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PODCAST · 13 NOVEMBER 2026

Essential ESG: Episode 33 – AI In Employment And ESG Accountability (Podcast)

Corrs Chambers Westgarth
Corrs Chambers Westgarth
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Corrs Chambers Westgarth

Corrs Chambers Westgarth

Corrs Chambers Westgarth is Australia’s leading independent law firm. We provide exceptional legal...

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Sophie Parr and Rachael Malarowski examine how artificial intelligence is transforming employment practices across recruitment, performance management, and workforce monitoring, while exploring the critical governance challenges and discrimination risks that arise from algorithmic bias. The discussion addresses Australia's evolving regulatory framework and provides practical guidance for organizations navigating AI deployment in the workplace.

AustraliaEmployment and HR
Rachael Malarowski
Rachael Malarowski
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Essential ESG
Essential ESG

In the latest episode of Corrs’ Essential ESG podcast, Sophie Parr is joined by Rachael Malarowski to explore the use of AI in employment and its implications for governance, workplace decision-making and ESG accountability.

Sophie and Rachael discuss how AI is rapidly becoming the norm across the employment lifecycle, from recruitment and performance management to workforce monitoring, and why algorithmic bias in recruitment tools creates real discrimination risk for employers, particularly under the reverse onus in the Fair Work Act’s general protections provisions.

The conversation examines the work health and safety dimensions of AI, the rapidly evolving regulatory landscape at federal and state levels, including Privacy Act disclosure requirements and New South Wales’ digital work systems laws, and how Australia’s approach compares with the EU AI Act. It concludes with practical guidance for organisations, including the importance of keeping humans in the loop, conducting impact assessments, consulting with the workforce and building AI governance frameworks before legislation arrives.

This episode will be of interest to directors, HR and people leaders, compliance and risk professionals, and organisations deploying or considering AI tools in the workplace.

Essential ESG is a podcast series presented by Corrs that breaks down topical issues affecting the rapidly evolving environmental, social and governance landscape in Australia and beyond.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

    Lawyers Weekly Law firm of the year 2021                  
 Employer of Choice for Gender Equality (WGEA)

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