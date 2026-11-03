The Court Will Not Allow A Director’s Removal If It Becomes A Fait Accompli

In a recent judgment handed down in the High Court of South Africa, Gauteng Division, Johannesburg, in Rogerio Alberto Silva Thomaz v Paulo Alberto Silva Thomaz and 14 Others the Court was called upon to decide an urgent application for interim interdictory relief pending an application under section 163 of the Companies Act 71 of 2008 (“Companies Act”).

The interdictory relief related to a shareholders meeting of Serra Empowerment Holdings (Pty) Ltd (“SE Holdings”) cited as the seventh respondent, convened for 26 August 2026 to consider an ordinary resolution removing Rogerio Alberto Silva Thomaz (“Rogerio”), as a director of SE Holdings. Rogerio and Paulo Alberto Silva Thomaz (“Paulo”) are brothers who are embroiled in a family dispute over the governance and control of a group of family-owned entities . The issue before the court was whether the proposed removal of Rogerio should be restrained temporarily pending the outcome of the section 163 proceedings, so that the court hearing those proceedings is not presented with an altered governance position resulting in the removal of Rogerio.

Serra Empowerment NPC (the sixth respondent – “Serra NPC”) is the sole shareholder of SE Holdings. Rogerio and Paulo are presently directors of both Serra NPC and SE Holdings. Paulo alleges that he has been authorised to exercise Serra NPC’s shareholder voting rights in SE Holdings, but the extent and proper use of that authority is disputed.

During March 2025, Rogerio instituted proceedings under section 163 of the Companies Act alleging that there is a sustained pattern of exclusion from management, information and decision making in the family enterprise. Paulo denies oppression and contends that this application concerns the ordinary and lawful exercise of Serra NPC’s statutory power under section 71(1) of the Companies Act. On 11 August 2026, Rogerio received notice of the SE Holdings shareholders’ meeting scheduled for 26 August 2026 and the proposed removal resolution. The notice afforded him an opportunity to make representations before the vote. Paulo alleges that the statutory and procedural requirements have been observed and that this application is an impermissible attempt to entrench Rogerio in office.

On 14 August 2026, Rogerio’s attorneys sent a detailed request for information wherein they challenged the authority to procure and vote for the removal of Rogerio, requested identified corporate records, and sought undertakings that the meeting and removal would not proceed. On 19 August 2026, the requested undertakings were refused. This urgent application was prepared after it became evident that Paulo refused to furnish the information requested.

Paulo contended that his authority is broad and relies upon a written resolution confirming it. Rogerio alleges that he is unable to ascertain what was discussed and how the resolution came to be finalised because: the resolution had been requested before litigation but was produced only with the answering affidavit; his mother’s presence on the SE Holdings board does not preserve his own ability to participate, to obtain information and exercise oversight; and the minute of the meeting where the resolution was taken was not furnished.

The court was required to determine whether:

Rogerio’s departure from the ordinary forms, service and time period should be condoned; and

Rogerio had established the requirements for an interim interdict including a prima facie right (though open to some doubt), a reasonable apprehension of irreparable harm, a balance of convenience favouring the grant of relief, and the absence of a satisfactory alternative remedy.

Central to the dispute was the tension between the sole shareholder’s statutory power to remove a director under section 71(1) of the Companies Act and Rogerio’s right not to have that power exercised in a manner that was oppressive or unfairly prejudicial, while section 163 proceedings were pending.

Urgency

The court analysed the legal principles applicable to the condonation of Rogerio’s departure from the ordinary court rules and time periods. Rogerio had the onus of proving a case of extreme urgency and a full explanation for every material period of delay which explanation was provided by Rogerio.

The court accordingly found that Rogerio had not been inactive and had taken reasonable steps to resolve the matter through the comprehensive challenge, request for documents and undertakings sought by his attorneys before resorting to litigation. It was only on 19 August 2026, when the position was finally known that the timetable was necessarily compressed.

The one-day interval between the refusal and the preparation of the papers was explained adequately. Paulo filed a substantial answer, Rogerio replied and the issues were fully argued. What is more, is that the compressed timetable was dictated by the meeting date selected by Paulo.

