The recently passed Corporations Amendment (Digital Assets Framework) Act 2026 (the Act) introduces the Australian Government’s new regulatory framework for digital asset platforms (DAPs) and tokenised custody platforms (TCPs) into the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act). It takes effect from 8 April 2027. The Act did not contain all of the detail needed to implement the regime, leaving a number of areas for ASIC to develop more detailed guidance and standards.

On 15 October 2026, ASIC released its consultation package containing Consultation Paper 392 Digital asset law reform implementation: Proposed standards and guidance (CP 392), together with draft standards and requirements, new regulatory guidance and proposed updates to Information Sheet 225 (INFO 225).

In the sections that follow, this article considers:

the draft asset-holding standards instrument;

the draft transactional and settlement standards instrument;

the draft financial requirements instrument;

ASIC’s proposed guidance; and

ASIC’s proposed updates to INFO 225.

The consultation closes on 27 November 2026.

Key dates

Date Milestone 27 November 2026 Submissions on CP 392 close. November 2026 to March 2027 ASIC reviews feedback, settles its guidance and finalises the instruments. ASIC may consult again if required. March 2027 ASIC expects to publish the final instruments and guidance. 8 April 2027 The Act commences. Licence applications open. 7 October 2027 The transition period ends. Existing entities must apply for an AFS licence or a licence variation by this date.

Background

The Act

The Act makes a number of changes to the Australian financial services regime, including inserting two new financial products into the Corporations Act:

DAPs: An operator that possesses digital tokens for a client, or for a client's nominee. The operator may hold the tokens as trustee or bailee, or must deal with the tokens on the client's instructions.

An operator that possesses digital tokens for a client, or for a client's nominee. The operator may hold the tokens as trustee or bailee, or must deal with the tokens on the client's instructions. TCPs: An operator holds an asset (other than money) for another person. The operator creates one digital token for each asset. The person who possesses the token can redeem the asset or direct its delivery.

If the facility meets both definitions, the facility is treated as a TCP only.

Each operator must:

hold an AFS licence to issue the platform;

have adequate platform rules;

comply with asset-holding standards and transactional and settlement standards (in addition to other AFS license obligations); and

give retail clients a DAP/TCP Guide and keep a voting policy, if the operator issues the platform to retail clients.

The Corporations Act makes compliance with the standards a civil penalty provision and treats them as a core obligation for the reportable situations regime.

The proposed standards and guidance

The Corporations Act does not set out specific operating rules for DAPs and TCPs. Instead, ASIC has been given the power to make the following standards and requirements:

asset-holding standards – requirements for possessing, safeguarding, record-keeping, reconciling, reporting on, and using the underlying assets of a DAP or TCP;

– requirements for possessing, safeguarding, record-keeping, reconciling, reporting on, and using the underlying assets of a DAP or TCP; transactional and settlement standards – requirements for facilitating, executing and settling transactions involving the underlying assets of DAPs (and, in some cases, TCPs); and

– requirements for facilitating, executing and settling transactions involving the underlying assets of DAPs (and, in some cases, TCPs); and financial requirements – solvency, asset and liquidity requirements imposed on DAP and TCP licensees and operators that must be satisfied to meet the core obligation to have adequate financial resources under s 912A(1)(d).

Alongside the standards, ASIC has proposed new regulatory guidance and changes to INFO 225. It acknowledges that its guidance will not answer every question and that entities will need to decide how to apply the standards and guidance.

ASIC's approach to the standards and regulatory guide

ASIC describes its approach as a "principles-based approach that focuses on regulatory outcomes rather than prescriptive operational requirements, where possible". Guided by its principle of "same activity, same risk, same regulation/regulatory outcome", ASIC has adapted its existing custody, market integrity and financial requirements for other financial service entities to DAPs and TCPs.

We set out below a high-level summary of the key items from the proposed standards, regulatory guidance and changes to INFO 225 and our insights.

The proposed asset-holding standards

The proposed asset-holding standards relate to asset holding or custody. ASIC describes this as "a key risk of operating a DAP and TCP". In keeping with its proposed approach to the standards (discussed above), ASIC has based the proposed standards on its existing custody instruments for investor directed portfolio services (IDPS) operators, custodial and depository service providers, responsible entities and MDA providers. This reflects the similarity of the risks shared between these custodial arrangements and to maintain consistency in the regulation of custodial arrangements. The standards are proposed to apply to all DAP and TCP operators, including custody-only operators. The asset-holding standards are proposed to apply alongside the client money and client property rules.

