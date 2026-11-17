Safe Work Australia has released its final report of the Best Practice Review of the model work health and safety laws (model WHS Laws), the first national review since 2018. The review examined jurisdictional variations to the model WHS Laws, as well as the outcomes of relevant government reviews and inquiries.

The review makes 21 recommendations to maintain and strengthen harmonisation and improve the model WHS Laws and are not yet law.

The recommendations will only take effect if WHS ministers agree and each state and territory then changes its laws, with Victoria remaining outside the model framework. Even so, the report is a clear signal of where regulators and the law are heading.

We outline the key recommendations and what they could mean for businesses in model WHS Laws jurisdictions

Key Best Practice Review findings and overall recommendations

Unsurprisingly, the review found that harmonisation continues to be strongly supported by industry, unions, regulators and the broader WHS community. The model WHS Laws continue to support the crucial objective that all workers have the same protections, and all businesses the same obligations, regardless of where work is done.

Key overall recommendations include:

a renewed national commitment to harmonisation, with clear and transparent processes for managing future variations to the model WHS Laws;

a new National Compliance and Enforcement Policy to support consistent and clear compliance and enforcement, supported by an annual scorecard of jurisdictional variations;

national strategies to manage WHS hazards in 3 key emerging areas: artificial intelligence, climate change and harmful workplace behaviours, including work-related violence and harassment; and

modernising the model WHS framework to respond to contemporary challenges, particularly where current protections are not operating as effectively as intended – including in high-risk industries, in consultation, representation and participation arrangements, and through industry-based Codes of Practice that provide easy-to-understand, practical guidance.

Specific WHS recommendations and what they could mean for you

Harmful behaviour becomes an express safety duty. The principal duty of care would be amended to expressly include managing risks from harmful workplace behaviours. This change will treat harmful behaviour as a safety risk, which will need to be managed through your WHS systems, not only HR policies

The hierarchy of controls applies to psychosocial risks. This means you will need to apply the same structured approach to psychological risks as applies to physical risks. Some jurisdictions already adopt this approach. The review also recommends elevating the risk management process into the model Work Health and Safety Act (WHS Act) so it clearly applies to all work.

Limits on non-disclosure agreements. Non-disclosure agreements ( NDAs ) would be restricted where they might compromise WHS rights and obligations, drawing on Victoria’s 2025 sexual harassment NDA law. It will likely require review of the use of non‑disclosure agreements to ensure settlement and confidentiality terms do not stop people raising safety issues.

Stronger consultation and representation. Changes are proposed to health and safety representative ( HSR ) elections, powers, functions and training, health and safety committee and consultation processes, the right to cease unsafe work and union right of entry.

New climate-related regulations. New model WHS Regulations are proposed to regulate extreme heat, air quality and vector-borne diseases.

A national strategy on AI and digital technology. Safe Work Australia would monitor how WHS laws apply to digital technologies and make new Regulations, Codes of Practice or amendments where gaps are identified. Changes in these areas have recently been introduced in NSW.

Codes of Practice as a ‘safe harbour’. A person who complies with a Code would be taken to have complied with the relevant WHS duty on the matters the Code addresses. New industry Codes and small business toolkits are planned, starting with retail, education and training, agriculture and construction. Model Codes may also become National Codes that apply automatically once agreed by WHS ministers.

Changes to reviews and infringement notices. The time to seek internal review of regulator decisions would be extended from 14 to 21 days (with further extension by agreement). Workers, HSRs and unions involved in a matter would gain standing in external reviews, and non-payment of a WHS infringement notice would become an offence.

A new WHS Information Statement. A Person Conducting a Business or Undertaking would need to give workers a statement setting out the fundamentals of WHS, modelled on the Fair Work Information Statement. A separate statement would be developed for small business owners.

No insurance for WHS prosecution legal fees. Insurance contracts or indemnities could not be used to cover the legal fees of a person being prosecuted for a WHS offence. This change could be significant and would mean checking your insurance and governance arrangements and ensuring boards and officers understand the implications.

Consistent infringement notice schemes. A nationally consistent approach would be developed, as part of a broader project to decide which provisions attract infringement penalties and which attract civil penalties.

Anyone could prosecute WHS offences. General standing would allow any person or organisation (for example, a union) to bring a WHS prosecution where the regulator has decided not to do so, informed by the NSW and New Zealand approaches.

New rules on violence, harassment and facilities. New model WHS Regulations are proposed on preventing work-related violence and harassment (including gender-related violence) and on access to facilities, including female-designated toilets.

Other relevant developments include Safe Work Australia’s recent amendments to the model WHS Act to expand and clarify the incident notification provisions, and the Australian Government’s announcement in May 2026 that all mandatory Australian Standards, including WHS standards, will be made free.

Looking ahead

The recommendations will now be progressed through Safe Work Australia's tripartite Member processes, involving further assessment and consultation by representatives of governments, employers and workers from across Australia.

Any agreed changes may then be considered and implemented by the Commonwealth, state and territory governments in their own jurisdictions.

We will keep you informed of the progress of these processes.