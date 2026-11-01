AI-assisted Cyberattacks: When Does POPIA Require Notification?

Cyberattacks are not new. What is changing is the speed, scale and sophistication at which they can be carried out.

Artificial intelligence ("AI") is increasingly being used by threat actors to generate convincing phishing messages, impersonate individuals, automate reconnaissance and accelerate parts of the attack lifecycle. Its most immediate impact is not necessarily to create entirely new forms of attack, but to increase the speed, scale, accessibility and personalisation of familiar techniques, sometimes with limited human intervention.

For South African businesses, this raises an important legal question: as the threat evolves, what does POPIA require organisations to do, and when must a security compromise be notified?

If the threat changes, does an organisation’s existing cybersecurity programme remain “reasonable”?

The Protection of Personal Information Act, 2013 ("POPIA") already requires organisations to be alert, responsive and adaptable. Section 19 provides that a responsible party must implement appropriate and reasonable technical and organisational measures to protect personal information against loss, damage, unauthorised destruction, and unlawful access to or processing of personal information. In doing so, responsible parties must have due regard to generally accepted information security practices and procedures, as well as any applicable industry or professional rules.

Importantly, section 19 does not contemplate security as a once-off exercise. Responsible parties must not only identify reasonably foreseeable internal and external risks and establish and maintain appropriate safeguards, but also regularly verify that those safeguards are effectively implemented, and ensure that they are continually updated in response to new risks or deficiencies. AI therefore does not create a new legal standard, but it may change what measures are reasonable in practice.

An organisation that designed its controls around conventional phishing may now face highly personalised messages generated at scale, while voice cloning and synthetic media can make impersonation more convincing. AI can also accelerate reconnaissance, vulnerability identification and data extraction. In response, organisations should revisit threat and risk assessments, strengthen identity verification for payment and sensitive-data requests, test incident-response procedures against compressed attack timelines, maintain appropriate access controls, multifactor authentication, monitoring and patching, and train personnel to recognise AI-enabled social engineering.

The legal question is therefore not whether an organisation could have predicted the precise form of an attack. It is whether it took appropriate and reasonable measures in light of reasonably foreseeable risks and can demonstrate that its safeguards, governance and response arrangements evolved as the risk environment changed.

When must an AI-assisted security compromise be reported?

Section 22 of POPIA requires a responsible party, where there are reasonable grounds to believe that personal information has been accessed or acquired by an unauthorised person, to notify the Information Regulator and, subject to the provisions of the Act, affected data subjects as soon as reasonably possible after discovery of the compromise.

An incident is not reportable merely because AI was used. Equally, the use of AI does not raise or lower the section 22 threshold. The relevant question is not how the compromise arose, who caused it or whether serious harm has already occurred, but whether there are reasonable grounds to believe that an unauthorised person accessed or acquired personal information. Organisations should therefore not wait for absolute proof of exfiltration before reporting.

Although notification must occur as soon as reasonably possible, POPIA allows time to establish the legitimate needs of law-enforcement authorities and to take measures reasonably necessary to determine the scope of the compromise and restore the integrity of the responsible party’s information system. Investigation and escalation processes should therefore be designed to reach and document the notification decision promptly. Any delay in notifying affected data subjects must fall within the circumstances permitted by section 22.

Under POPIA, the responsible party remains responsible for any required notification to the Information Regulator and affected data subjects. Operators nevertheless play a critical role, because the responsible party relies on them to detect and report compromises promptly. Contracts with cloud providers, managed-service providers, cybersecurity vendors and outsourced AI providers should accordingly contain clear incident-reporting, investigation and cooperation obligations.

The takeaway

Cybersecurity Awareness Month provides a timely reminder that cybersecurity is not a static compliance exercise. AI may make attacks faster, cheaper, more personalised and harder to detect, but it does not change where POPIA places responsibility.

Organisations do not need to deploy AI defensively simply because attackers are using it. They do, however, need to reassess whether their safeguards remain appropriate and reasonable, ensure that incident-response and operator-escalation processes keep pace with the threat landscape, and investigate suspected compromises promptly.

The enduring obligation is to protect personal information and, where the facts give rise to reasonable grounds to believe that it was accessed or acquired by an unauthorised person, to notify the Information Regulator and affected data subjects in accordance with section 22.