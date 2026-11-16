After The Consultation: Where Is ASX Heading On Corporate Governance?

Consultation on ASX's proposed fifth edition of the Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations closed on 14 September 2026. With the Advisory Group on Corporate Governance now considering stakeholder feedback before making its recommendations to the ASX Board, it is a useful time to take stock of what the proposed changes could mean for listed entities and their boards.

While much of the initial attention has focused on individual changes to board independence, diversity, culture and remuneration, ASX's consultation materials and recent roadshow suggest a broader theme: a shift away from prescription and 'box-ticking', towards principles, outcomes and considered board judgement.

That does not necessarily mean less work for boards. In some respects, the proposed framework may place greater emphasis on boards being able to explain and defend their governance choices, particularly where they adopt an approach different from an ASX Recommendation.

With the dust now settling on the consultation process, we look at the key changes and, perhaps more importantly, what ASX's direction of travel could mean in practice for listed entities.

Key takeaways

Greater emphasis on board judgement: The proposed fifth edition retains the eight core Principles and 'if not, why not' approach, but places greater importance on how boards explain their governance decisions.

Changes to board composition and oversight: Proposed reforms cover board skills, director independence, diversity and succession planning, with a stronger focus on organisational culture.

New remuneration considerations: Boards may need to review executive remuneration arrangements, including mechanisms for adjusting performance-based outcomes downwards.

Time to review existing arrangements: Listed entities should consider whether their governance practices align with the proposed changes and whether they can clearly explain their decisions to investors.

A shift towards principles-based corporate governance

The current framework is not being abandoned. ASX has retained the eight core Principles and reaffirmed the ‘if not, why not’ approach, recognising that governance arrangements appropriate for a large, established company may not suit a smaller listed entity or an entity at a different stage of development.

Under the approach, an entity can choose not to follow a particular Recommendation, provided it explains why and identifies the alternative arrangements it has adopted to satisfy the relevant Principle.

As Advisory Group Chair Dr Philip Lowe emphasised during the roadshow, this flexibility places greater importance on the quality of the explanation given by a listed entity. ‘If not, why not’ should not be treated as an exemption from good governance. Boards adopting an alternative approach will need to explain why it is appropriate for their circumstances and how it achieves the intended outcome.

This may be particularly important for smaller listed entities. The proposed framework recognises that governance practices need to be proportionate to an entity's size, ownership, maturity and circumstances, while maintaining the expectation that the underlying Principles apply across the ASX market.

Five key proposed changes to ASX corporate governance

While the overall framework remains largely unchanged, there are five key proposed changes that boards should be aware of.

1. Board skills move beyond the skills matrix

Under Principle 2, ASX proposes removing the recommendation that entities disclose a board skills matrix. Instead, boards would determine the mix of skills, knowledge and experience they require and disclose the outcome of that assessment. A skills matrix remains available as a tool but is moved to the explanatory material rather than being treated as the prescribed approach.

The distinction reflects a broader theme of the fifth edition: the tool should not become more important than the governance outcome it is intended to achieve.

2. A more judgement-based approach to director independence

The proposed changes also move away from some of the more prescriptive indicators of director independence.

In particular, ASX proposes removing the existing three-year period from the factors that may raise questions regarding independence. Instead, the focus would be on the board's assessment of whether the relevant interest, position or relationship actually affects the director's independence.

The threshold relevant to potential shareholder influence would also move from the 5 per cent Corporations Act substantial holding threshold to the 10 per cent ‘substantial shareholder’ threshold used in Chapter 10 of the ASX Listing Rules.

For boards, this potentially means more judgement, not less responsibility. Boards will need to be comfortable not only with their conclusion as to independence, but also with their ability to explain that conclusion to investors.

3. Board diversity remains broader than gender, but the existing gender target stays

ASX proposes retaining the existing objective for S&P/ASX 300 boards to comprise at least 30 per cent of each gender. The consultation paper says the target has materially improved representation, with ASX citing an increase in ASX 300 boards with more than 30 per cent female directors from 38 per cent in 2019 to 73 per cent in 2025.

