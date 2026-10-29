When Do CCMA Awards Prescribe? The Situation Where An Arbitration Award Is Not Subject To Review By A Court

The law relating to the prescription of labour arbitration awards has evolved significantly over the past decade. The Constitutional Court’s fractured decision in Myathaza v Johannesburg Metropolitan Bus Services (SOC) Ltd t/a Metrobus [2017] 38 ILJ 527 (CC) created uncertainty as to whether the Prescription Act 68 of 1969 (Prescription Act) applies to arbitration awards issued under the Labour Relations Act 66 of 1995 (LRA). Subsequent decisions have clarified much of the uncertainty, particularly where review proceedings have been instituted. However, important distinctions remain between awards that are subject to review in the Labour Court and those that are not.

At a glance

The law relating to the prescription of labour arbitration awards has evolved significantly over the past decade.

In Ramatapa v Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority [2026] ZALCJHB 239 (7 August 2026), the arbitration award was not subject to review and the employer failed to give effect to the award. This gave rise to the employees seeking to hold the employer in contempt of a certified arbitration award, while the employer argued that the arbitration award prescribed.

Until a higher court definitively determines the no-review question, award creditors should not assume that inaction carries no risk merely because Ramatapa favours a 30-year period.

This issue arose in the case of Ramatapa v Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority [2026] ZALCJHB 239 (7 August 2026), where the arbitration award was not subject to review and the employer failed to give effect to the award. This gave rise to the employees seeking to hold the employer in contempt of a certified arbitration award. The employer argued that the arbitration award prescribed.

The starting point: Myathaza

In Myathaza, the Constitutional Court was evenly divided on whether the Prescription Act applies to labour claims and arbitration awards which were subject to review. One group of judges, led by Jafta J, held that the Prescription Act does not apply to LRA disputes. Another group of judges, led by Froneman J, concluded that the Prescription Act does apply, but that the institution of review proceedings interrupts prescription. Despite the differing reasoning, the court unanimously held that the employee’s award had not prescribed.

The position where no review proceedings are instituted

The authorities are unclear. In Motsoaledi v Mabuza [2019] 40 ILJ 117 (LAC), the Labour Appeal Court applied Froneman J’s reasoning in Myathaza and held that publication of the statutory award brought the interrupted prescription of the underlying claim to an end and gave rise to a new 30-year period applicable to a judgment debt. By contrast, National Union of Mineworkers obo Majebe v Civil and General Contractors [2021] JOL 49619 (LAC), later described an award for reinstatement and back pay as itself a “debt” under the Prescription Act and considered it artificial to distinguish the claim from the award. Majebe, however, concerned an award that had been taken on review and was decided on the basis that prescription remained interrupted while that review was pending.

More recently, in SAMWU obo Koopman v City of Cape Town [2025] 46 ILJ 1132 (LAC), the Labour Appeal Court noted the differing authorities on whether an award not subject to a review prescribes after three or 30 years, but decided the appeal on a different basis and expressly left the question of prescription unresolved.

Ramatapa concerned five employees who had referred an unfair-discrimination dispute under sections 6 and 10 of the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 (EEA) to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA). On 10 November 2020, the arbitrator found that the Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority (PPRA) had unfairly discriminated against them. The award directed the PPRA to pay each employee R30,000, place them on the more favourable basic-plus-benefits remuneration structure with retrospective effect from 1 November 2020, and take steps to prevent similar discrimination. The PPRA paid the compensation but did not implement the remuneration-structure relief. The award was certified by the CCMA on 30 March 2021. Mr Ramatapa later instituted contempt proceedings, in which the PPRA contended that the award was a debt that had prescribed after three years on 10 November 2023 and was therefore no longer enforceable.

Harvey J found that the authorities did not establish a three-year prescription period for an award. The court drew a conceptual distinction between the underlying statutory labour claim and the award that finally determines it. On the approach in Myathaza, subsequently endorsed in Food and Allied Workers’ Union obo Gaoshubelwe v Pieman’s Pantry (Pty) Limited [2018] 39 ILJ 1213 (CC), it is the underlying unfair dismissal or unfair labour practice claim that is the “debt” subject to a three-year period. Referral of that claim to the CCMA (or a bargaining council) interrupts prescription, and the interruption continues until the statutory process has been concluded. Where there is no review, the award concludes the arbitration and, following Mabuza, gives rise to the 30-year prescription period applicable to a judgment debt.

In reaching that conclusion, Harvey J treated the position in Majebe that the award itself was a debt as not binding because the issue in Majebe was whether the pending review had interrupted prescription. The court held that the observation did not displace Mabuza, particularly because Majebe did not expressly consider Mabuza’s treatment of an unreviewed award. Ramatapa also relied on the forum-parity rationale expressed by Froneman J in Myathaza: labour disputes allocated to statutory arbitration and those allocated to adjudication in the Labour Court vindicate labour rights, and the allocation between fora is pragmatic rather than substantive. It would therefore be anomalous for the final determination of a claim by the CCMA (or a bargaining council) to prescribe after three years while a Labour Court judgment determining equivalent rights enjoys a 30-year period.

Harvey J also rejected reliance on section 145(9) of the LRA as proof that an award is itself a three-year debt merely because the subsection refers to prescription “in respect of the award”. The court held that the wording can be read consistently with Myathaza and Pieman’s Pantry as referring to the underlying statutory claim finally determined by the award. The court accordingly concluded that the award issued in Ramatapa’s favour had not prescribed.

Because the point was not argued, Harvey J assumed without deciding that an unfair discrimination claim under the EEA is, like a claim under the LRA, a “debt” for purposes of the Prescription Act. That qualification is material. Although it is not difficult to reconcile that claims under the LRA and unfair discrimination claims under the EEA bear the same nature with regards to prescription.

Ramatapa thus supplies an answer to the no-review question. An unreviewed statutory arbitration award finally determines the underlying claim and attracts the 30-year prescription period applicable to a judgment debt. It also sharpens, rather than eliminates, the tension in the authorities.

Mabuza directly addressed an unreviewed award and favoured 30 years; Majebe used broader language characterising an award as a debt, but did so in a materially different reviewed-award context; and Koopman left the issue open.

The precise status and prescription period of an unreviewed statutory award therefore remain insufficiently settled and await definitive determination by a higher court.

Adding to the uncertainty, certification remains distinct from the question of the applicable prescription period. Mabuza held that an application for certification does not interrupt prescription because it is not a process claiming payment of the debt and need not be served on the debtor. Certification therefore does not itself stop prescription or determine whether the applicable period is three or 30 years.

Practical takeaways

According to Ramatapa, read with Mabuza, publication of an unreviewed statutory arbitration award concludes the interrupted statutory process and the award attracts the 30-year prescription period applicable to a judgment debt. That conclusion is persuasive but should not be treated as the final word: Majebe’s broader language creates tension, Koopman left the question undecided, and no definitive appellate judgment has yet resolved a direct prescription challenge focused squarely on the status of an unreviewed statutory award.

Until a higher court definitively determines the no-review question, award creditors should not assume that inaction carries no risk merely because Ramatapa favours a 30-year period.

The present gap lies not in the scenario where an award is subject to a review (and interruption is now established), but in the position once an award is published and the arbitration ends and no review follows thereafter.