A summary of the key requirements in the draft instrument is set out below:

Topic Key requirements in the draft instrument Governance and records The operator must give clients the asset-holding platform rules before it first holds their assets.

The operator must give at least 28 days' written notice of material changes. The operator must publish material benefits it receives.

The operator must keep records for seven years in a form it can produce on insolvency. Use of client assets (e.g. staking and lending) The operator must disclose each use and obtain the client’s express authorisation.

The operator must not make participation a condition of holding assets and must let clients stop participating without withdrawing.

The operator must compensate clients for losses caused by its negligence or by unauthorised use. Permitted holding arrangements The operator must hold each asset on trust, under another arrangement that meets set conditions, or under the client property rules.

The operator must hold client money under the client money rules or otherwise on trust under Australian law. Other (non-trust) arrangements The arrangement must be legally effective and must protect client interests.

The arrangement must give "reasonably effective protection" if the operator or a custodian becomes insolvent. Foreign law The operator must record how any foreign law affects the arrangement, its enforceability and insolvency protection. Segregation, pooling and reconciliation The operator may use omnibus wallets and pooled accounts if its records attribute holdings to each client and a written policy supports the arrangement.

The operator must reconcile each business day.

The operator must correct any shortfall by the end of the second business day. Withdrawals The operator may restrict withdrawals only if the law requires it, if the restriction manages fraud, operational, cyber, sanctions or financial crime risk, or if the standards permit it.

The operator may charge a withdrawal fee but only for reasonable costs. Wallet and address information The operator must keep records of wallet structures and addresses for seven years.

The operator must report to ASIC within 10 business days after each quarter ends. Digital token identifiers The operator must use a unique identifier for each class of token and publish a list of identifiers.

The operator must use a recognised identifier, such as one under ISO 24165, if it is reasonably practicable. Third-party custodians The operator remains responsible for its custodians and sub-custodians.

The operator must assess, monitor and review each custodian at least every 13 months.

The operator must sign a written agreement with each custodian that contains set terms.

Key Insights

Domestic custody

Operators that use omnibus wallets, non-trust arrangements or foreign law arrangements will need to do more work to comply. For example, while the proposals do not require operators to hold assets in Australia, ASIC is seeking feedback on whether operators need emergency fallbacks such as emergency access to private keys if an overseas parent fails. The flexibility to hold assets overseas may come with operational risks for local responsible managers if emergency fallback arrangements are implemented by ASIC.

Client money

The draft standards require operators to hold client money on trust under Australian law. There is a concern in the industry that banks may refuse to provide client money accounts to operators. The Corporations Act requires ASIC to be satisfied that the standards give operators options for holding client money if a bank refuses services. The standards do not currently set out other options.

Wallet reporting

ASIC chose not to adopt rules on hot and cold wallet allocation or key management, considering that those rules conflict with a technology-neutral approach. Instead, ASIC is proposing quarterly reporting of wallet arrangements and wallet addresses however it is not yet clear whether deposit addresses are included. Large exchanges often create a separate deposit address for each client, so including these addresses would substantially increase reporting volumes. ASIC has not used quarterly wallet reporting as a supervisory tool before. We anticipate this will be a point of contention for large exchanges. ASIC is seeking feedback on this and states that it will consider the overall regulatory burden before it decides whether to implement this obligation.

Client Asset requirements

The use of client assets requirements will require operators to re-document their yield products. Operators may struggle to apply these rules where a protocol imposes its own lock-up or unbonding period.

The proposed transactional and settlement standards

The transactional and settlement standards relate to the facilitation, execution and settlement of transactions involving the underlying assets of DAPs, with some proposed requirements also applying to TCPs. They have been designed to address vertical integration. For example, a single DAP may act as broker, market maker, market operator and custodian. The standards draw on existing rules for dealing as agent, market making and operating a market, including the requirement in section 792A to operate a "fair, orderly and transparent" market.

It is expected that most DAP operators will need to comply with the transactional and settlement standards. However, the proposed standards will not apply to:

custody-only DAPs;

transactions in tokenised tangible property or certain tokenised physically settled derivatives; or

most of a TCP's operations.

Which obligations are proposed to apply to which model

Themes Key requirements Applies to Platform rules and benefits The operator must give clients the trading platform rules before their first order.

The operator must give 28 days' written notice of material changes.

The operator must publish material benefits it receives. All DAPs Record-keeping The operator must keep records of instructions, trading messages, timestamps, use of intervention rights and compliance for seven years. All DAPs Client instructions The operator must have adequate arrangements to accept and verify client instructions. All DAPs and TCPs Trade confirmations The operator must give written confirmation of each executed order. All DAPs Asset admission The operator must assess which tokens it admits and monitor them over time.

