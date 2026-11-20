This edition of the Tax Bulletin highlights important developments in global tax, indirect tax, customs and global mobility that may affect multinational groups, cross-border traders, treasury structures, employers and businesses operating in or through Southern Africa. The updates point to a common trend: tax and regulatory compliance is becoming more data-driven, more operational and more dependent on coordinated input from tax, finance, legal, HR, systems and business teams. Organisations should use the implementation windows to strengthen governance, test data readiness, review contractual protections and ensure that decision-makers understand the commercial impact of emerging tax obligations.

At a glance:

This bulletin covers South Africa’s first Global Minimum Tax filing season, proposed refinements to the CFC and DTMC currency translation rules, SARS’ Advance Pricing Agreement pilot programme, indirect tax and carbon tax proposals, Botswana’s Customs Amendment Act, 2026 and Phase II of South Africa’s Trusted Employer Scheme.

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