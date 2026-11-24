The recent sto­ry of Jensen Huang, the co-founder and, until recent­ly, CEO of tech­nol­o­gy com­pa­ny Nvidia, has gar­nered enor­mous media cov­er­age and pub­lic attention.

The Spy Who Loved Me

While the episode has put the spot­light on the issue of work­place rela­tion­ships, and the legal issues aris­ing from them, what makes this inci­dent par­tic­u­lar­ly note­wor­thy is that one of the women with whom Mr Huang was involved was not a col­league. Ordi­nar­i­ly that would mean it is a pri­vate mat­ter and not rel­e­vant to employ­ment. The prob­lem for Mr Huang and Nvidia is that the woman is report­ed to be a sus­pect­ed Chi­nese spy. Among oth­er things Nvidia make microchips that are at the heart of the AI rev­o­lu­tion, and the USA gov­ern­ment con­sid­ers it crit­i­cal that those microchips and the asso­ci­at­ed tech­nol­o­gy are not pro­vid­ed to Chi­na. There is con­cern that this woman might have been deployed as an intel­li­gence asset to exert influ­ence and cir­cum­vent US gov­ern­ment restric­tions. It is a ‘Hon­ey Trap’ plot that could be straight out of a James Bond film.

It should be not­ed the Chi­nese gov­ern­ment has denied any involve­ment in any such scheme. Nvidia has engaged an exter­nal law firm to inves­ti­gate the mat­ter, includ­ing whether any nation­al secrets or com­pa­ny con­fi­den­tial infor­ma­tion was improp­er­ly disclosed.

The Tech Bros Commentary

There is some frankly ill-informed com­men­tary about the con­se­quences of this con­duct, includ­ing a peti­tion with over 150,000 sig­na­tures to rein­state Mr Huang. Much of that com­men­tary is dri­ven by the “tech bro” men­tal­i­ty, which seems so per­va­sive in the tech­nol­o­gy sec­tor. In short, the argu­ment is that the rela­tion­ship with the woman is essen­tial­ly a pri­vate mat­ter, between him, her and his wife. Many suc­cess­ful entre­pre­neurs, includ­ing the poster child for tech bros, Elon Musk, seem to have very messy and com­pli­cat­ed love lives, and should not be penalised for it.

The con­cern about the rela­tion­ship is not, of course, one of try­ing to enforce a rigid stan­dard of moral­i­ty on busi­ness icon­o­clasts who have often made for­tunes flout­ing con­ven­tion­al wis­dom and the rules that go with it. It is based on well-estab­lished employ­ment law prin­ci­ples, includ­ing the con­cept that cer­tain pri­vate con­duct can cause seri­ous dam­age to the inter­ests of the employ­er war­rant­i­ng dis­ci­pli­nary action being tak­en (includ­ing ter­mi­na­tion of employ­ment). In this instance Nvidia sus­tained a loss of rep­u­ta­tion and stand­ing, with a resul­tant plunge in its share price, aris­ing from the con­cern about the rela­tion­ship. It is incon­tro­vert­ible that there was dam­age to the busi­ness, even if the full details are still sub­ject to inves­ti­ga­tion. It would be per­verse to rein­state Mr Huang before that inves­ti­ga­tion has con­clud­ed. Even now it is known, giv­en the admis­sions he has made, that it will not con­clude in a full exoneration.

Sep­a­rate­ly, and per­haps more pro­saical­ly, Mr Huang also admit­ted to a rela­tion­ship with a col­league (with reports there might have been more than one). That rela­tion­ship was not dis­closed, con­sti­tut­ing a breach of Nvidia policy.

There is a com­mon per­cep­tion that rela­tion­ships with col­leagues are now, in all cas­es, imper­mis­si­ble. A few media com­men­ta­tors have lament­ed that they met their part­ner at work and it “wouldn’t be allowed these days” (usu­al­ly fol­lowed by the cliché “polit­i­cal cor­rect­ness gone mad”). But is that actu­al­ly right?

Can an employ­er pro­hib­it work­place relationships?

In short, with very few excep­tions, no.

The start­ing point is that an employ­er can only require employ­ees to com­ply with ‘law­ful and rea­son­able’ direc­tions. It would almost cer­tain­ly go well beyond the scope of an employer’s pre­rog­a­tive to pur­port to pro­hib­it employ­ees hav­ing a rela­tion­ship, con­sti­tut­ing an unjus­ti­fi­able incur­sion into the pri­vate lives of those employees.

Does an employ­er have a right to know if employ­ees are in a relationship?

This will depend on the cir­cum­stances. An oblig­a­tion to dis­close will usu­al­ly be enlivened where there is an actu­al or poten­tial con­flict of inter­est. Such a con­flict most com­mon­ly aris­es where a rela­tion­ship forms between employ­ees and one of them is in a posi­tion of pow­er or influ­ence over the oth­er, such as (although not con­fined to) a man­ag­er and an employ­ee who reports to them. Dis­clo­sure is impor­tant so that the employ­er can man­age this con­flict. This might be done by seek­ing to trans­fer one of the employ­ees into a dif­fer­ent role or chang­ing report­ing lines or super­vi­so­ry respon­si­bil­i­ties. Such changes, how­ev­er, can­not be puni­tive; they need to be specif­i­cal­ly direct­ed at man­ag­ing the issue of con­flict of interest.

As such, the issue for Mr Huang in his rela­tion­ship with a col­league was not the rela­tion­ship itself but rather his fail­ure to dis­close it.

