ARTICLE · 29 OCTOBER 2026
《金诚同达金融专刊》第17期发布
Jincheng Tongda & Neal
JINCHENG TONGDA & NEAL (JT&N) was founded in Beijing in 1992. JT&N has distinguished itself as a...View firm profile
This article examines two critical developments in Chinese financial law: the legal characterization and applicable rules for standby letters of credit governed by UCP600, and a comprehensive analysis of the proposed Insurance Law amendments released in September 2026. The pieces explore how Chinese courts currently handle standby credit instruments inconsistently, and detail the four major reform directions in the draft Insurance Law revisions.
1. 当备用信用证约定适用UCP时的定性和法律适用问题
本文围绕约定适用 UCP600 的备用信用证的定性与法律适用展开探讨。当前我国司法裁判标准尚未统一：部分法院尊重当事人意思自治，将其识别为信用证，适用信用证纠纷司法解释；也有法院仅凭担保功能将其认定为保函，甚至按从属性担保审理，有违当事人缔约本意；还有裁判未查明适用规则便直接按普通债权债务处理。对备用信用证的不同定性，会直接影响保证金优先权等关键事项的裁判结果，凸显统一裁判识别标准的现实必要性。（点击此处阅读详情）
2.《保险法》迎来系统性修订：征求意见稿四大要点解读
作者：师晓燕 余华良
本文解读 2026 年 9 月发布的《保险法（修订草案征求意见稿）》，该征求意见稿尚未正式立法，落地仍需时日。修订围绕四大方向展开：完善保险合同制度，扩张提示说明义务，增设视为承保、保单贷款等规则，强化保险消费者权益保护；落实股东穿透监管，提高注册资本门槛，健全审慎经营与保险资金运用监管；丰富监管工具，构建早期纠正、重组、接管衔接的风险处置体系；大幅提升罚款幅度，拓宽追责主体，强化机构及相关个人违法责任，回应保险业现实监管痛点。（点击此处阅读详情）
注：原文首发于 2026 年 9 月 16 日威科先行公众号，经授权转载。
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