The Federal Court of Australia found that a CEO and subsequent director breached his statutory duties by failing to respond to a substantial insurance premium increase and address conflicts of interest involving a related-party insurer. This decision underscores the importance of active oversight and independent decision-making.

In issue

In Australian Securities and Investments Commission v Pattenden (Liability – Jones) [2026] FCA 1617, the Federal Court of Australia considered whether the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and later director of a number of companies breached his statutory duties pursuant to ss 180(1), 181(1) and 182(1) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (the Corporations Act) by failing to respond to a substantial insurance premium increase and manage conflicts associated with a related-party insurer.

The background

The Aboriginal Community Benefit Fund entities (ACBF entities) comprised a number of companies which operated funeral funds marketed predominantly to First Nations Australians. Their members’ benefits were underwritten by Crown Insurance Services Limited (Crown), a Vanuatu-based insurer ultimately owned by two ACBF directors, Ronald Pattenden and Jonathan Law. In September 2017, Mr Law, in his capacity as a director of Crown requested a 100% increase in the premiums payable by one ACBF company, ACBF 2, which was agreed to by its directors. The other ACBF entities – ACBF Plans and ACBF Community – remained vulnerable to similar increases. Mr Bryn Jones, the fourth defendant in these proceedings, was appointed CEO of the ACBF entities on 5 October 2017 and was subsequently appointed to the following positions for the remainder of the relevant period (being 5 October 2017 to 30 November 2018):

Director and secretary of ACBF 2 from on or about 18 December 2017

Director and secretary of ACBF Plans from on or about 18 December 2017, and

Director of ACBF Community from on or about 23 October 2017.

ASIC alleged that Mr Jones ought to have known of the effect of the premium increase on ACBF 2 and the vulnerability of ACBF Plans and ACBF Community to similar premium increases by Crown, and that he ultimately failed to consider the effect of the Crown arrangements on the financial position of each of the ACBF entities, whether the insurance arrangements with Crown were in the best interests of the ACBF entities, and the availability of alternatives to insuring with Crown. It was further alleged that such failures resulted in Mr Jones preferring the interests of Mr Pattenden, Mr Law and Crown to that of the ACBF entities, or alternatively, caused a detriment to the ACBF entities. This conduct was said by ASIC to be a contravention of Mr Law’s statutory duties pursuant to ss 180(1), 181(1) and 182(1) of the Corporations Act.

The decision at trial

For each of the ACBF entities, there was a time during the relevant period in which Mr Jones was the CEO of the companies but not a director. Nevertheless, and having regard to the definitions of 'director' and 'officer' in s 9 of the Corporations Act, the Court concluded that Mr Jones was an 'officer' from the outset of his CEO role, before his formal appointment as a director.

Despite his assertion to the contrary, the Court found that Mr Jones knew of the premium increase imposed by Crown by early November 2017. This increase was accepted to have exposed ACBF 2 to a substantial risk of insolvency. Mr Jones’ failure to investigate its financial impact, consider measures to mitigate the risk or alternative insurance arrangements, and/or address the corresponding exposure of the other entities was found to be a contravention of s 180(1). ASIC was not required to establish that Mr Jones’ omissions caused ACBF 2’s eventual failure; exposure to a reasonably foreseeable risk of harm was sufficient to establish a breach. The Court also held that in any event, even if Mr Jones had not been aware of the premium increase, his obligation to familiarise himself with ACBF 2’s business meant he ought to have known of this.

The Court further found that Mr Jones consciously failed to address conflicts arising from Mr Pattenden’s ownership interest in Crown and Mr Law’s directorship of Crown (with their duties to ACBF 2), notwithstanding concerns expressly brought to his attention. This inaction, which protected the interests of Mr Pattenden, Mr Law and Crown, contravened his duties owed under s 181(1) in relation to all three ACBF Entities.

The Court distinguished this conscious inaction from a merely negligent failure to investigate, which, of itself, did not establish a breach of s 181(1). The Court also found there to have been no contravention of s 182(1), as the failure to address the conflicts did not constitute a 'use' of Mr Jones’ position.

This judgment related to questions of liability only, with penalties, disqualification orders and costs yet to be determined.

Implications for you

This decision reinforces that statutory duties attach to the substance of an executive’s role, not merely a formal directorship. Directors and officers should actively scrutinise related-party insurance arrangements, assess significant financial and solvency risks, and ensure identified conflicts are addressed through appropriate and independent decision-making processes.

Australian Securities and Investments Commission v Pattenden (Liability – Jones) [2026] FCA 1617