The operator must publish and notify any delisting decision.

The operator must continue trading for at least seven days after notice, if reasonably practicable. All DAPs Token issuance conflicts The operator must manage conflicts for tokens in which it or a related body corporate creates or has a financial interest. All DAPs Prohibition on principal trading The operator and its related bodies corporate must not trade as principal on the operator's own DAP or a related DAP.

The prohibition does not apply to agency orders or orders that the client instructs the operator to execute as principal. All DAPs No shelf space fees The operator must not accept a benefit for preferring one token over another in admission, removal, trading or marketing. All DAPs Fair, orderly and transparent matching The operator must have enough resources and resilient systems.

The operator must match orders without discretion and in time priority. DAPs that match orders Settlement The operator must keep fair and effective settlement arrangements and publish settlement disclosures. DAPs that match orders Best execution The operator must take reasonable steps to obtain the best outcome, keep access to at least two liquidity sources and publish best execution disclosures. Agency models, for orders not executed by order matching



Disclosure and transparency

The proposed standard also introduces disclosure and transparency requirements, such as:

Theme Proposed requirement Applies to Fee and benefit disclosure The operator must publish material benefits it receives or pays for its trading and settlement functions. All DAPs Third-party market making The operator must sign an enforceable agreement with each liquidity provider, monitor each provider and publish each provider's identity. All DAPs Pre-trade transparency The operator must publish order information in real time and free of charge. DAPs with an order book Post-trade transparency The operator must publish trade information in real time and free of charge. DAPs that match orders Trading information The operator must publish the last price, bid, offer, 24-hour high, low and volume, and trading status on its website free of charge. DAPs that match orders



Key Insights

Shelf space fee ban implications and uncertainty

As identified in the table above, ASIC is proposing a ban on operators accepting a benefit for preferring one token over another "in any manner (including admission, removal, trading and marketing)". Exchanges commonly charge listing fees and receive incentive payments and co-marketing support from token issuers. Many large global exchanges also issue their own native token. These exchanges use the token across their platforms, including through trading fee discounts, prominent placement and promotions. Exchanges will need to review listing fees, issuer incentives and native token promotions against the proposed shelf space fee ban.

The draft instrument allows an operator to accept a payment that covers its “reasonable costs” of providing trading and settlement functions for the token. CP 392 describes the ban as covering "any" benefit. We expect operators and ASIC to disagree on where cost recovery ends and a listing fee begins.

Transparency and best execution

In relation to transparency and best execution, ASIC is proposing not to adopt the market integrity rule that requires reporting of off-market transactions. Separately, operators that license market data may lose that revenue, as ASIC requires the data to be ‘free’.

Trading misconduct

Under the proposed standard, each DAP operator must:

prohibit conduct that interferes with the platform's integrity;

hold rights to restrict accounts, cancel orders and reverse transactions;

publish details of those rights; and

monitor trading for manipulation, abnormal pricing and errors.

An operator must notify ASIC if it suspends or terminates a client for prohibited conduct. Large platforms restrict accounts for fraud and scam reasons. Operators will want ASIC to clarify which suspensions they must report.

Ban on principal trading

As identified in the table above, ASIC is proposing a ban on operators trading as principal on their own DAP or a related DAP. Exchanges that use related entities to make markets or manage treasury may need to adjust their activities in light of this proposed prohibition.

Proposed financial requirements

The proposed financial requirements have two tiers: base requirements which apply to all licensees that provide financial services relating to DAPs and TCPs and additional requirements, including Net Tangible Assets (NTA), which only apply to licensees that issue a DAP or TCP.

Base Requirements - All DAP and TCP licensees

The following requirements are proposed to be imposed through licence conditions on operators, advisers and licensees that deal in a DAP or TCP:

solvency and positive net assets;

$50,000 in surplus liquid funds, if the licensee holds more than $100,000 in client money; and

adjusted surplus liquid funds of $50,000, plus 5% of adjusted liabilities between $1 million and $100 million, plus 0.5% of adjusted liabilities above $100 million, if the licensee trades with clients as principal.

Additional Requirements - DAP and TCP operators

In addition, DAP and TCP operators will also need to meet the following requirements:

prepare a 12-month cash flow projection and have its directors approve it each quarter;

hold cash of at least the greater of $200,000 and 50% of its required NTA;

hold liquid assets of at least 100% of its required NTA;

obtain an annual audit opinion; and

hold NTA under one of three models (see table below). ASIC will index the NTA amounts to CPI from 1 July 2027.

