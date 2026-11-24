ARTICLE · 24 NOVEMBER 2026
Workplace Relationships: The Legal Position (Jensen Huang/Nvidia Edition)
While the episode has put the spotlight on the issue of workplace relationships, and the legal issues arising from them, what makes this incident particularly noteworthy is that one of the women with whom Mr Huang was involved was not a colleague. Ordinarily that would mean it is a private matter and not relevant to employment. The problem for Mr Huang and Nvidia is that the woman is reported to be a suspected Chinese spy.
The recent story of Jensen Huang, the co-founder and, until recently, CEO of technology company Nvidia, has garnered enormous media coverage and public attention.
The Spy Who Loved Me
While the episode has put the spotlight on the issue of workplace relationships, and the legal issues arising from them, what makes this incident particularly noteworthy is that one of the women with whom Mr Huang was involved was not a colleague. Ordinarily that would mean it is a private matter and not relevant to employment. The problem for Mr Huang and Nvidia is that the woman is reported to be a suspected Chinese spy. Among other things Nvidia make microchips that are at the heart of the AI revolution, and the USA government considers it critical that those microchips and the associated technology are not provided to China. There is concern that this woman might have been deployed as an intelligence asset to exert influence and circumvent US government restrictions. It is a ‘Honey Trap’ plot that could be straight out of a James Bond film.
It should be noted the Chinese government has denied any involvement in any such scheme. Nvidia has engaged an external law firm to investigate the matter, including whether any national secrets or company confidential information was improperly disclosed.
The Tech Bros Commentary
There is some frankly ill-informed commentary about the consequences of this conduct, including a petition with over 150,000 signatures to reinstate Mr Huang. Much of that commentary is driven by the “tech bro” mentality, which seems so pervasive in the technology sector. In short, the argument is that the relationship with the woman is essentially a private matter, between him, her and his wife. Many successful entrepreneurs, including the poster child for tech bros, Elon Musk, seem to have very messy and complicated love lives, and should not be penalised for it.
The concern about the relationship is not, of course, one of trying to enforce a rigid standard of morality on business iconoclasts who have often made fortunes flouting conventional wisdom and the rules that go with it. It is based on well-established employment law principles, including the concept that certain private conduct can cause serious damage to the interests of the employer warranting disciplinary action being taken (including termination of employment). In this instance Nvidia sustained a loss of reputation and standing, with a resultant plunge in its share price, arising from the concern about the relationship. It is incontrovertible that there was damage to the business, even if the full details are still subject to investigation. It would be perverse to reinstate Mr Huang before that investigation has concluded. Even now it is known, given the admissions he has made, that it will not conclude in a full exoneration.
Separately, and perhaps more prosaically, Mr Huang also admitted to a relationship with a colleague (with reports there might have been more than one). That relationship was not disclosed, constituting a breach of Nvidia policy.
There is a common perception that relationships with colleagues are now, in all cases, impermissible. A few media commentators have lamented that they met their partner at work and it “wouldn’t be allowed these days” (usually followed by the cliché “political correctness gone mad”). But is that actually right?
Can an employer prohibit workplace relationships?
In short, with very few exceptions, no.
The starting point is that an employer can only require employees to comply with ‘lawful and reasonable’ directions. It would almost certainly go well beyond the scope of an employer’s prerogative to purport to prohibit employees having a relationship, constituting an unjustifiable incursion into the private lives of those employees.
Does an employer have a right to know if employees are in a relationship?
This will depend on the circumstances. An obligation to disclose will usually be enlivened where there is an actual or potential conflict of interest. Such a conflict most commonly arises where a relationship forms between employees and one of them is in a position of power or influence over the other, such as (although not confined to) a manager and an employee who reports to them. Disclosure is important so that the employer can manage this conflict. This might be done by seeking to transfer one of the employees into a different role or changing reporting lines or supervisory responsibilities. Such changes, however, cannot be punitive; they need to be specifically directed at managing the issue of conflict of interest.
As such, the issue for Mr Huang in his relationship with a colleague was not the relationship itself but rather his failure to disclose it.
A disclosable conflict also arose from the other relationship Mr Huang had, in that the woman involved was part of a company with which Nvidia did significant business.
What constitutes a ‘relationship’?
It is a fundamental question but not one that is not always easily answered; even the participants can sometimes have different perceptions as to characterisation. Without wanting to delve too deeply into modern social mores, ongoing and regular intimacy with another person would likely constitute a relationship for disclosure purposes, even if the parties may view it as something more casual. Where there is an obligation of disclosure employees should be careful not to take an overly technical approach to definition in the hope of avoiding it. Employees who are ‘too clever by half’ in this regard can come unstuck, not by virtue of the relationship per se, but a lack of candour about it. A defence of “it was a situationship not a relationship” or “we were merely colleagues with benefits” is unlikely to find favour.
It appears in this scenario this is not an issue. Mr Huang is not denying he was in a relationship of sorts with the women involved. He is, wisely, not playing those semantic games.
If an employee is married and the workplace relationship is an ‘affair’ do they need to disclose it?
Marital status will usually have no impact on any obligation to disclose. It’s not about morality; it’s about the conflict. Any disclosure made (whether the parties are married or not) should be treated in confidence and only revealed to those with a genuine need to know in the organisation.
Mr Huang is in a very long-term marriage of over 40 years, having met his wife at university. That was irrelevant to any obligation to disclose.
What about the conduct of the relationship at the workplace?
An employer is entitled to insist upon professional and appropriate conduct in the workplace. As such, an employer may be able to prohibit, or take action in response to, ‘public displays of affection’ or ‘lovers’ tiffs’ if they occur in the workplace. In doing so, however, the employer needs to be consistent. For instance, if arguments or robust discussions about non-work matters are commonplace in the workplace then disciplining the couple without taking action against others (not in a workplace relationship) who engage in similar conduct could be problematic.
Can an employee ask a colleague on a date?
There is no specific legal prohibition on doing so, but depending on the way it is framed such an invitation could be unwelcome conduct of a sexual nature and constitute sexual harassment. It’s a legal risk as much an emotional one. Unless the employee is certain of an affirmative response, or that the question (even if answered with a rejection) is not going to cause offence (an essential element of sexual harassment), then it could be unwise.
The relationship is over – does an employer have an obligation to keep the employees apart?
Absent conduct such as bullying or harassment by either of the parties, an employer has no obligation to separate employees who were once in a relationship but no longer want to see or deal with each other. In fact, those employees have an obligation to conduct themselves in an appropriate, collegiate manner, irrespective of any rancour. That said, employers will sometimes take a practical approach and separate employees for the sake of workplace harmony (as they will in the case of employees in dispute for different reasons).
Some further points to consider
Of course, much of the analysis set out above is generalised. While it will hold true in the majority of cases, there are also circumstances where different standards or considerations may apply producing different outcomes.
It isn’t the role of employer to play ‘moral guardian’. Actions against employees based on intrusive paternalism may lead to unfair dismissal proceedings or discrimination claims on the basis of relationship status. Perhaps ironically, the issues arising from workplace relationships need to be considered dispassionately, focusing on impact on the employer (particularly conflict of interest) rather than notions of ‘right or wrong’.
A sensible, properly formulated policy is a useful starting point for employers wanting to successfully navigate this often difficult and sensitive issue.
That policy should apply to all, right up to the most senior levels. Those in positions of power, such as Mr Huang, are most likely to create vexing issues for their employer when they mix business with pleasure.
Michael Byrnes, Partner
Phone: + 61 2 9233 5544
Email: [email protected]
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.