The Legal Risks Hidden in Your Shipment

Overseas sourcing can offer South African businesses competitive pricing, broader product ranges and stronger margins. Yet, amid negotiations with suppliers, shipping arrangements and customs clearance, one essential question is often overlooked:

Do I have the legal right to sell these goods in South Africa?

A product that is lawfully manufactured or sold overseas is not necessarily lawful to market locally. Intellectual property rights are territorial, and the supplier’s manufacture or sale of the goods will generally not protect the importer from an infringement claim in South Africa.

Clear the Brand Before You Commit

Before placing an order, confirm that the product name, logo, slogans and other trade marks may lawfully be used in South Africa. A mark used overseas is not automatically available here.

Trade mark clearance should include a search of the South African Trade Marks Register and practical marketplace investigations. Review online marketplaces, competitor products, industry websites and other relevant trade channels for conflicting marks or rights.

If the mark appears available, the brand proprietor, rather than a distributor or reseller, should seek registration in South Africa as early as possible. Registration can strengthen the proprietor’s position and its ability to act against competitors.

Skipping these checks may lead to infringement claims, delayed launches, unsaleable stock and an expensive rebrand.

When Packaging Gets Too Close: The Risk of Passing Off

The legal risk does not end with the product name or trade mark. An importer should also consider the product’s overall get-up including its packaging, colour scheme, layout, artwork, and other distinctive features.

Even where no registered trade mark is infringed, packaging that closely resembles that of an established competitor may give rise to a passing-off claim. South African law protects the reputation and goodwill that traders have built up in the marketplace, and legal action may follow where the overall presentation of a product is likely to lead consumers to believe that it is connected with another trader.

Importantly, it is not only the overseas manufacturer or supplier that may face legal action. A South African importer or distributor that imports, markets, distributes or sells the goods may itself be cited in infringement or passing-off proceedings. The fact that the branding or packaging was selected or supplied by an overseas supplier does not necessarily shield the local importer or distributor from liability.

Importers should therefore look beyond the Trade Marks Register and conduct practical marketplace checks. This may include reviewing supermarket shelves, online retailers, e-commerce platforms, industry publications and competitors’ websites to identify similar packaging or get-up already in use.

The key question is not simply whether the product name is available, but whether the overall commercial impression created by the product could cause consumers to believe that it originates from, or is associated with, an existing brand.

Do Not Overlook Labelling and Regulation

Intellectual property clearance is only part of the exercise. Imported goods must also comply with applicable regulatory, safety and labelling requirements.

Food packaging, for example, may need ingredient lists, allergen declarations, nutritional information, country-of-origin statements and other mandatory disclosures. Product-specific rules may also apply to cosmetics, medicines, chemicals and other regulated goods.

Non-compliance can result in border delays, enforcement action, market withdrawals or costly re-labelling.

What Getting It Wrong Can Cost

The purchase price and freight charges may be only the beginning. An intellectual property or regulatory dispute can quickly exceed the value of the shipment.

Goods may be detained or seized, sales interdicted and stock recalled. An importer may also have to destroy or repackage goods, rebrand an entire product line, pay damages and bear substantial legal costs.

The operational disruption may be just as damaging: launches are delayed, stock becomes unsellable and management time is diverted from the business.

Due Diligence Is Cheaper Than a Dispute

Before committing to an import, businesses should:

conduct trade mark clearance searches;

review the brand, packaging and overall get-up;

investigate the South African marketplace;

confirm regulatory and labelling compliance; and

obtain legal advice.

These checks involve an upfront cost, but that cost is usually modest compared with litigation, a product withdrawal or a full rebrand.

Import the Product, Not the Lawsuit

Importing can create valuable commercial opportunities, but the legal position should be assessed before the order is placed, not after the goods arrive. Early clearance of the trade mark, packaging and regulatory requirements can prevent a promising shipment from becoming an expensive dispute.

Before placing your next order, ask:

Am I importing a product or am I importing a lawsuit?

The answer may determine whether the venture delivers a profit or a costly lesson.