The draft also broadens the discussion of diversity beyond gender to include diversity of skills, experience, background and perspectives. The proposed Recommendation would require disclosure of how diversity is incorporated into board succession planning.

4. Culture comes more squarely into the boardroom

Principle 3 receives one of the more substantive rewrites.

Rather than concentrating on whether particular governance policies exist, the proposed Principle focuses on how boards instil and reinforce a culture of acting lawfully, ethically and responsibly.

It elevates the board's role in approving organisational values and the code of conduct, receiving information about material breaches of key policies and overseeing whether culture remains consistent with the entity's values, strategy and risk appetite.

There is also a new focus on engagement with security holders and other stakeholders where those relationships are relevant to the entity's ability to create sustainable long-term value.

During the roadshow, ASX reinforced that it does not expect a single prescribed mechanism for measuring culture. Instead, the emphasis is on boards actively questioning management and having suitable mechanisms for monitoring culture.

5. Changes to executive and non-executive director remuneration

The draft introduces a recommendation that entities with performance-based senior executive remuneration have mechanisms allowing outcomes to be adjusted downwards ‘when appropriate’. This includes circumstances where new information emerges which would have produced a different remuneration outcome had it been known earlier.

For non-executive directors, the proposed position is that remuneration should ordinarily comprise fixed fees, paid in cash and/or shares or units, plus superannuation. Entities would also disclose their approach to non-executive director security ownership, although ASX does not propose mandating a minimum holding.

Importantly, ASX acknowledged during the roadshow that fixed remuneration may not suit every company, particularly some early-stage or cash-constrained businesses. Again, the emphasis would be on explaining the rationale where a different arrangement is adopted.

Simplifying ASX corporate governance reporting requirements

A substantial part of the proposed simplification comes involves removing Recommendations where Australian legislation or regulation now substantially covers the same subject matter.

These include aspects of workforce diversity reporting, whistleblower policies, anti-bribery and corruption policies, CEO/CFO financial statement declarations, security holder polls, electronic communications, environmental and social risk disclosure and aspects of remuneration.

This doesnot necessarily make those matters less important. Rather, ASX's position is that the Principles do not need to duplicate obligations already dealt with under legislation or regulation.

ASX also proposes simplifying Appendix 4G and is consulting on whether it could ultimately be further simplified or removed. Guidance Note 9 on disclosure of corporate governance practices and Guidance Note 10 on review of operations and activities are proposed to be retired.

What should ASX-listed entities do now?

Although the proposed fifth edition simplifies a number of areas, boards should not assume that this will mean less governance work.

If adopted substantially in its current form, the new framework will place greater weight on board judgement and the quality of an entity's governance narrative, particularly where an entity elects not to follow a Recommendation.

Listed entities should consider:

whether existing board processes genuinely support each underlying Principle, rather than simply satisfying the current Recommendation;

whether the board's assessment of its skills, experience and independence can be clearly explained and supported;

how the board monitors organisational culture and receives information enabling it to challenge management;

whether remuneration arrangements are consistent with the proposed recommendations, including mechanisms for downward adjustment of executive performance remuneration; and

whether existing corporate governance statements adequately explain the rationale for any departures from ASX Recommendations and the alternative governance arrangements adopted.

While the proposed framework may contain fewer prescriptive requirements, boards may need to exercise, document and communicate more judgement, not less.

What happens next?

The consultation has now closed. ASX's Advisory Group is scheduled to recommend changes to the ASX Limited Board in December 2026, with ASX's response to the consultation expected in the first quarter of 2027.

Under the proposed timetable, entities with a 30 June year-end would first report against the fifth edition for the financial year commencing 1 July 2027. Entities with a 31 December year-end would first report against it for the financial year commencing 1 January 2028.