If Rogerio is removed before the matter can be heard in the ordinary course, a later order or damages award cannot recreate the board meetings at which he was absent, the information was not contemporaneously received, the questions not asked, or the oversight not exercised.

Reinstatement, if eventually competent and justified, would operate prospectively. That is why relief in due course may not be substantial in relation to the period of exclusion. The imminent and concrete event is removal from the SE Holdings board, and that was sufficient for present purposes.

The urgency was not self-created because the immediate urgency was the convening of the meeting and the refusal to preserve the position pending judicial consideration. Rogerio acted with the expedition reasonably possible after that refusal. The court accordingly held that Rogerio’s application was sufficiently urgent and the departure from the rules was accordingly condoned.

Merits and compliance with the requirements for an interim interdict

The court drew on the persuasive authority of Gelderblom and Others v Sandown Bay Fishing Company (Pty) Ltd and Others and the judgment in Lebra Development (Pty) Ltd and Others v Bester and Others in making its decision.

In Gelderblom, the court held that: proposed board removals were inextricably linked to pending section 163 relief; an asserted absence of an absolute right to remain a director did not answer a prima facie right not to be treated oppressively or unfairly prejudicially; and that removal before adjudication risked a fait accompli not readily undone.

Additionally, the applicants efforts to resolve the dispute before approaching court were also relevant to urgency. The resolution in this case concerned the board of SE Holdings itself; the NPC is its sole shareholder; and the person said to have initiated the process will exercise that shareholder’s vote.

Adoption is therefore highly probable even on the respondents version. Gelderblom supports the proposition that the statutory existence of a removal power under section 71(1) of the Companies Act does not end the enquiry and a court must examine the context, purpose and practical effect of its exercise while oppression proceedings, bearing directly on governance, are pending. That approach is consistent with, and does not displace, the ordinary interim-interdict test.

In Lebra, this court confirmed that management under section 66 of the Companies Act is collective; a director must be included in management to discharge the office’s fiduciary responsibilities; and exclusion at the time of decision-making is not cured merely by providing selected information or explanations afterwards. The court held that exclusion from management, followed by inadequate explanations was prejudicial and unfair.

The court rejected the argument that removing the director after he had instituted section 163 proceedings caused any oppression toward the director to cease and brought that litigation to an end. It held that, the timing of, and persistence with, removal after the application had been instituted and served, cast a cloud on the removers’ bona fides. The present case is at an earlier point in the same sequence: the Court is asked to intervene before the proposed resolution produces the very consequence considered in Lebra.

In this case, the court endorsed that reasoning and held that Rogerio’s removal during a live section 163 proceeding was not a neutral procedural event as it would deprive Rogerio of contemporaneous participation in board decisions, access to information, and the ability to exercise oversight. Rogerio’s pending removal changes him from a current participant in SE Holdings’ collective management into an excluded litigant seeking retrospective restoration (while depriving him of the ability and responsibility to deliberate, obtain board information and exercise oversight); alters the factual terrain on which the pending case must be decided; and risks perpetuating the very exclusion that the main proceedings allege.

It does not, by itself, prove oppression or bad faith, but its timing and persistence materially reinforce the prima facie case for preserving the position until the section 163 court can decide the issue.

The court was also satisfied that all four requirements for an interim interdict had been met.

Rogerio established a prima facie right (although open to doubt) sufficient for interim protection. The prima facie right is Rogerio’s right to seek effective protection against conduct alleged (in the main proceedings) to be oppressive or unfairly prejudicial, and to have that controversy adjudicated before a closely connected alteration of governance renders part of the claimed protection hollow.

Lebra makes clear that a post-institution removal does not extinguish the live section 163 controversy. The proposed removal would intensify the very exclusion from board participation and information of which Rogerio complains.

It is therefore inextricably connected to the pending dispute, even though it gives rise to an immediate statutory event not identified when the main papers were launched. Paulo’s reliance on legal compliance with section 71(1) is weighty but not dispositive. Procedural compliance may establish the machinery by which a shareholder can act; it does not finally determine whether the exercise of that power, in this context and for this purpose, is oppressive or unfairly prejudicial under section 163 of the Companies Act. That is a matter for the court hearing the main proceedings. There is also a genuine dispute over the authority under which Paulo acts.

