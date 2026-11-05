Modern Slavery In Transition: A Podcast Series With Mallesons

Modern slavery frameworks around the world are evolving rapidly.

In collaboration with leading Australian law firm Mallesons, this three-part Horizon Scanning podcast series explores the legal, regulatory and practical developments shaping the future of modern slavery across Australia, the UK and beyond.

From proposed enforcement reforms and mandatory due diligence obligations to trade restrictions, litigation risks and emerging global standards, organisations face increasing pressure to move beyond reporting and demonstrate meaningful action.

Moira Thompson Oliver and Natalie Goodman are joined by Jasmine Forde, Partner at Mallesons, and Chris Coates, Senior Associate at Mallesons, to examine what these developments mean for businesses and how organisations can prepare for the changing regulatory landscape.

Episode 1: From transparency to teeth - The enforcement revolution

Episode 2: Geopolitics, trade and supply chain due diligence - When modern slavery becomes a trade issue

Episode 3: Beyond reporting - Building genuine modern slavery resilience