ARTICLE · 01 NOVEMBER 2026
ENS Tax In Brief
This comprehensive tax brief from ENS covers recent South African court judgments on sequestration and VAT assessments, updates to tax legislation and SARS administrative procedures, and international developments in tax transparency and reporting standards. The issue examines critical rulings on SARS's authority to freeze accounts and issue third-party notices, while detailing significant changes to VAT modernization, Global Minimum Tax administration, and Common Reporting Standard enhancements.
Below, please find issue 178 of ENS’ tax in brief, a snapshot of the latest tax developments in South Africa.
case law
- High Court | Roy Muleya v The Commissioner for the South African Revenue Service (48495/2021) [2026] ZAGPPHC (11 September 2026)
- This is an application for leave to appeal against the judgment and order of the High Court in terms of which a rule nisi was confirmed and the estate of the applicant, Mr Roy Muleya, was placed under final sequestration.
- In the principal judgment, the High Court concluded that the Commissioner for the South African Revenue Service (“SARS”) had established the jurisdictional requirements for a final sequestration order contemplated in section 12(1) of the Insolvency Act, No. 24 of 1936.
- The question before the High Court in this matter was whether the statutory threshold for leave to appeal had been satisfied.
- Relying on section 17(1)(a) of the Superior Courts Act No. 10 of 2013, the High Court in this matter held that the fact that a court remains persuaded of the correctness of its judgment does not preclude it from recognising that another court, applying the law to the same facts, may reasonably reach a different conclusion.
- The application for leave to appeal was granted and the High Court held that costs of this application for leave to appeal shall be costs in the appeal.
- Please find the judgment here.
- Tax Court | TPS v The Commissioner for the South African Revenue Service (IT 45931 and VAT 22285) (23 July 2026)
- The appellant, TPS, appealed against additional income tax and value-added tax (“VAT”) assessments for the 2014 to 2019 years of assessment. SARS raised them as estimated assessments under section 95 of the Tax Administration Act No. 28 of 2011 (“TAA”).
- TPS argued mainly that SARS’ audit process was procedurally flawed and that SARS allegedly relied on information which had not been properly obtained.
- The Court held the following:
- A Tax Court appeal is a rehearing to determine the correct tax liability, so procedural deficiencies do not automatically invalidate a reasonable assessment.
- SARS discharged its burden under section 102(2) of the TAA to show that its income tax estimate was reasonable. The appellant failed to produce evidence that it overstated his liability.
- The VAT assessments were not aligned with the revised income tax assessment, so they were set aside and remitted to SARS for recalculation.
- The income tax assessment was confirmed, and each party was ordered to pay its own costs.
- Find a copy of the judgment here.
- High Court | Cuba Dumakude v Bidvest Bank Limited and Another (054716/25) [2026] ZAGPPHC (8 September 2026)
- The applicant, Mr Dumakude, sought to compel Bidvest Bank to release funds amounting to R448,838.35 held in his frozen bank account, which had been frozen after Hill Side Trading and Projects CC (“Hill Side Trading”) deposited R900,000 of allegedly fraudulent VAT refund proceeds into his account. SARS subsequently issued a third-party appointment notice in terms of section 179 of the TAA to Bidvest Bank to recover the R900,000.
- The Court held the following:
- Bidvest Bank was contractually entitled to freeze the applicant’s account under clause 34 of its terms and conditions, which permits the Bank to suspend an account to prevent criminal activity including money laundering. The suspicion was based on objective facts and reasonable grounds.
- Section 179(6) of the TAA permits SARS to dispense with a final demand if issuing one would prejudice the collection of the tax debt. Since Hill Side Trading had committed fraud and the funds were at risk of dissipation, the third-party notice was validly issued.
- The applicant failed to establish a clear right to the funds. SARS had established that the invoices supporting Hill Side Trading’s VAT claim were fraudulent, and the applicant failed to demonstrate any legitimate business dealings with Hill Side Trading which justified the payment.
- The application was dismissed with costs on Scale B.
- Please find the judgment here.
legislation and draft legislation
- Notice 7958 | Section 95(6) of the TAA | GG 55438
- The notice extends the date by which a provisional taxpayer who received an automatic assessment in terms of Notice No. 7422 (GG 54598, 30 April 2026) may request a reduced or additional assessment to 22 January 2027.
- Find the notice here.
SARS publications
- Tables of Interest Rates | Table 3 – Rates at which interest-free or low interest loans are subject to income tax
- The South African Reserve Bank changed the “repo rate” on 23 September 2026, effective 1 October 2026.
- The interest applicable to a loan denominated in the currency of the Republic, as described in paragraph (a) of the definition of ‘official rate of interest’ in section 1(1) of the Income Tax Act, 1962, has accordingly been updated.
- Find a copy of the updated table here.
- SARS Guides
- Taxation South Africa 2026 Guide
- SARS has published the Taxation South Africa 2026 Guide
- Find a copy of the guide here.
- Tax Guide for Small Businesses (2025/2026)
- SARS has published the Tax Guide for Small Businesses (2025/2026)
- Find a copy of the guide here.