The timing, persistence and structure of the proposed process nevertheless raises a prima facie Paulo is said to be Serra NPC’s representative, the person advancing the removal, the recipient of Rogerio’s representations and the person who will cast the sole shareholder’s vote.

The proposal was initiated and persisted with while the section 163 allegations concerning exclusion remain alive. They make the outcome practically foreseeable and link the process closely to the pending control dispute. The prima facie right must be assessed together with the remaining requirements and the limited nature of the order.

There is a reasonable apprehension of harm if interim relief is refused because of the concrete loss associated with SE Holdings. The threatened removal is imminent. If the sole shareholder adopts the proposed resolution, Rogerio’s office terminates and the practical incidents of that office cease. The harm relied upon is not merely the loss of title, remuneration or prestige. It is the loss, during the pendency of the main case, of contemporaneous participation in decisions, access to board information in that capacity, and the opportunity to question and oversee management. These incidents are time-sensitive.

Lebra illustrates why after-the-fact disclosure is not equivalent to inclusion at the time decisions are made. Minutes or documents supplied later cannot reproduce deliberation as it occurred or the influence that a director might lawfully have exercised before a decision was taken. A damages claim cannot value or restore that lost participation with any confidence.

A later challenge may yield reinstatement but cannot fully reverse intervening governance. The fact that Rogerio remains a director of the NPC is relevant but not a complete answer. The two entities have distinct boards, duties, records and decisions. Participation in the shareholder does not confer the same statutory access to, or deliberative role on, the board of its subsidiary.

As in Gelderblom, continued involvement elsewhere is of limited comfort when the threatened exclusion concerns the particular company central to the dispute.

The balance of convenience therefore favours preservation of the status quo, subject to the safeguards contained in the order.

If relief is refused, Rogerio will immediately lose the governance incidents described above and the court hearing the main case may confront an accomplished alteration. If relief is granted, Paulo’s prejudice is a temporary postponement of the sole shareholder’s proposed exercise of its power, not its extinction.

Paulo correctly submits that an open-ended restraint could interfere materially with corporate autonomy and bind the sole shareholder for an uncertain period. That risk is addressed by confining the order to the notified removal process, requiring diligent prosecution and permitting reconsideration by the court managing the section 163 case on good cause.

The order does not prohibit all future corporate action or confer permanent tenure. There is no evidence that retaining Rogerio as a director for this limited period will expose SE Holdings to immediate operational danger. Paulo’s complaints about his conduct may be placed before the Commercial Court and may support an application to vary or discharge the restraint. On the present papers, the reversible inconvenience of delay is outweighed by the irreversible quality of Rogerio’s exclusion in the interim.

The proposed supplementation of the existing section 163 proceedings is the appropriate forum for final relief. Interim preservation enables that remedy to remain effective; it does not supplant it. Rogerio has shown the absence of a satisfactory alternative to temporary interdictory relief. Rogerio could make representations at the meeting and, after removal, attack the resolution or supplement his section 163 case. Those are legal remedies, but the question is whether they are satisfactory in the circumstances. They would operate only after the loss of office and would not preserve participation in the meantime.

A damages claim is still less adequate. The essential prejudice is not readily reducible to money. Nor does the opportunity to make representations provide effective protection where Paulo, the proposed remover, controls the sole shareholder vote and has declined to defer the process pending adjudication.

The court accordingly exercised its discretion to restrain Paulo and the respondents from proceeding with, implementing, or registering Rogerio’s removal under the 11 August 2026 notice pending the determination of Rogerio’s application under section 163 of the Companies Act or further order of the court. Costs were also awarded to Rogerio on Scale B for the following reasons: the urgency was not self-created; the opposition required determination of the merits of interim relief; and following the ordinary rule Paulo should pay the costs, including the costs of one counsel, on Scale B.

Conclusion

This judgment is a timely reminder that the statutory power to remove a director is not absolute in its exercise. Where oppression proceedings are pending, courts will scrutinise the timing and purpose of a proposed removal and may intervene to preserve the status quo. Practitioners advising on corporate governance disputes should be alert to the risk that removing a director mid-litigation may be viewed not as an exercise of shareholder autonomy, but rather as an attempt to present the court with a fait accompli (situation that would require undue hardship in order to reverse) — a strategy the courts are increasingly unwilling to countenance.