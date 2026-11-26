Safe Work Australia has released its Best Practice Review of the model Work Health and Safety laws (review), paving the way for future work health and safety (WHS) regulation.

While the review’s recommendations will not necessarily become law in every state and territory, its main findings, that harmonisation has remained solid and contributed to a reduction in workplace fatalities, has provided a basis for further areas of focus in safety regulation, particularly in:

artificial intelligence (AI) and digital systems, which will be monitored for opportunities to introduce regulation

climate change, which will be a focus of new regulations around extreme heat, air quality and disease

workplace harassment, which remains a focus for regulation as well, including around use of facilities.

The review made 21 recommendations across a broad range of issues. Some of the more immediate changes that may be introduced to current WHS laws include:

greater involvement by unions to initiate prosecutions, as has been adopted in New South Wales

ensuring all jurisdictions prohibit insurance or indemnity cover for legal costs for defending a WHS prosecution. Presently, the prohibition extends only to the penalty

prioritising the development of industry codes of practice, to give clearer guidance to persons conducting a business or undertaking who can then rely on them for compliance, including in the retail, agricultural and education sectors

updating the national prosecution guidelines to ensure consistency across the jurisdictions

undertaking a model regulation project to improve consistency and appropriately regulate modern work, workplaces and emerging hazards, and to set criteria for when regulation will be implemented.

The review also identified a number of variations between jurisdictions, some of which are considered to be best practice. Safe Work Australia will consider those best practice variations with a view to implementing model laws for jurisdictions to implement uniformly.

Next steps

Although it may take some time for these recommendations to become law in your jurisdiction, there are steps you can take now to best protect your business. In particular, you should:

review your WHS management systems to identify whether there are any gaps in emerging areas of WHS regulation, including the use of digital systems and AI

consider the Codes of Practice that apply to your business or undertaking and ensure that you are implementing controls that are the same or higher than those set out in the Code

implement training for managers and workers on risk management processes and the importance of implementing and maintaining controls

ensure the board is informed of the proposed areas of change to assist with the discharge of their due diligence obligations.

This article was originally published in Health & Safety Handbook by Tanda.