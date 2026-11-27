The Federal Circuit and Family Court summarily dismissed a labour hire worker's dismissal related general protections claim, holding that the host that directed her work was not her employer and that her constructive dismissal claim fell outside the Court's jurisdiction because the preconditions prescribed under the Fair Work Act 2009 (Cth) required before a dismissal related general protections claim is brought to the Courts were not met.

In issue

The key issue was whether the proceeding should be summarily dismissed because the applicant employee, Ms Olaizola, had no reasonable prospect of establishing that the respondent, Cleanaway, was her employer in circumstances where she had been engaged by a labour hire company despite the control and influence that Cleanaway had over the labour hire company.

Whether the Court had jurisdiction over her constructive dismissal claim given she had not first applied to the Fair Work Commission (FWC).

The background

Cleanaway operates waste facilities, including a site at Port Hedland, Western Australia. At small, remote and mining-associated locations it sources labour through a 'neutral vendor' model. This involves Cleanaway (host company) sourcing temporary workers by sending requests to a panel of unrelated labour hire agencies (labour hire agencies). The labour hire agencies, who employ various workers then provide people to the host company to perform the work however, the workers remain employed by the labour hire agencies with no employment relationship forming with the host company. Category 5 Labour Management Pty Ltd (Cat5) was one such panel agency.

A Cleanaway manager interviewed Ms Olaizola and told her the only available arrangement was through Cat5. Ms Olaizola then went to Cat5 who, after receiving confirmation from Cleanaway as to the availability of work at one of its sites, secured an appointment for Ms Olaizola to work at the Cleanaway site and Cat5 engaged her on that basis. At the time of engaging Ms Olaizola, Cat5 had her sign an assignment document listing her job title (operator), site and casual rate. Throughout the engagement, it was Cat5, and not Cleanaway, that paid Ms Olaizola and issued her pay slips. Ms Olaizola worked at the Cleanaway site from 18 March to 23 October 2025 and resigned by email to Cat5, citing her father’s poor health and the need to leave the country on that basis.

On 17 March 2026, Ms Olaizola commenced proceedings in the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia (Court) alleging that Cleanaway had taken unlawful adverse action against her in contravention of the general protections provisions of the Fair Work Act 2009 (Cth) (FW Act) for exercising workplace rights (proceedings). In expressing the form of adverse action alleged, Ms Olaizola alleged that Cleanaway had failed to provide her with a safe workplace and subjected her to sexual harassment, which left her with no choice but to resign and therefore she was constructively dismissed. Ms Olaizola issued the proceedings before first making an application to the FWC.

Cleanaway applied to have the proceedings summarily dismissed on two grounds:

in the first instance and on the primary ground, that Ms Olaizola had no reasonable prospect of demonstrating that Cleanaway was her employer, and

in the alternative, (in circumstances where Ms Olaizola was asserting a 'dismissal' related form of adverse action) the Court did not have jurisdiction to hear the matter as Ms Olaizola had not first made an application to the FWC and obtained the requisite certificate pursuant to ss 365 and 368 of the FW Act.

The decision at trial

The Court summarily dismissed the proceedings on the grounds pressed by Cleanaway.

The Court provided a brief summary of its summary dismissal powers under s 143(2) of the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia Act 2021 (Cth), which is in substantially the same terms as s 31A of the Federal Court of Australia Act 1976 (Cth). The Court explained that it sets a threshold lower than 'manifestly groundless', but the discretion must be exercised with caution, and a claim may be dismissed where there is unanswerable evidence of a fact fatal to the pleaded case.

Was Cleanaway her employer?

No. The documents unequivocally showed Ms Olaizola contracted with Cat5, not Cleanaway. The Court applied the settled principle that interposing a labour hire agency does not create an employment relationship between host and the worker. A worker remains the employee of the hirer even where the host exercises a good measure of practical control over the work.

Consideration was given to whether the legislative test for characterisation of an 'employer' and 'employee' under s 15AA of the FW Act, which directs attention to the 'real substance, practical reality and true nature' of the relationship, should be assessed across its totality including how the contract is performed.

Applying those principles, Cleanaway's direction of Ms Olaizola’s work was incapable of supporting an arguable case that Cleanaway was her employer, so her claims founded on that contention had no reasonable prospect of success.

For completeness, the Court also found that even if the proceedings had been framed alternatively on the basis that Cleanaway was a 'principal' (in an effort to get around the employee question) that claim would also fail as the conduct complained of was directed at Ms Olaizola personally, rather than at the Cat5 contract or Cat5's position (where Cleanaway was the principal and Cat5 the contractor), by reference to the alternative forms of adverse action set out in item 3 of s 342(1) of the FW Act.

Did the Court have jurisdiction over the constructive dismissal claim?

No. Even if Cleanaway had been Ms Olaizola’s employer, the Court lacked jurisdiction to hear the dismissal-based claim because Ms Olaizola had failed to apply to the FWC under s 365 of the FW Act and had not obtained a certificate under s 368 of the FW Act before commencing the proceedings as required to seek relief for adverse action involving dismissal (noting that constructive dismissal, which is expressed as 'forced resignation' in the FW Act is a form of dismissal for the purposes of s 365 of the FW Act). Had Ms Olaizola sought a non-dismissal form of adverse action then this issue would not have arisen.

Being satisfied Ms Olaizola had no reasonable prospect of succeeding on any claim, the Court ordered the proceedings be dismissed. For completeness, and in response to Ms Olaizola’s subsequent assertion that she had a right to work in an environment free of sexual harassment and that those allegations should survive the application, the Court found that the contentions made were stated too broadly as the provisions relied on by her in the proceedings were narrow in what was to be contemplated.

Implications for you

This case is a reminder of the importance of contemporaneous documentary evidence to support your position, particularly in relation to defining employment and employment like relationships. In relation to the employment relationship, the clarity provided by the contemporaneous documents available rendered the case hopeless. Had those documents not been available, success at a summary stage would have been less likely.

In relation to the allegations set out in the claim, the decision demonstrates the importance of the nature of the claim being pursued. If the applicant chosen to pursue the proceedings through the non-dismissal pathway, the second jurisdictional point would not have been available to Cleanaway. The decision not to do this, may have been a consequence of the applicant being self-represented.

Olaizola v Cleanaway Operation Pty Ltd [2026] FedCFamC2G 1841