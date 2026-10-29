Automated Decision-Making: New OAIC Guidance Highlights Expectations For Government Agencies

Government agencies have until 10 December 2026 to ensure their privacy policies explain relevant uses of automated decision-making (ADM). On 30 September 2026, the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC) released updated APP 1 Guidelines, clarifying how agencies should assess computer-assisted decisions and describe them publicly.

Our earlier article examined ADM reporting under the Freedom of Information Act 1982 (Cth). The new guidance explains the privacy-policy disclosures required, including where an officer makes the final decision, a vendor supplies the software, or several programs contribute to one outcome.

When does the obligation apply?

The Privacy and Other Legislation Amendment Act 2024 (Cth) inserted APPs 1.7-1.9 into the Australian Privacy Principles. From 10 December 2026, under APP 1.7, additional privacy-policy information is required where:

the entity has arranged for a computer program to make a decision, or do a thing substantially and directly related to making a decision

the decision could reasonably be expected to significantly affect an individual’s rights or interests

personal information about that individual is used in the program to make the decision or perform that task.

Schedule 1, item 89 of the amending Act applies the obligation to decisions made after commencement, even where the program arrangements, use of personal information or acquisition of that information occurred earlier. Agencies must therefore assess existing systems.

Human approval does not necessarily remove the obligation

For APP 1.7(a), the OAIC has provided guidance regarding whether an entity has arranged for a computer to make a decision or do a thing ‘substantially and directly’ related to making a decision. The OAIC guidance indicates that ‘substantially’ denotes a key factor in facilitating human decision-making, and ‘directly’ requires a direct connection with the decision. Advisory outputs can satisfy both requirements.

The OAIC considers machine learning and generative AI outputs used in decisions that significantly affect individuals will generally be captured, unless those outputs are subject to extensive human oversight and control.

For example, AI-generated remuneration recommendations remain within scope where managers rely on them, despite human resources oversight and director approval. Interrogating outputs, independently examining underlying evidence and documenting reasons for departing from recommendations may indicate a less than substantial contribution. A formal capacity to override an output does not, by itself, resolve how substantially it influences the decision.

Conversely, software used merely to record an independently made decision is outside the scope described in the guidance.

Everyday software and outsourced tools

The term ‘computer program’ extends to rule-based processes and everyday software. The OAIC illustrates this with spreadsheet formulas that score individuals using personal and health information, then rank them for health or aged-care support. Using those rankings to decide whom to contact, or whom not to offer support, brings the process within scope.

Procuring, configuring or relying on third-party software may constitute having ‘arranged for’ a computer program to make a decision. The OAIC guidance provides a housing-allocation example which confirms that an entity need not control or customise the program’s decision parameters to attract the obligation.

Responsibility generally remains with the entity using personal information to make the relevant decision. Agencies should obtain sufficient information from suppliers about the personal information processed and decisions supported.

Significant effects extend beyond adverse decisions

Under APP 1.9, for the purposes of APP 1.7, ‘making a decision’ covers beneficial and adverse effects and refusing or failing to make a decision or do a thing. Approving a benefit or excluding someone from consideration may therefore be captured.

‘Significance’ requires more than a trivial effect, with the potential to considerably influence the individual’s circumstances or outcomes. Vulnerability and dependence on essential services matter when assessing that impact.

The OAIC has provided supplementary guidance for government agencies. For administrative decisions, the OAIC draws attention to section 4 of the Administrative Review Tribunal Act 2024 (Cth), which includes licence refusals, approval decisions and imposed conditions within ‘decision’. It considers most automated decisions within that definition likely to significantly affect individuals.

What must the privacy policy disclose?

From commencement of the provisions, APP 1.8 will require disclosure of:

the kinds of personal information used in relevant programs

the kinds of relevant decisions made solely by those programs

the kinds of relevant decisions for which programs perform a task substantially and directly related to making the decision.

Categories may be grouped, but the explanation must remain meaningful to a reasonable person. A single platform or report may combine several programs and decision stages; agencies should examine those underlying processes when preparing disclosures.

The OAIC guidance provides an indication of the level of detail expected. The guidance sets out a border-processing example which lists identity, travel and criminal-record information used for visa and entry decisions. These are separately listed to the use of photographs and facial-recognition templates for border access and watchlist matching.

The OAIC also distinguishes commercially sensitive technical details, such as proprietary data weightings, from disclosable information about the personal information used and decisions made.

Coordinating government disclosures

Part 13 of the FOI Guidelines now expressly addresses ADM and generative AI. Agencies should cross-link relevant Information Publication Scheme disclosures with their privacy policies, while ensuring the required personal-information and decision categories are explained.

An AI transparency statement under the Policy for the responsible use of AI in government may not contain sufficient detail to support APP compliance. The OAIC guidance notes that for example, “decision-making and administrative action” and a brief overview, may be sufficient for the AI statement, however this should be expanded for an agencies’ privacy policy to identify eligibility decisions for government support payments and the personal information involved. Non-AI programs may also require privacy disclosure.

Next steps

Before commencement, agencies should:

identify relevant programs and their underlying decision processes

assess significant effects and actual human reliance

obtain supplier information and map personal information to decisions

update privacy policies and coordinate related disclosures

establish processes to keep disclosures current.

Agencies should also monitor further guidance as the Attorney-General’s Department develops a whole-of-government ADM framework.