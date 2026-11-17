A service level agreement typically promises a defined level of performance and, where that level is missed, a service credit: a pre-agreed reduction in the fees payable. Suppliers frequently go a step further and propose that service credits be the customer's "sole and exclusive remedy" for any service level failure. In a negotiation, this can appear to be a minor drafting point. In practice, it may determine whether a customer that suffers a serious outage recovers a fraction of a monthly fee, or something closer to its actual loss. For customers procuring critical technology services, from cloud hosting and managed services to connectivity and outsourced IT, the clause merits closer attention than it often receives.

What service credits are for

Service credits work well as an automatic, low-friction remedy for minor or moderate dips in performance. The customer does not need to prove or quantify its loss, and the supplier has a financial incentive to keep performance on track. The supplier will argue it has priced its risk around a capped exposure, often in the region of 5% to 15% of monthly fees, and wishes to avoid compensating the same failure twice. Those arguments carry weight for routine service dips. They carry considerably less where a failure is prolonged, repeated or exposes the customer to regulatory or third-party risk.

Why customers should be cautious

Loss and fees are not linked: Credits are calculated on the supplier's fee, not the customer's loss. A 10% credit on a ZAR500 000 monthly charge is ZAR50 000, while lost revenue, remediation costs and customer compensation following a significant outage may be many times that.

Exclusivity may reach further than damages: Read literally, an "exclusive" remedy may also exclude termination for material breach, step-in rights and claims under indemnities, leaving a customer with a persistently failing service and limited means of exit.

The incentive is capped: Once a monthly credit cap is reached, the supplier's financial incentive to restore service in that period largely falls away, often during the very outage the customer is most concerned about.

Practical safeguards

Damages reservation: State expressly that service credits are without prejudice to the customer's other rights, and that the customer may claim damages in lieu of credits in order to not fall foul of the Conventional Penalties Act.

Set-off: Provide that credits already paid are deducted from any damages awarded for the same failure, which addresses the supplier's double-recovery concern directly.

Thresholds: Where credits are accepted as the sole financial remedy for minor failures, provide that this falls away for critical service level failures, repeated failures (for example, three within any six-month period) or failures caused by wilful misconduct or gross negligence.

Termination and step-in: Preserve the right to terminate for cause, step in or transition to a replacement supplier where failures are persistent or critical.

Separate caps and carve-outs: Keep credits outside the general liability cap, and exclude data protection, confidentiality and indemnity claims from any sole remedy wording.

Looking ahead

Service credits remain a sensible mechanism for managing everyday performance and a supplier's interest in pricing certainty is legitimate, however, the customer should ensure that service credits are never its sole and exclusive remedy.

Our team can assist with reviewing service level, cloud and outsourcing agreements, negotiating remedies and liability provisions and assessing a customer's position following a service failure.