The three NTA models

Model 1 Model 2 Model 3 Concept Model 1 applies the IDPS requirements. Model 2 adds a lower amount for operators that hold no financial product assets. Model 3 sets a lower base and adds amounts for each activity. Third-party custody concession (all models) The operator holds the greatest of $200,000, 0.5% of average underlying assets (up to $7 million) and 10% of average revenue. The concession is the same as Model 1. The concession is the same as Model 1. Otherwise The operator holds the greater of $14 million and 10% of average revenue. The operator holds the greater of $7 million and 10% of average revenue if no underlying asset is a financial product. Otherwise, Model 1 applies. The operator holds the greater of $2 million, 0.5% of average underlying assets (up to $14 million) and 10% of average revenue. The operator adds set amounts for agency, trading venue and principal trading activities.

Key Insights

Comparatively high capital requirements

ASIC acknowledges that its proposed models require higher capital requirements than for similar regimes in the UK, EU, Singapore and Hong Kong. However, it argues that overseas requirements use a narrower class of capital and involve closer supervision. Even so, many operators will see the A$14 million minimum under Models 1 and 2 as a barrier to entry. The minimum may also influence where operators locate custody. That outcome may sit uneasily with ASIC's stated preference for flexible holding arrangements. Model 3 aligns most closely with ASIC's objective of proportionality. Model 3 scales with activity and size and reaches IDPS levels for larger operators.

There is an concession, namely the third-party custody concession, however this is only available if:

a third-party or sub-custodian is engaged to possess or hold each underlying asset of the platform; and

the licensee obtains written assurance and audit reports from the custodian attesting that the custodian holds the amount and form of NTA the operator would otherwise be required to hold but for the outsourced arrangement.

Restricted stablecoins and NTA

The proposals are that a group cannot use its own stablecoin to meet its financial requirements license obligations. More particularly, that 'restricted stablecoins' are excluded from NTA. A restricted stablecoin is a stablecoin that any of the following issues, holds or possesses:

the licensee;

an associated entity of the licensee; or

a person that the licensee or an associated entity controls, or with which it shares control.

This exclusion is proposed to apply to all AFS licensees, not only digital asset businesses. While it may have little effect today, some banks and other financial groups have been exploring issuing their own stablecoins.

New Guidance

ASIC is proposing to publish a package of new guidance, namely:

a new regulatory guide which will contain its guidance on DAPs and TCPs. Placeholders have been left in Section E for ASIC’s guidance on the standards, which will be drafted after the consultation closes;

a new appendix to RG 166 on financial requirements;

updates to RG 1 for the new authorisations; and

changes to INFO 225 to cover public digital token infrastructure, wrapped tokens and custodial staking.

Updates to RG 1 (Licensing)

The draft regulatory guide sets out the key steps to decide whether the regime applies, which are summarised below:

Step What it means Whether an electronic record is a digital token that the operator possesses or creates. A digital token is an electronic record that can be factually controlled or possessed. A person possesses a token if the person can, in fact, transfer the token, exclude others and show that ability. Whether the facility is a TCP or DAP. A TCP is where an operator holds an asset (other than money) for another person, creates one digital token for each asset and allows the person who possesses the token to redeem the asset or direct its delivery. However, a token that represents a unit in a unit trust is generally a managed investment scheme, not a TCP.

A DAP is where an operator possesses digital tokens for a client or client nominee, as a trustee, bailee, or subject to the client's instructions. An operator with a trading function remains a DAP operator even if it outsources custody.

The appointment of an agent by an operator will not prevent the facility from being a DAP or TCP and an operator will remain responsible for its agents and sub-agents. Whether any of the underlying assets are financial products, such as managed investment schemes, derivatives, securities, or financial market and clearing and settlement facility (CS facility). Facilities that meet the definition of a DAP or TCP may be regulated under a different regime. For example, the financial market or CS facility regime will apply instead of the DAP regime if the tokens are financial products and the facility meets the market or CS facility definition.

The platform and each token on it are separate financial products. This means that financial services obligations may apply to services provided in relation to the platform and to services provided in relation to the digital token and underlying asset. Whether the person is providing a financial service in relation to the platform A person provides a financial service in relation to a DAP or TCP if it issues the platform (as operator), uses the platform on behalf of another person, arranges for another person to issue or use the platform, or gives financial product advice about the platform. Whether a licensing exemption applies to the activity under the DAP and TCP regime See the table under the ‘Licensing exemptions’ heading below for circumstances where an AFS licence will not be required.