A dis­clos­able con­flict also arose from the oth­er rela­tion­ship Mr Huang had, in that the woman involved was part of a com­pa­ny with which Nvidia did sig­nif­i­cant business.

What con­sti­tutes a ‘rela­tion­ship’?

It is a fun­da­men­tal ques­tion but not one that is not always eas­i­ly answered; even the par­tic­i­pants can some­times have dif­fer­ent per­cep­tions as to char­ac­ter­i­sa­tion. With­out want­i­ng to delve too deeply into mod­ern social mores, ongo­ing and reg­u­lar inti­ma­cy with anoth­er per­son would like­ly con­sti­tute a rela­tion­ship for dis­clo­sure pur­pos­es, even if the par­ties may view it as some­thing more casu­al. Where there is an oblig­a­tion of dis­clo­sure employ­ees should be care­ful not to take an over­ly tech­ni­cal approach to def­i­n­i­tion in the hope of avoid­ing it. Employ­ees who are ‘too clever by half’ in this regard can come unstuck, not by virtue of the rela­tion­ship per se, but a lack of can­dour about it. A defence of “it was a sit­u­a­tion­ship not a rela­tion­ship” or “we were mere­ly col­leagues with ben­e­fits” is unlike­ly to find favour.

It appears in this sce­nario this is not an issue. Mr Huang is not deny­ing he was in a rela­tion­ship of sorts with the women involved. He is, wise­ly, not play­ing those seman­tic games.

If an employ­ee is mar­ried and the work­place rela­tion­ship is an ‘affair’ do they need to dis­close it?

Mar­i­tal sta­tus will usu­al­ly have no impact on any oblig­a­tion to dis­close. It’s not about moral­i­ty; it’s about the con­flict. Any dis­clo­sure made (whether the par­ties are mar­ried or not) should be treat­ed in con­fi­dence and only revealed to those with a gen­uine need to know in the organisation.

Mr Huang is in a very long-term mar­riage of over 40 years, hav­ing met his wife at uni­ver­si­ty. That was irrel­e­vant to any oblig­a­tion to disclose.

What about the con­duct of the rela­tion­ship at the workplace?

An employ­er is enti­tled to insist upon pro­fes­sion­al and appro­pri­ate con­duct in the work­place. As such, an employ­er may be able to pro­hib­it, or take action in response to, ‘pub­lic dis­plays of affec­tion’ or ‘lovers’ tiffs’ if they occur in the work­place. In doing so, how­ev­er, the employ­er needs to be con­sis­tent. For instance, if argu­ments or robust dis­cus­sions about non-work mat­ters are com­mon­place in the work­place then dis­ci­plin­ing the cou­ple with­out tak­ing action against oth­ers (not in a work­place rela­tion­ship) who engage in sim­i­lar con­duct could be problematic.

Can an employ­ee ask a col­league on a date?

There is no spe­cif­ic legal pro­hi­bi­tion on doing so, but depend­ing on the way it is framed such an invi­ta­tion could be unwel­come con­duct of a sex­u­al nature and con­sti­tute sex­u­al harass­ment. It’s a legal risk as much an emo­tion­al one. Unless the employ­ee is cer­tain of an affir­ma­tive response, or that the ques­tion (even if answered with a rejec­tion) is not going to cause offence (an essen­tial ele­ment of sex­u­al harass­ment), then it could be unwise.

The rela­tion­ship is over – does an employ­er have an oblig­a­tion to keep the employ­ees apart?

Absent con­duct such as bul­ly­ing or harass­ment by either of the par­ties, an employ­er has no oblig­a­tion to sep­a­rate employ­ees who were once in a rela­tion­ship but no longer want to see or deal with each oth­er. In fact, those employ­ees have an oblig­a­tion to con­duct them­selves in an appro­pri­ate, col­le­giate man­ner, irre­spec­tive of any ran­cour. That said, employ­ers will some­times take a prac­ti­cal approach and sep­a­rate employ­ees for the sake of work­place har­mo­ny (as they will in the case of employ­ees in dis­pute for dif­fer­ent reasons).

Some fur­ther points to consider

Of course, much of the analy­sis set out above is gen­er­alised. While it will hold true in the major­i­ty of cas­es, there are also cir­cum­stances where dif­fer­ent stan­dards or con­sid­er­a­tions may apply pro­duc­ing dif­fer­ent outcomes.

It isn’t the role of employ­er to play ‘moral guardian’. Actions against employ­ees based on intru­sive pater­nal­ism may lead to unfair dis­missal pro­ceed­ings or dis­crim­i­na­tion claims on the basis of rela­tion­ship sta­tus. Per­haps iron­i­cal­ly, the issues aris­ing from work­place rela­tion­ships need to be con­sid­ered dis­pas­sion­ate­ly, focus­ing on impact on the employ­er (par­tic­u­lar­ly con­flict of inter­est) rather than notions of ‘right or wrong’.

A sen­si­ble, prop­er­ly for­mu­lat­ed pol­i­cy is a use­ful start­ing point for employ­ers want­i­ng to suc­cess­ful­ly nav­i­gate this often dif­fi­cult and sen­si­tive issue.

That pol­i­cy should apply to all, right up to the most senior lev­els. Those in posi­tions of pow­er, such as Mr Huang, are most like­ly to cre­ate vex­ing issues for their employ­er when they mix busi­ness with pleasure.