Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 28 OCTOBER 2026

Fair Work Commission Strictly Enforces 21-day Filing Deadline

Barry Nilsson
Explore more from Barry Nilsson

A one-day delay in filing a general protections application with the Fair Work Commission proved fatal, reinforcing that such timeframes are strictly enforced absent exceptional circumstances.

AustraliaEmployment and HR
Adrian Lewis
Adrian Lewis
Author LinkedIn connections

A one-day delay in filing a general protections application with the Fair Work Commission proved fatal, reinforcing that such timeframes are strictly enforced absent exceptional circumstances.

In issue

  • Whether the applicant’s general protections application involving dismissal was filed within the statutory 21-day timeframe or, if not, whether exceptional circumstances existed to justify an extension of time.

The background

On 10 June 2026 the applicant lodged a general protections application involving dismissal, under section 365 of the Fair Work Act 2009 (Cth) (FW Act), after being dismissed by the respondent on 19 May 2026. The respondent raised a jurisdictional objection, arguing the application was filed one day late.

The applicant contended that, in circumstances where her employment ended at 5:00 pm on 19 May 2026, the dismissal took effect on the next business day (being 20 May 2026), and relied on provisions of the Acts Interpretation Act 1901 (Cth) relating to calculating periods of time.

In that regard, although the letter terminating the applicant’s employment provided that her employment would terminate effective 5:00 pm on 19 May 2026, the applicant was informed of her dismissal earlier that day and allowed time to pack her belongings and complete a handover.

The decision at trial

Section 366 of the FW Act provides:

 
366 Time for application
  1. An application under section 365 must be made:
    1. within 21 days after the dismissal took effect; or
    2. within such further period as the FWC allows under subsection (2).
  2. The FWC may allow a further period if the FWC is satisfied that there are exceptional circumstances, taking into account:
    1. the reason for the delay; and
    2. any action taken by the person to dispute the dismissal; and
    3. prejudice to the employer (including prejudice caused by the delay); and
    4. the merits of the application; and
    5. fairness as between the person and other persons in a like position.

Having regard to subsection 366(1), the Commission found that:

  1. the dismissal took effect on 19 May 2026, as expressly stated in the termination letter
  2. the first day of the 21-day period was therefore 20 May 2026
  3. the final day allowed for filing was 9 June 2026, and
  4. as the application was lodged on 10 June 2026, it was filed one day out of time.

The Commission then considered whether there were 'exceptional circumstances' that justified extending the filing period pursuant to subsection 366(2). In that regard, the Commission considered that an employee's misunderstanding or miscalculation of the deadline was not an exceptional circumstance and, while factors such as the applicant’s efforts to dispute the dismissal, prejudice to the employer, the merits of the application and fairness considerations were treated as neutral, there was no satisfactory reason for the delay. The Commission found more specifically that:

The applicant has not provided a satisfactory reason for her late application. There is no explanation as to why the applicant filed her application on day 22 following her dismissal, rather than at any time in the preceding 21 days. The applicant believes that her case has merit, and she may be right, but the timetable set by the legislation cannot be simply extended on the basis of a whim or mere supposition. The applicant was required to identify an exceptional circumstance, which she has failed to do.

The respondent’s jurisdictional objection was therefore upheld, and the application dismissed without it being allowed to proceed further.

Implications for employers

This decision highlights the Commission’s generally strict approach to statutory filing timeframes. Accordingly, even where a claim may have merit, an application lodged outside the prescribed timeframe is unlikely to be allowed to proceed unless exceptional circumstances can be established, and a misunderstanding of the deadline or an incorrect calculation of time will generally not be sufficient to justify an extension.

For employers, the case reinforces the importance of clearly communicating the effective date of termination and ensuring this date is accurately reflected in termination correspondence. In that context, a clearly drafted termination letter can significantly reduce the scope for disputes about when a dismissal took effect.

For employees, the decision serves as a reminder to seek advice and act quickly following a dismissal.

Ms Kathryn Freeman v Miwatj Health Aboriginal Corporation, Mr Ian Jackson [2026] FWC 2860

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

New Minimum Wage Rates Gain Effect In Australia Today

The Australian Government has raised the National Minimum Wage and Minimum Award Wages effective July 1, 2026, with weekly rates increasing from $948.00 to $1,004.90 and hourly rates from $24.95 to $26.44. What compliance actions must employers take to avoid penalties for underpayment, and how do these changes affect different worker categories including trainees, apprentices, and entry-level employees?
AustraliaEmployment and HR
Lexplosion Solutions Private Limited
Lexplosion Solutions Private Limited
Article

Reforms To Restraints: What The Competition And Fair Work Legislation Amendment (Banning Unfair Non-Competes) Bill 2026 Means For Employers

The Albanese Government has released draft legislation that would fundamentally reshape how Australian employers use restrictive covenants and competitive agreements. The proposed Competition and Fair Work Legislation Amendment (Banning Unfair Non-Competes) Bill 2026 seeks to prohibit or strictly regulate no-poach agreements, wage-fixing arrangements, non-compete clauses, and co-worker non-solicitation terms.
AustraliaEmployment and HR
Piper Alderman
Piper Alderman
Article

Fair Work Commission Releases New AI Guidance And Warns Against Blind Reliance On AI

The Fair Work Commission has introduced new guidance requiring parties to disclose their use of generative AI in proceedings, following a 70% surge in workload attributed to AI-generated applications. A recent case demonstrates the consequences of blind reliance on AI tools, with one applicant ordered to pay costs after continuing a jurisdictionally flawed claim despite repeated warnings from the Commission.
AustraliaEmployment and HR
Holding Redlich
Holding Redlich
Article

The world court has spoken: What the ICJ’s ‘Right to Strike’ opinion means for Australian employers

The International Court of Justice has issued a landmark advisory opinion confirming that the right to strike is protected under ILO Convention No. 87, a treaty Australia ratified in 1973. While this opinion doesn't immediately change Australian domestic law, it creates a significant new reference point that unions may leverage in litigation, enterprise bargaining, and industrial relations reform discussions. Australian employers face potential challenges to existing Fair Work Act restrictions on protected
AustraliaEmployment and HR
Ius Laboris
Ius Laboris