If the regime applies, there are five proposed ‘issue’ authorisations, one for each business model. A DAP that uses more than one model may need more than one authorisation. The draft regulatory guide sets out the relevant licence authorisations for DAP and TCP operators as summarised below:

Business model Description Custody-only DAP The operator holds tokens for clients. The operator does not execute, match or settle trades. The operator may permit staking or lending. DAP acting as agent The operator executes client instructions through another DAP, venue or liquidity source. DAP acting as principal The operator trades directly with clients. This model includes matched principal trading. DAP acting as trading venue provider The operator runs the venue on which buyers and sellers trade. The operator does not act as counterparty. TCP operator The operator holds an asset and issues a digital token that represents rights to the asset.

An entity may need further authorisations to use a platform for others, to arrange, to advise, or to provide services for underlying assets that are financial products. An operator does not need a custodial or depository service authorisation for digital assets that are financial products held on the platform.

Licensing exemptions

The draft regulatory guide also provides guidance on the licensing exemptions introduced by the Act, which are summarised below:

Exemption Broad application Low-value DAP The exemption applies if the DAP holds no financial products, the group's platforms process no more than $10 million in transactions in 12 months, each client's entry values do not exceed $5,000, and the operator notifies ASIC (s911A(2)(ja)). We noted in our 2024 article that price volatility makes value thresholds hard to monitor. The Act measures the client limit by the value of tokens when the client first deposits them. Proposed regulations will specify how these thresholds change. Limited advice and arranging The exemption applies if a person advises about the existence of a DAP or TCP, or arranges its use, in the ordinary course of business, and these services are not a significant part of the business (s911A(2)(jb)). Sub-custodian The exemption applies to a person that holds assets as sub-custodian for an authorised operator (anticipated regulations). Overseas issuer and client The exemption applies to an overseas person that provides services for clients outside Australia under an arrangement with an authorised operator (anticipated regulations). Overseas related body corporate or joint venture The exemption applies to an overseas related body corporate or joint venturer of an Australian licensee if the licensee assumes responsibility (anticipated regulations). Nominee company The exemption applies to certain nominee subsidiaries of market participants or DAP and TCP operators (anticipated regulations).

Responsible managers

Under the proposals, responsible managers’ experience in regulated and unregulated activities will be considered in assessing their skills and competence. The draft regulatory guide states that relevant experience includes operating a platform, custody, dealing, market making, operating a market and managing technology.

DAP/TCP Guide, platform rules and voting policy

The draft regulatory guide also provides guidance on the required DAP/TCP Guide (the Guide) – this is the disclosure document for the platform. The guidance is that an operator may:

use more than one document as the Guide;

combine the Guide with its Financial Services Guide; and

give the Guide electronically, if ASIC extends its electronic disclosure relief as proposed.

Proposed updates to INFO 225

ASIC is proposing to update its views in INFO 225 to explain three exemptions in the Act. These exemptions apply more broadly than DAPs and TCPs.

Topic Proposed guidance Public digital token infrastructure (PDTI) PDTI includes public permissionless blockchains and the decentralised applications on them. PDTI is not a financial product, financial market or CS facility. The exemption covers consensus and validation activities. Infrastructure is not PDTI if only selected persons can take part in consensus, for example because of KYC restrictions. ASIC assesses licensing at a point in time, not by reference to a future state. Wrapped tokens (s765E) The law ignores the redemption right when deciding whether a wrapped token is a financial product. The token's other rights and features decide its status. Custodial staking arrangements (s9F) If a licensed operator provides a custodial staking arrangement, the law does not treat the arrangement as a separate financial product or managed investment scheme.

The PDTI guidance will interest entities beyond the crypto sector. Many institutional tokenisation projects operate on permissioned networks that require validators to pass KYC or other admission criteria. Under ASIC's approach, those networks are proposed to not be PDTI and therefore may not be able to use the exemption.

Next steps

As noted above, the consultation closes on 27 November 2026. Given the potential for there to be a short gap between the final standards, guidance and updates being issued (expected March 2027) and commencement of the regime (8 April 2027), this consultation is likely to be the industry’s only opportunity to shape the standards before they apply.

In addition to this consultation, several proposals in the instruments rely on regulations that the Government has yet to make. With the Government’s busy legislation drafting queue, it is not known when these regulations will be proposed.

Finally, ASIC is proposing to give additional guidance on the licence variation process separately. ASIC’s April 2026 roadmap referred to a possible streamlined variation process (akin to the streamlined process identified for the payment licensing reforms).