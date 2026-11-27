Weir Minerals Africa (Pty) Ltd v National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa and others [2025] 12 BLLR 1286 (LC)

Summary

In a recent Labour Court judgment, the Court confirmed that the dismissal of union shop stewards for distributing an intimidating WhatsApp message to employees was substantively fair. The Court set aside an arbitration award that had reinstated the employees, holding that the arbitrator had relied on a non-existent apology to justify a lesser sanction. The judgment provides important guidance on workplace intimidation, the limits of union conduct, and the relevance of remorse in sanction decisions.



Key facts

Two union shop stewards employed by Weir Minerals Africa (Pty) Ltd circulated a WhatsApp message to employees urging them to “stop mpimping” and warning against working “hand in hand with supervisors” to report misconduct. The message suggested that employees who reported wrongdoing would be exposed and implied retaliation.

The employees refused to distance themselves from the message during disciplinary proceedings and declined to plead. They were dismissed for gross misconduct relating to intimidation and breach of the duty of good faith.



At arbitration, the commissioner accepted that the rule had been breached but found the dismissal substantively unfair, largely on the basis that the employees had been offered an opportunity to apologise and that this indicated the possibility of a continued employment relationship. Reinstatement without retrospective effect was ordered.



Issues before the Labour Court

The Labour Court was required to determine whether the arbitrator’s finding on sanction was one that a reasonable decision-maker could reach, in particular whether an offer to apologise, in the absence of any apology actually being made, could justify a finding that dismissal was too harsh, and whether the arbitrator had properly assessed the impact of intimidating language in the workplace.



The Court’s findings

The Court held that the arbitrator’s reasoning was fundamentally flawed. An opportunity to apologise is merely the start of a conciliatory process; without an actual apology and evidence of remorse, it cannot support a conclusion that the employment relationship remains sustainable.



The Court emphasised the historical and contextual meaning of the word “mpimpi”, describing it as patently threatening and calculated to induce fear. The use of such language was incompatible with a safe workplace, particularly where it discourages employees from reporting misconduct.



The employees’ continued failure to acknowledge wrongdoing or show remorse supported the conclusion that the trust relationship had broken down. A clean disciplinary record, on its own, was insufficient to mitigate the seriousness of the misconduct.



Why this matters for employers

This judgment reinforces that intimidating conduct, even when framed as union communication, can justify dismissal. Union status does not shield employees from the consequences of misconduct, and arbitrators may not speculate about hypothetical remorse when assessing sanction. Where employees refuse to acknowledge wrongdoing, dismissal may be justified notwithstanding an otherwise clean disciplinary record.