finance Law for 2026 was submitted to the National Assembly and made publicly available on 19 September 2026. The measures remain subject to the parliamentary process and may change before final adoption. Significant proposed measures include:

Maintaining the minimum corporate tax (impôt minimum forfaitaire, IMF) at 0.5% of the previous year's turnover excluding tax and reintroducing minimum and maximum amounts. For taxpayers under the Large Enterprises Directorate (DGE), the minimum and maximum would be XOF1-million and XOF10-million, respectively; for taxpayers under the Medium-Sized Enterprises Directorate (DME), XOF500 000 and XOF5-million; and for taxpayers under the Tax Services Directorate (DSF), XOF250 000 and XOF5-million;

Replacing the existing taxation regime for electronic money transactions with an economic solidarity contribution for money transfer and electronic money operators. The contribution would be levied on turnover at 8% up to XOF150-billion, 9% between XOF150-billion and XOF300-billion and 10% above XOF300-billion, and it would not be deductible for corporate income tax purposes;

Reintroducing an exemption from stamp duty for receipts relating to payments of up to XOF100 000. Payments exceeding that amount would be subject to stamp duty at 1% of the total payment;

Reintroducing a preferential tax and customs regime for approved social and affordable housing programmes, including a 50% reduction in corporate income tax, suspension of VAT on certain equipment, materials, studies and works, a 50% reduction in registration duties on land acquisitions and an exemption from customs duties on certain imported equipment. Eligibility would be subject to approval by the Finance Minister; and

Introducing tax-marking requirements for specified imported and locally manufactured consumer goods. Manufacturers and importers would be subject to reporting requirements concerning quantities manufactured, imported, sold and held in stock. Non-compliance would be subject to penalties, including an XOF200 000 fine and, for certain unmarked goods, a fine equal to the value of the goods and seizure measures.

SENEGAL: Multilateral Instrument (“MLI”) – English synthesised text of Malaysia - Senegal treaty published by Malaysia

On 17 September 2026, the Malaysian Inland Revenue Board published the English synthesised text of the Malaysia - Senegal Income Tax Treaty (2010), displaying the modifications made to the treaty by the MLI.

Unless stated otherwise in the synthesized text, the provisions of the MLI will generally have effect with respect to the Malaysia - Senegal Income Tax Treaty (2010):

In Malaysia: with respect to taxes withheld at source on amounts paid or credited to non-residents, where the event giving rise to such taxes occurs on or after 1 January 2023; and with respect to all other taxes levied by Malaysia, for taxes levied with respect to taxable periods beginning on or after 1 March 2023.

In Senegal: with respect to taxes withheld at source on amounts paid or credited to non-residents, where the event giving rise to such taxes occurs on or after 1 January 2023; and with respect to all other taxes levied by Senegal, for taxes levied with respect to taxable periods beginning on or after 1 January 2024.



SEYCHELLES: E-invoicing initiative continues to be advanced

Seychelles first publicly announced its intention to introduce e-invoicing in February 2024, when the Cabinet approved the implementation of an electronic invoicing system for the Seychelles Revenue Commission (“SRC”). According to the government's announcement, the system is intended to facilitate the automatic and instantaneous transmission of billing information, strengthen tax compliance, improve revenue collection and reduce administrative costs.

The most recent public update was reported on 25 July 2026, when the SRC stated during a press conference that the project had entered the final stage of procurement. The Acting Commissioner indicated that SRC was nearing completion of the vendor selection process and preparing for contract award. During the same briefing, SRC described the future platform as a real-time e-invoicing system capable of transmitting invoice data directly to the tax authority.

The initiative is expected to initially focus on VAT-registered taxpayers. Authorities have indicated that VAT will be the first tax area covered by the system, with the potential for expansion to additional taxes in later phases. However, as of September 2026, no implementing legislation, technical specifications, onboarding procedures, or mandatory compliance dates have been identified in publicly available official sources.

UGANDA: Tax Tribunal rules objection decision issued after 90 days is void

On 30 June 2026, the Uganda Tax Appeals Tribunal delivered its decision in the case of Munyanga Development Limited V Uganda Revenue Authority (TAT Application No. 73 of 2026), ruling that an objection decision issued after the expiry of the statutory 90-day period is null and void.

In the case at hand Munyanga Development Limited (“Munyanga”) operates a tourist accommodation business under the name Mahogany Springs Luxury Resort in Kihihi, Kanungu District.

On 22 November 2025, the Uganda Revenue Authority (“URA”) issued a tax assessment of UGX2.6-billion for the period 2022 to 2024 on the ground that the revenue reported by the Munyanga in its audited financial statements did not match the credits reflected in its bank statements.

In response, Munyanga objected to the assessment on 31 December 2025 and, on 31 March 2026, issued an election notice to treat the objection as allowed in accordance with sections 26(6) and 26(7) of the Tax Procedures Code Act, 2014.

During engagements between the parties on 5 February 2026, 16 March 2026 and 19 March 2026, Munyanga submitted a number of documents to the URA for review. Thereafter, on 31 March 2026, the URA issued an objection decision partially allowing the objection and issuing an election rejection notice.

Munyanga subsequently filed an application before the Tax Appeals Tribunal (the Tribunal) challenging the URA's actions. The main issues before the Tribunal for determination were:

Whether the election notice issued by Munyanga on 31 March 2026 to treat the objection lodged on 31 December 2025 as allowed was valid and in line with section 26(7) of the Tax Procedures Code Act; and

Whether the objection decision issued by the URA on 31 March 2026 was lawful and in accordance with section 26(7) of the Tax Procedures Code Act.

The Tribunal held that:

The URA was required to serve a notice of objection decision within 90 days from the date of receipt of the objection. The Tribunal emphasised that the word "from", as defined in the Oxford Advanced Learner's Dictionary, means "when something starts", indicating the commencement of a period without any variation from that starting point;

Based on this interpretation, the Tribunal found that the 90-day period prescribed under Section 26(6) of the Tax Procedures Code Act expired on 30 March 2026. Consequently, Munyanga election notice lodged on 31 March 2026, being the 91st day after the objection was filed, was valid;

Under section 26(8) of the Tax Procedures Code Act), once an election is lodged, the taxpayer is deemed to have been served with a notice of objection decision allowing the objection on the date of lodgement. This consequence arises automatically by operation of law and does not require the approval of the Commissioner General;

Accordingly, When Munyanga lodged its election notice on 31 March 2026, the objection was conclusively resolved in its favour by operation of law. As a result, the URA ceased to have jurisdiction to issue, vary or supplement any further objection decision relating to the same objection;

There was no evidence showing that the URA had formally notified Munyanga that the 90-day period had been waived or extended under section 26(9) of the Tax Procedures Code Act, or that additional documents were required to enable the issuance of an objection decision.

Consequently, the Tribunal declared the URA's objection decision null, void and unenforceable. It also held that the additional assessments were equally void and unenforceable and it awarded costs to Munyanga.

ZAMBIA: Extended tax amnesty with 100% waiver of penalties and interest launched

The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has introduced an extended voluntary disclosure scheme offering eligible taxpayers with outstanding tax liabilities a 100% waiver of accrued penalties and interest upon payment of the principal tax due. The Scheme commenced on 17 September 2026 and will run until 31 December 2026.