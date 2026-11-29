On 19 November 2026, millions of gamers will disappear into the fictional streets of Vice City. Some may also disappear from their workplaces.

Grand Theft Auto VI (“GTA VI”) is arguably the most anticipated video game launch in history. Thirteen years after GTA V, anticipation is extraordinary. Market research points to exceptional demand and a launch that could dominate popular culture. But beyond the excitement lies a serious question for employers, IT service providers and their customers: what happens when the world’s biggest video game launch meets contractual obligations in the real world?

Gaming is serious business

Gaming is a major global entertainment industry enjoyed by people of all ages, including working professionals. And problematic gaming is not imaginary. The World Health Organization recognises gaming disorder, although it affects only a small proportion of gamers. The distinction matters: enjoying a game, even enthusiastically, is not the same as having an addiction.

Employer beware

Nevertheless, global surveys suggest that substantial numbers of employees plan to take leave (even “sick” leave) around the launch date. For most businesses, the issue will not be addiction but the more ordinary risks of overlapping leave, tired employees, distraction and reduced productivity.

When gaming meets service levels

Imagine a managed services provider responsible for a bank’s critical systems. It has promised round-the-clock support, specified incident response times and minimum service availability. Several specialists book leave for launch week; others arrive exhausted after playing through the night. An incident that should have been resolved promptly now takes hours.

The consequences could include downtime, missed service levels, service credits, contractual claims and reputational damage. Similar issues may affect software developers, cybersecurity teams, systems integrators and providers working against tight implementation deadlines.

Customers are not contracting for the availability of particular employees’ attention. They are contracting for outcomes and services, even during major cultural events.

A different risk: the download itself

Absenteeism is only half the story. GTA VI could also place pressure on telecommunications and company networks as large numbers of users download the game or subsequent updates.

Reports have suggested an initial download of around 210 GB, although Rockstar Games has not officially confirmed the file size. Even using a purely illustrative 200 GB download, ten people downloading the game would transfer about two terabytes of data. That is a meaningful volume on a shared connection, particularly if several downloads happen simultaneously.

Pre-loading is scheduled to begin on 12 November, a week before release. This may spread demand over several days, but popular download windows and launch-day patches could still create spikes. Internet service providers, mobile and fixed-line networks, and content-delivery infrastructure may experience localised congestion depending on available capacity and traffic management.

Corporate networks face a more immediate concern. Employees using workplace Wi-Fi, guest networks or company internet connections to download games could consume bandwidth needed for video meetings, customer-facing applications, cloud services, remote access and business-critical operations. A particularly large transfer may also exhaust data allowances or trigger additional connectivity costs.

This is not a prediction of a nationwide network failure. It is a reason for sensible capacity planning, acceptable-use policies, download restrictions where appropriate, traffic prioritisation and monitoring of unusual bandwidth consumption. Companies should also distinguish between personal gaming traffic and legitimate business demand before taking action.

Sorry, GTA VI is not force majeure

Could an IT service provider invoke force majeure if gaming-related absenteeism, reduced productivity or network congestion prevents it from meeting its obligations? Ordinarily, no.

Under South African law, force majeure depends primarily on the wording of the contract, with common-law principles of supervening impossibility potentially relevant. The launch date has been known well in advance. Ordinary staffing shortages, poor resource planning and avoidable capacity constraints are generally business risks to manage, not extraordinary events that excuse performance.

Even a clause referring to labour disruption or telecommunications failure would require careful consideration of causation, prevention, mitigation and the precise contractual wording. A genuine third-party network outage may raise different issues from employees saturating a company’s own connection with personal downloads.

In short, losing your lead developer to Vice City is not the same as losing your data centre to a natural disaster.

Game on. Contracts still apply.

IT providers should plan leave cover, maintain incident-response capacity and test business-continuity arrangements. Customers should ask how critical services will remain staffed and available. Both should consider network capacity, reasonable usage controls and clear responsibility for meeting service levels.

Employers should respect legitimate leave and approach genuine health concerns appropriately. The objective is planning, not policing hobbies.

GTA VI may break entertainment records and change how some people spend their free time. But cultural excitement does not suspend commercial commitments. Enjoy Vice City - just make sure the real-world systems keep running.