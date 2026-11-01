Consider It Signed? Contract Formation Risks When Emojis Do The Talking

A thumbs-up on a WhatsApp thread, or a quick emoji sent to close out a negotiation, now regularly stands in for words like “agreed” and “noted” in business communication. Courts are increasingly being asked to determine what that shorthand means, and an emoji can carry legal weight even when the sender never meant it to. South African contract law requires consensus rather than a particular form, so whether an agreement is enforceable generally does not depend on how it was expressed. The Electronic Communications and Transactions Act, 2002 (“ECTA”) reinforces this for the digital context: section 11 gives data messages the same legal recognition as any other communication, and section 13 defines an electronic signature broadly enough to capture data a user intends to serve as one. Neither provision was drafted with emojis in mind, yet neither excludes them.

What the case law says

The leading example is South West Terminal Ltd v Achter Land & Cattle Ltd, 2023 SKKB 116, where a Canadian court found that a farmer’s , sent in reply to a photographed grain contract, constituted valid acceptance and bound him to deliver the flax. The court did not treat the emoji as meaningful in isolation, but had regard to the parties’ course of dealing, in which the same two individuals had previously confirmed contracts by texting “looks good” or “yup”. An objective bystander familiar with that pattern would have understood the thumbs-up in the same way.

An emoji is assessed like any other conduct in contract law: objectively, in context and against how the parties have dealt with each other before. No South African court has yet ruled on this issue, but the same objective test for contract formation, together with the recognition afforded to electronic communications under the ECTA, may suggest that a South African court could well reach a similar outcome.

Where the ambiguity compounds

Emojis are not meaningless in law. The issue is that people read them differently. Even the thumbs-up shows a generational divide, with some readers taking it as a neutral acknowledgement and others as dismissive. A supplier who sends a in response to a revised quote may think they have simply confirmed receipt. The counterparty may reasonably think a deal has been struck. Once a dispute is litigated, the sender’s private intention is not the test, and an honestly meant acknowledgement may still be found to constitute acceptance. The risk is greatest where procurement, sales or relationship teams settle commercial points over WhatsApp or Slack, often without a clear sense of who has authority to bind the business, or at what point consensus was actually reached.

Marketing device, not contract term

Some businesses use emojis to drive engagement in promotions, for example inviting customers to comment with an emoji to select which door of an online advent calendar opens next. That is fine in competition rules. The insurance policy, subscription agreement or service contract itself should still be drafted in ordinary legal language, because the ambiguity that makes emoji engaging in a competition is precisely what makes them unsuitable for defining rights, exclusions or price.

Practical safeguards

Contract wording: Extend entire agreement and non-variation clauses expressly to electronic and informal communications, reducing (though not eliminating) the risk that a stray emoji is later relied upon as amending or accepting a formal contract.

Internal authority: Set out in writing which staff members may conclude agreements over informal channels, and which platforms are treated as capable of doing so.

Course of dealing: Bear in mind that a pattern of accepting informal confirmations, emoji included, may become the context in which a court later reads a future ambiguous message.

Record-keeping: Retain full message threads, not merely final confirmations, for anything commercially material, since courts have regard to context and not only the final message.

Looking ahead

Emoji-related contract disputes are a small but growing area of law, and informality is no shield against a court finding agreement. As negotiations continue to migrate onto messaging platforms, an emoji sent at the point where agreement is expected may well be read as agreement, whatever the sender meant. There is no need to formalise every WhatsApp exchange, but businesses should be deliberate about which channels and which people can bind them.

Our team can assist with reviewing contract wording for informal-channel risk, advising on internal communication policies, and assessing specific exchanges before an emoji-based dispute arises.