- Reportable Arrangement External Guide
- SARS has amended the Reportable Arrangement External Guide to remove the option for requesting an Advance Tax Ruling in respect of arrangements that may be subject to the reporting requirements of section 35 of the TAA. The content of the guide has also been simplified to improve clarity.
- Find a copy of the guide here.
- Taxation South Africa 2026 Guide
- Interpretation Note 74 (Issue 4) | Deduction and Recoupment of Expenditure Incurred on Repairs
- SARS has published Issue 4 of Interpretation Note 74 which provides guidance on the interpretation and application of section 11(d) of the Income Tax Act No. 58 of 1962 (“ITA”), which allows a deduction for expenditure incurred on repairs for the purposes of trade.
- Find a copy of the updated Interpretation Note here.
- VAT Modernisation Consultation Paper Review Process
- Double Taxation Agreements
- Please note that the names of the following jurisdictions have been updated as follows:
- Swaziland is now reflected as Eswatini;
- Taiwan is now reflected as Chinese Taipei; and
- Turkey is now reflected as Türkiye.
- Please note that the names of the following jurisdictions have been updated as follows:
- Unmerging of eFiling Profiles now possible
- The unmerge function, introduced in April 2024, which had to be requested via the Contact Centre or a Branch, is now available on eFiling.
- Find a copy of the Guide to Unmerge Entity Records here and the FAQs on how to unmerge tax profiles here.
- Employer Interim Filing Season
- The Employer Interim Reconciliation submission period opens on 21 September 2026 and closes on 31 October 2026. Employers must reconcile their declarations for the period 1 March 2026 to 31 August 2026 and submit EMP501 declarations through eFiling or e@syFile™ Employer.
- Key enhancements for this filing season include new source codes, changes to field types and validations, and enhancements to EMP201/EMP501 reconciliation processes.
- Find more information here.
- Global Minimum Tax | New Administration Capabilities
- SARS has improved its Global Minimum Tax (“GMT”) administration to help affected Multinational Enterprise Groups meet their obligations under the Global Anti-Base Erosion Rules.
- The enhancements include international information sharing, GMT03 declarations for foreign filings, payment administration linked to GMT Payment Reference Numbers, assessment and compliance administration, and administrative penalties for non-compliance.
- GMT related enquiries are managed via: [email protected].
- Find more information on the GMT landing page here.
- Enhanced Diesel Refund Registration
- As part of the Customs Modernisation Programme, Diesel Refund registration has been separated from VAT registration. A new automated platform was implemented on 18 September 2026.
- Clients can now submit Diesel Refund Registration applications through eFiling or Customs and Excise Branch Offices, and manage relationships linked to their registration through the new Relationship Management function on eFiling.
- Find more information on the Diesel Refund Scheme here.
- Tax Practitioner Connect Newsletter | Issue 75
- The latest edition highlights key dates for Trust Filing Season, Third-Party Data submissions, Employer Interim Reconciliation, Individual Filing Season deadline (23 October 2026), Voluntary Disclosure Programme, Tax Compliance Status, international transfers, and a new secure option to update contact details on eFiling.
- Stakeholders are invited to comment on VAT Modernisation by 16 October 2026.
- Find the latest issue here.
- Enhancements to Automatic Exchange of Information Reporting
- SARS is enhancing its systems to implement the Common Reporting Standard (“CRS”) amendments introduced through CRS Schema 3.0 by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (“OECD”).
- Key changes include system-generated null-submission indicators, bringing new digital financial products into scope (e-money, payment institutions, digital wallets), strengthening due diligence and TIN requirements, and improving data quality standards.
- Find the updated external guide and BRS for AEOI: CRS & FATCA reporting here.
customs and excise
- Customs Facilities Code List Update
- The facility codes used in Box 30 on the Goods Declaration have been updated to include details of the terminal for Port Dynamics (Pty) Ltd., located in Durban. This enables Customs to transmit electronic messages communicating the status of consignments to these facilities.
- Find the updated Facilities Code List here.
international
- Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development | Multilateral Convention implementing the Subject to Tax Rule
- Romania has deposited its instrument of ratification for the Multilateral Convention implementing the Subject to Tax Rule.
- Find more information here.
- Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes | Regional workshops on the amended Common Reporting Standard
- On 15–18 September 2026, the Global Forum Secretariat concluded a series of four regional workshops on the 2023 updates to the Common Reporting Standard (the amended CRS) for the automatic exchange of financial account information. The workshops drew 494 participants from 94 jurisdictions.
- The CRS, developed at the G20’s request and approved by the OECD Council in 2014, was amended in 2023 to expand its scope to cover new digital financial products. The first exchanges under the amended CRS will take place in September 2027.
- The workshops covered key implementation components, including domestic and international legal frameworks, the new CRS XML Schema, and technical changes to the CRS, while also addressing practical considerations and interactive discussions on implementation challenges.
- The Secretariat will continue to support jurisdictions through tailored guidance and implementation assistance ahead of the first exchanges in September 2027.
- Find more information here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.